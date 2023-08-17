Scouting the Mid-Suburban League: 2023 IHSA football season preview

MID-SUBURBAN EAST

Buffalo Grove

2022 record: 4-6

Coach: Jeffrey Vik

Worth noting: Smart, experienced and talented are words that can be used to describe this year’s Buffalo Grove squad. The Bison have 20 players that are near a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. They also return 18 starters from a team that was the first school in IHSA history to qualify for the playoffs with a 4-5 record. ... WR/LB Anthony Palano, who has committed to South Dakota State, is one of the main cogs on both sides of the ball. Jacob Niedojadlo (TE/LB), Brayden Wong (WR/DB), Caden Watson (OL/DL), Brody Mac (OL/LB) and Samuel Cho (WR/DB) are also returning two-way players while Ray King (OL/DL), who didn’t start last year, will also go both ways. ... The Bison are also buoyed by the return of Payton Diaz at quarterback. Diaz threw for nearly 2,000 yards last season while rushing for 18 touchdowns. ... Matthew Maradkal, who saw some snaps last year at running back, will pick up most of the load there this year. John Saracco, Ryan Reid, Armando Campo and Andrew Glenn will be upfront to block for him. ... Hardidar Singh, Jordan Pangle and Ryan Guretz will be on defensive front. Matija Scekic and Vukasin Dejkovic at linebacker while Tyler Baker, Anthony Bernardo, Alex Branas and Trevor Catlett at defensive back are other key players to watch.

Elk Grove

2022 record: 7-3

Coach: Daniel O’Donnell

Worth noting: Daniel O’Donnell is taking over at Elk Grove after the Grenadiers had their best season in 11 years. The Grens have 12 returning starters, six on each side of the ball. ... The offense averaged nearly 30 points per game last season. New quarterback Danny Pasterski should have plenty of weapons to choose from ...nning back Daryl Hunt, who did see some action last season, is back. The Grens also have a trio of wide receivers returning in Lucas Rogers, Dominic Belmonte and Matthew Martorano along with tight end Dylan Berkowitz who is a junior and a multisport athlete. ... The offensive line also has experience. Mo Burt will anchor the line along with TJ Johnson and Mikey Milovich, who saw action last season, and Jayden Erevia and Spencer Tuina. ... Linebackers Logan Tosterud and Joe Coveliers, who has an offer from Rose-Hulman, are both three-year starters and the keys to the 3-4 defense. Carter Bourget and Berkowitz will also play linebacker. ... Jeremiah Pickett flipped over from the offensive side to lead the defensive line along with David Sanchez and Ethan Otano. ... Hunt, Rogers and Belmonte will stay on the field and switch from wide receiver to defensive back and will be joined by Nick Jimenez.

Hersey

2022 record: 10-1

Coach: Tom Nelson

Worth noting: The Huskies are looking to spit that bad taste that was left in their mouths after their season-ending loss to Batavia in the 7A playoffs last year. But with the possibility of five D-1 players on the roster this season, there is plenty of mouthwash at Hersey. ... Northwestern commit Carson Grove, who had 1,483 all-purpose yards last year and 15 touchdowns along with 35 tackles and three interceptions, leads the way for the Huskies. Meanwhile bruising tackle Will Nolan, who is headed to Iowa next year, anchors the offensive line. ... Colton Gumino, who split time at quarterback last season, is a pure thrower. The junior has piqued interest from D-1 schools and has five offers. ... Junior tight end Logan Farrell, who started last season, also has interested D-1 schools. He currently has seven offers. ... Andrew Pignatao, a senior linebacker, will key the defense. He has several FCS offers. ... The Huskies, who return 10 starters, will also count on Gus Damann (OL), Reese Settersten (DB), Brandon Pflomm (LB), Nasir McKenzie (RB), Ethan Sather (DL) and Chuck Meister (RB/LB), who was an all-conference selection last year. ... Newcomers include Pavle Jovanovic (OL), Grant Kalata (WR), Brandon Jenkins (DB), Gunner Deaton (WR/DB), Jackson Hupp (TE), Gerogie Naegele (DL), Logan Clark (WR/LB), Luke Casey (WR/DB), Noah Loch (WR/DB) and Sebastian Debicki (LB).

