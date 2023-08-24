2023 Record Newspapers Football Capsules for Week 1

Nonconference games

Oswego (3-6 last season) at Neuqua Valley (8-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Neuqua Valley 28, Oswego 3 (2022)

About the Panthers: Oswego is no doubt eager to return to its winning pedigree, coming off just the program’s third losing season since 1985 and first time missing the playoffs since 2010. Senior defensive end/tight end Taiden Thomas, one of five starters injured in last year’s opener against Neuqua, is back to anchor the defense. Junior linebacker Carson Cooney, head coach Brian Cooney’s son, holds a scholarship offer from Illinois and is one to watch. Gustavo Guzman, a 6-foot-7, 294-pound left tackle, leads four returning starters on the offensive line. That should help break in a new quarterback – senior Grant Zegar was one of three who vied for the starting job over the summer and into fall camp. A tough Week 1 assignment should provide a good early read on the Panthers.

About the Wildcats: Quarterback Ryan Mohler, who won all seven games he started last season while taking over for the injured Mark Mennecke, is back under center. Defensive linemen Nick Williamson and Justin Dutkiewicz, and receivers Carter Stare and Miles Miskel are others to watch. Neuqua last season won the DuPage Valley Conference title and reached the second round of the Class 8A playoffs, losing to eventual 8A runner-up Lincoln-Way East.

FND Pick: Neuqua Valley

Oswego East (5-5 last season) at Waubonsie Valley (0-9)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego East 35, Waubonsie Valley 7 (2022)

About the Wolves: Oswego East’s strength starts up front, with Western Michigan commit Zac Clarke and Army recruit Tim Savchuk leading four starters back on the offensive line. Big tight end Aiden Moriarty, an SIU commit, should be a more utilized target in the passing game. The Wolves will look different offensively with dual-threat QB Tre Jones now at Navy. Don’t be surprised if sophomore Niko Villacci is under center come Friday. Two-way player Christian Martyn at running back and linebacker and linebacker Manny Howard are among other Wolves to watch.

About the Warriors: Julian Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end/defensive end committed to Minnesota, leads eight starters back for a Waubonsie team looking for a turnaround after a rough 2022 season. There is experience back on offense with starting quarterback Luke Elsea and senior wide out Tyler Threat, who will also play defensive back on a defense. Linebacker Bryce Provis is another player to watch defensively. The Warriors have scored just seven points in each of their meetings with Oswego East the last two years, both Wolves’ wins.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Manteno (2-7 last season) at Sandwich (0-0, canceled season)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Sandwich 28, Manteno 20 (2018)

About the Panthers: Previously members of the Interstate 8 with Sandwich, Manteno is coming off a second consecutive 2-7 season. The Panthers do have 13 seniors returning, led by a pair of big-play senior receivers – physical 6-foot-3 WR/LB Porter Chandler and speedy WR/CB Ashton Brazeau. Last year’s starting QB Niko Akiyama is converting to a RB/LB role and handing the quarterback responsibilities to sophomore Connor Harrod.

About the Indians: There is excitement in the air in Sandwich as varsity football returns after the 2022 season was canceled due to low numbers. Sandwich went 0-9 in 2021 in its last season of varsity football, but there is reason for high hopes. Sandwich’s JV team last fall made up almost exclusively of sophomores and freshmen went 8-1, the lone loss to Rochelle. Junior running back Simeion Harris, who ran for over 1,300 yards and over 20 touchdowns for that team, is the man to watch. Parker Anderson is a two-way standout at fullback and linebacker and Peter Popp leads Sandwich’s offensive line. This game, moved from Thursday to Saturday because of forecasted high temperatures, is one of three straight Sandwich home games to start the season.

FND Pick: Sandwich

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference

Ottawa (5-5 last season) at Plano (3-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Ottawa 13, Plano 12 (2022)

About the Pirates: Ottawa is coming off its first playoff appearance since 2012. The Pirates lost seven starters on defense, but do return three of five starters along the offensive line led by senior Michael Mills. Senior running back/defensive back Ryder Miller ran for a team-high 537 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and was second in tackles with 63. Senior Colby Mortenson returns as the team’s QB.

About the Reapers: Plano dropped five of its last six games last season, but the Reapers are pointing to their Week 1 loss to Ottawa last year as the one they need to reverse to get back to the playoffs. It helps to have Waleed Johnson back for a third varsity season. The speedy senior ran for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, and also had 19 catches for 235 yards. Senior QB Armando Martinez, who threw for 950 yards and six touchdowns, is also in his third varsity season. Martinez will also play linebacker alongside Logan Scheich, who led the Plano defense with 61 tackles and two fumble recoveries last season.

FND Pick: Plano

Yorkville (10-2 last season) at Plainfield South (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 34, Plainfield South 21 (2022)

About the Foxes: Yorkville is coming off its first quarterfinal appearance since 1999, the program’s fourth consecutive playoff appearance. The Foxes have some rebuilding to do to continue that string, namely on the defensive side as Andrew Laurich, Andrew Zook and Blake Kersting were maystays that graduated from a fierce front seven. Harvard recruit Ben Alvarez is back for his third varsity season as the ringleader of the defense at linebacker, and will also play fullback. Josh Gettemy and Luke Zook are other standouts who should see time on both sides of the ball. There’s a bit more stability on the offensive side. Quarterback Michael Dopart returns after splitting time under center as a junior, protected by a solid group of offensive lineman led by Coastal Carolina commit and third-year varsity player Logan Brasfield.

About the Cougars: Things will likely be pretty different in the Plainfield South camp with Jake Brosnan taking the reins of the program from Bill Bicker, whose seven-season stint at the helm ended when he took an administration position at Plainfield South. Brosnan will have to make some changes on offense not only because he likely prefers his own book, but also doesn’t have the services of Plainfield South’s former dynamic running back Brian Stanton, who graduated. Plainfield South would certainly like to continue some of the traditions established by its gritty defensive units of years past.

FND Pick: Yorkville