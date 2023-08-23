Daily Chronicle football previews: Week 1

Nonconference

DeKalb vs. Sycamore

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Huskie Stadium

Last matchup: Sycamore was a 35-7 winner last year, snapping DeKalb’s seven-game winning streak in the series.

About the Spartans: The Spartans started last year with the breakthrough win over the Barbs, then followed it with 11 more wins in a row, falling to eventual state championship Nazareth in a Class 5A semifinal. Only four starters return on each side of the ball, including Burke Gautcher, who shifts from receiver to quarterback. With multiple DI offers after his sophomore performance at both WR and safety, he’ll still play in the secondary while back at his natural position of quarterback.

About the Barbs: The Barbs have even fewer returners back than the Spartans, with just one defensive and two offensive starters back. Talen Tate split carries last year at running back, but will carry the load for DeKalb this year. He’ll be running behind a whole new offensive line. The Barbs also have a new quarterback. The young group is looking to start the season on the right foot as they quest to get back to the playoffs for the second straight year after a 6-4 showing last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Washington at Kaneland

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Knights: After 12 years as an assistant and even longer around the program, Mike Thorgeson will be the head coach of the Knights in a game for the first time. The former player was the defensive coordinator for the past six seasons, including last year when the team went 7-4 and made the second round of the 6A playoffs. Troyer Carlson will start for the fourth year at quarterback, while his top two targets return as well - Aric Johnson and Dom DeBlasio. The defense as a whole, and particularly the run defense, is looking to make a leap this year, and defensive end Josh Mauthe figures to be a big part of that. Also a running back, Thorgesen said he’ll spend less time on offense to keep him fresher on defense.

About the Panthers: Washington is coming off a 6-4 record last year after a 9-3 showing in 2021. The team went 6-1 in the Mid-Illini Conference and was only the third time since 2009 the Panthers didn’t advance beyond the postseason’s first round. The roster features 27 seniors in what is coach Darrell Crouch’s final season with the program after 19 years at Washington and 37 overall. Thorgesen said he’s excited for the matchup between the two similar programs with long playoff histories.

FND pick: Kaneland

Big Northern Conference

Genoa-Kingston at Rockford Christian

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Cogs won last year 44-6 at home.

About the Cogs: The new-look Cogs are ready to roll into a new season with just eight seniors on the roster and high expectations as G-K has a first-round playoff win in each of the last six postseasons. Brady Brewick will be one of the main backs in the Genoa-Kington wing-T, with Peyton Meyer and Patrick Young also getting touches. Xander Gleissner will anchor a strong defensive line.

About the Royal Lions: Since last making the playoffs in 2019, the Royal Lions are 2-21. Brody Carlson had some growing pains as a freshman quarterback, but is back after throwing for 364 yards last year, splitting time with fellow freshman Jaden Williams, who threw for 170 yards. Reportedly, the Royal Lions have only 15 players on their roster, but G-K coach Cam Davekos said he expects the game to be played.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Eight-man North I

Hiawatha at South Beloit

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Hawks were a 60-20 winner last year at home against the Lobos.

About the Hawks: The Hawks went 6-3 last year and exited the first round of the eight-man playoffs for the second straight year. Even though the Hawks are two for two in qualifying for the eight-man playoffs, first-year coach Kenny McPeek wants to go further. He’s installing a run-oriented attack featuring Lucas Norvell, who moves from wide receiver to running back for his senior year. Including 11-man, Hiawatha has made five of the last six postseasons but has one playoff win to show for it. With five starters back on each side of the ball, the Hawks are hoping to get back and then further into the postseason.

About the Sobos: South Beloit went 5-4 last year, making the eight-man playoffs for the second straight year after failing to qualify for the 11-man playoffs every year after its 2002 state title in Class 1A.

FND pick: Hiawatha