Prospect

2022 record: 9-2

Coach: Dan DeBoeuf

Worth noting: Success has been a way of life for Prospect. Especially the last five seasons under Dan DeBeouf with the Knights qualifying four of those years for the playoffs and winning the East in the COVID year when there were no playoffs. ... That type of consistency will be key as Prospect will look to replace many of its key cogs from the last two seasons. The Knights return 11 starters, five on offense and six on defense. ... After seeing more and more action near the end of last season, Noah Easter will be the featured running back. He will operate behind returning OL starters Mallachi Tollier (6-3, 290), Tommy Johl (6-4, 285) and (6-3, 260). ... DeBeouf has had a history of great quarterbacks and the Knights hope that Jack Skoog will be the next in a long line. Skoog, who is a junior, is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. He will have just one returning wide receiver in Nick Carlucci while Nate Tader should also be a factor. ... The middle of the Knights’ 3-5-3 defense all return: linebackers Grady Catanzano, Brock Clay and Michael Matuzak along with LB/DB JT Zei and Charlie Knee. Nico Chaves and Lucas Thomas will be stepping up in the secondary as well. ... Crash Davis will anchor the defensive line along with Jaedon Gardener and Ben Ukmata.

Rolling Meadows

2022 record: 4-5

Coach: Sam Baker

Worth noting: Rolling Meadows is looking to begin a new run. The Mustangs had their string of 10 consecutive playoffs seasons broken last year when they fell just a bit short of qualifying. ... Ben Petermann is coming a terrific season where he had 63 catches for 985 yards and 15 touchdowns. It earned him honorable mention all-state for 7A. ... Petermann will have a new quarterback throwing to him this season. Senior Colin Ford and sophomore Joe Brigham are locked in a battle for the starting job. ... Besides Petermann, they will be able to throw to seniors Anthony Sansonetti (22 catches, 183 yards) and Ryan Chaney (22 catches, 166 yards) and sophomore Jack Anderson. Peyton Wiles (12 receptions, 137 yards) and Sean Kerr will line up at tight end. ... Harvey Goodwin and Jack Stollfus return to help button down the offensive line along with David Prado, Liam Riley, Lucas Brickman and Luis Carrillo. Running back will be shared by Damarion Washington and Vinny Piccolo. ... Defensively, the Mustangs return just two starters in Jakub Krul and Washington. But with Washington figuring on carrying the ball, Krul is the only true starter returning. ... Gabe Cherwin, who is also a great kicker along with Adam Greazel, will also be in the defensive backfield. Mikolaj Skrobecki, Piccolo, Wiles and Kerr will be at linebacker. Nick Labbe, Stollfus and Harvey Goodwin will make up the defensive line.

Wheeling

2022 record: 3-6

Coach: JeMarcus Moody

Worth noting: JeMarcus Moody takes over a program that has more than doubled in size to 80 players this season. However, it is a young program with 11 seniors and six returning starters. ... Patrick Tinsley (WR/DB), Phillip Yoon (LB) and Rafael Flores (DL) are the only returning starting seniors. Junior starters that return are Marco Mercado (OL/DL), Angel Jimenez (OL/DL) and Joey Nitti (TE/DL). ... Miguel Guerrero, who is a senior, will be a huge factor for Wheeling on both sides of the ball. He will be the featured running back and will bounce over to play linebacker. ... Moody has not decided on a starting quarterback as of yet. Senior Ashton Schneider and junior Justin Ghibea are battling for that role. ... Other key contributors are seniors Christopher Guzman (WR/DB), Victor Montelongo (OL/LB) and Filippo Schiavoni (WR/DB). Key underclassmen are Hunter Adams (OL) and sophomores Damian Maldonado OL/DL), Nicholas Montesinos (LB) and Christian Campos (WR/DB).

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Carson Grove, WR/DB, Hersey — Committed to Northwestern.

— Committed to Northwestern. Will Nolan, OT, Hersey — 6-6, 285 pounds, committed to Iowa.

— 6-6, 285 pounds, committed to Iowa. Anthony Palano, WR/LB, Buffalo Grove — Committed to South Dakota State.

— Committed to South Dakota State. Ben Petermann, Rolling Meadows, WR — 985 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

— 985 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Jack Skoog, QB, Prospect — Next in line as great Prospect QB at 6-3, 185 pounds.

SCHEDULES

East Division Buffalo Grove Elk Grove Hersey Prospect Rolling Meadows Wheeling Week 1 vs. Hoffman Estates; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Hillcrest; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. New Trier; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Lyons; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Pekin; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. North Chicago; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 @ Palatine; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Hoffman Estates; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Fremd; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Barrington; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Schaumburg; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Conant; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 Week 3 @ Vernon Hills; 6 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Maine East; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Glenbrook North; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ New Trier; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Highland Park; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Niles North; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 vs. Glenbrook North; 7 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Maine West; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Vernon Hills; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Glenbrook South; 7 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Deerfield; 7 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Niles West; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 14 Week 5 vs. Hersey; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Wheeling; noon, Sept. 22 @ Buffalo Grove; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Rolling Meadows; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Prospect; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Elk Grove Village; noon, Sept. 22 Week 6 vs. Elk Grove Village; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Buffalo Grove; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Prospect; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Hersey; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Wheeling; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Rolling Meadows; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 @ Wheeling; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Prospect; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Rolling Meadows; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Elk Grove Village; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Hersey; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Buffalo Grove; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 vs. Prospect; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Rolling Meadows; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Wheeling; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Buffalo Grove; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Elk Grove Village; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Hersey; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 @ Rolling Meadows; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Hersey; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Elk Grove Village; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Wheeling; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Buffalo Grove; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Prospect; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 1: New Trier at Hersey

Week 1: Lyons at Prospect

Week 2: Prospect at Barrington

Week 5: Hersey at Buffalo Grove

Week 6: Prospect at Hersey

MID-SUBURBAN WEST

Barrington

2022 record: 5-5

Coach: Joe Sanchez

Worth noting: The Broncos, who finished 4-5 but were credited with a forfeit win over Maine South, found themselves in an unusual spot last year. They finished under .500 for the first time since 2012. They also missed the playoffs for the first time since that same year. ... Last season, Barrington had just one starter returning. This year they are in much better shape with 12 starters back. ... Leading the way will be running back Dillon Fitzpatrick. The 5-foot-11 senior has bulked up to 195 pounds and looks to build on his performance from last year when he had 155 carries for 816 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 17 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. ... Nick Peipert, who is a junior, steps into the quarterback role. He will have seniors Connor Fitzpatrick, Bryan Thoman, Ethan Steiner and Alec Schmidts along with junior Matt Kania as wide receivers. Connor Scott returns at tight end ... The offensive line has four seniors in Dylan Balsis, Joey Cheh, who started last season, along with Nathan Cook and Julian Saavedra. Junior Bryan Galovich will also start. ... Devan Van Ness, who had a solid season last year, returns to anchor the defensive line. Ian Marderosian, Justin Blasius, Soran Leahy and Jack Burzynski will also be upfront. ... Ayden Salley, Cole Slatter, Mac Leahy and Josh Peipert will be at linebacker. Will Nazha, Matt Marusich, Travis Soto and Hudson Matiyow will be in the defensive backfield.

Conant

2022 record: 5-5

Coach: Anthony Donatucci

Worth noting: Donatucci takes over as head coach and has already made an impact as his program has increased in numbers by 33%. The expectation is that the offense will also see a change and will be more pass friendly. ... That type of offense should be more friendly to quarterback Matt Maize, who returns to guide the team this season. Maize, who is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, is more of a dual-threat quarterback. ... Maize will have a plethora of wide receivers to throw to in Nathan Hahn and Caden Ryan along with returnees Connor Minogue and Lennon Johnson. ... Chad Futris, who saw action last year at running back, will have most of the load there this season. He will run behind Thomas Olszewski, Jash Patel and Robert Starry, who both played last season along with Charlie Kawalek and Robert Jarmulkowicz. ... The Cougar defense, which allowed 20 points per game last season, should be stout again this season. ... Kehinde Suarau and Isaiah Paredes return to the defensive line and will be joined by Jack and Mike Iannotti, and linebackers Brady Teschner, Josh Barnett and Cooper Hanson. Starry, who will play both sides of the ball, and Matthew Gomez give Conant some depth there. Johnson, Minogue and Caleb Christudhas all return on the back end to give the secondary its strength.

Fremd

2022 record: 1-8

Coach: Lou Sponsel

Worth noting: After a pair of consecutive 1-8 seasons, the Vikings believe they have turned the corner. The number of players in the program is way up from a year ago. There is also a back-to-basics approach from the coaching staff. ... Fremd brings back 9 starters from last season. That means they will have a young team with only two of the six starting skill positions on offense being seniors. ... Tight end Sam Tyska and wide receiver Jack Weinke are both seniors and played last season. Wide receivers Brennan Saxe and Davyn Kuhl, along with running back Luke McIlhon, are juniors, but all three saw significant time last season. ... Quarterback will also be an underclassman with junior Dylan Spedale, who saw some playing time last season, and sophomore Johnny O’Brien locked in a battle to start. ... The offensive line of Owen Jakubczak, Tyler Menis, Evan Carl, Michael Varon and Alex Miler has just one starter returning in Menis, who is a senior. ... Defensively, the Vikes will be in a 3-4 with Kolten Peterson, Richie Essien and Alex Foreman upfront and Tyska, Will Klimas, Troy Pepe and McIlhon at linebacker. ... Saxe, who has seven career interceptions, leads the secondary which includes Mason Messner, Jason Hardy and Weinke.

Hoffman Estates

2022 record: 7-4

Coach: Tim Heyse

Worth noting: Despite being the smallest school in the MSL West, Hoffman has been right at the top of the conference the last two seasons. They won the conference in 2021 and were second last season. Expect that trend to continue as the Hawks return key components to an offense that averaged 31 points per game a year ago. ... The Hawks are deep at the skill position and should be even more difficult to defend. Running back Quincy Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Meanwhile Stephon Sellers caught 60 passes for 900 yards and had 9 touchdowns while Xavier Martinez had 411 receiving yards and tight end Oliver Wawrzyniak had 108 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Hampton should also be a force on the receiving end. ... Nate Cleveland, who started at corner as a sophomore, will add quarterback to his duties. Cleveland has excellent athletic abilities and should excel. ... Zander Vanne-Teske, Adam Yaro, Josh Shemanskis, Anthony Elenz and Logan Fitch make up an offensive line that returns three starters ... Jonathan Mayfield, who was all-conference last season, anchors the defensive front. He will be joined by Anthony Ogunniyi and Eric McCollough. Will Carlson, Myles Mytch, Liam Patrick and Maurice Brown will be active at linebacker. The Hawks also will feature an athletic secondary in Ivan Rodriguez, Martinez, Cleveland and Trendell Whiting. ... Also look for Elgin transfer Matt Lawson (RB/DB), who is committed to Illinois State, and Grant transfer Mart Gallagehr (TE/DL) to have impacts as well.

Palatine

2022 record: 10-2

Coach: Corey Olson

Worth noting: The Pirates are looking to have their opponents walk the plank in hopes of taking all the gold for themselves. And with 11 players back, four of which are D-1 football recruits and another D-1 basketball recruit, Palatine could have the chest of gold. ... The Pirates should have a ball on offense with Dominisk Ball, a four-year starter and Tulane commit, leading the offense. Also returning is wide receiver 6-foot-5 Connor May, who has at least 7 D-1 offers for basketball. Ryan Donnelly, who is a junior and made a strong run in the second half of the season, also is back. ... Tommy Elter, who stepped in at quarterback last year in the fourth week of the season, also returns. He led the Pirates to a conference title and a second-round playoff appearance. He will also have wide receivers Tyson Moorer and Kole Fager along with tight end Andrew Danielczyk to throw to. ... The offensive line will be anchored by Parker Brault, who has a pair of D-1 offers from MAC schools. Ryan Kick, Frank Stark, Evan Downer and sophomore Tony Balanganayi, who is attracting some interest from colleges, make up the rest of the line. ... Defensively, most eyes will be on 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive end Jaylen Williams, who has garnered 21 D-1 offers from every Power Five conference. Filip Rolek, who is a three-year starter, has an offer from Western Illinois. Daevion Farrow also is a three-year starter, along with Jaylin Maiden. ... Trey Widlowski returns at linebacker and is joined by Christian Courtney and Jackson Brown. The secondary will be new and includes Jacob Stark, Detton Tietjens, Rufus Clark, Ethan Hunt and Julian Bey.

Schaumburg

2022 record: 3-6

Coach: Mark Stilling

Worth noting: The Saxons return 11 starters from last season. Their 3-6 mark is an improvement from the previous season and they now look to make the jump back into the playoffs for the first time since 2017. ... Senior running back Anthony Digioia, who is a three-year starter, will be the key cog in the offense again this season. He will have to navigate behind a new offensive line. ... Also watch juniors Jaden Buchanan, Jaiden Hernandez and Kendall Johnson and sophomores Matthias Zubcek and Zak Lane. ... Quarterback Lucas Wagener is also new to the varsity. He will have veterans at wide receiver in seniors Marcus Stewart and Andrew Kula, along with tight end Daniel Uczarczyk. Kile Gough, who is a sophomore, will also be a wide receiver. ... The defense could be the strength of the Saxons. They have 7 starters back along with new defensive coordinator Matt Zimolzak, who previously was the head coach at Huntley and coached at Fremd. ... Jimmy Zinchuk and Brandon Carver are back on the defensive line with juniors Borys Sepko and Sean Christoffel. Jimmy Frejd and Frankie Urso return at linebacker and are joined by Tre Teschner. ... Digioia will also be a key factor on defense as he anchors the defensive backfield. He should get plenty of help from returnees Javonte McCoy and Marcus Stewart along with newcomer Rafael Medeiros.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dominik Ball, RB, Palatine — Tulane commit.

— Tulane commit. Dillon Fitzpatrick, RB, Barrington — Rushed for 816 yards and 13 touchdowns.

— Rushed for 816 yards and 13 touchdowns. Stephon Sellers, WR/DB, Hoffman Estates, Sr. — Caught 60 passes for 900 yards and 18 TDs.

— Caught 60 passes for 900 yards and 18 TDs. Jaylen Williams, DE, Palatine, Jr. — Four-star recruit. Has 21 D1 offers.

— Four-star recruit. Has 21 D1 offers. Quincy Williams, RB, Hoffman Estates — Rushed for 1,066 yards and 18 touchdowns.

SCHEDULES

West Division Barrington Conant Fremd Hoffman Estates Palatine Schaumburg Week 1 vs. Warren; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Lake Park; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Lake Zurich; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Buffalo Grove; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ St. Charles North; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Antioch; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 vs. Prospect; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Wheeling; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Hersey; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Elk Grove Village; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Buffalo Grove; 7:30 p.m, Sept. 1 @ Rolling Meadows; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 Week 3 @ Glenbrook South; 7 p.m., Sept 8 @ Deerfield; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Evanston; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Niles West; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Maine South; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Maine West; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 vs. New Trier; 7 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Highland Park; 7 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Maine South; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Niles North; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Evanston; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 vs. Maine East; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 Week 5 vs. Fremd; 1 p.m., Sept. 23 @ Schaumburg; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Barrington; 1 p.m., Sept. 23 vs. Palatine; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Hoffman Estates; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Conant; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 @ Schaumburg; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Hoffman Estates; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Palatine; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Conant; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Fremd; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Barrington; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 @ Hoffman Estates; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Palatine; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Schaumburg; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Barrington; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Conant; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Fremd; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 vs. Palatine; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Fremd; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Conant; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Schaumburg; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Barrington; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Hoffman Estates; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 @ Conant; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Barrington; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Hoffman Estates; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Fremd; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Schaumburg; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Palatine; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 1: Warren at Barrington

Week 3: Palatine at Maine South

Week 5: Palatine at Hoffman Estates

Week 7: Barrington at Hoffman Estates

Week 8: Palatine at Barrington

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

Team Record East Hersey 9-0 Prospect 6-3 Rolling Meadows 6-3 Buffalo Grove 4-5 Elk Grove 3-6 Wheeling 2-7 West Palatine 8-1 Hoffman Estates 8-1 Conant 5-4 Barrington 4-5 Schaumburg 2-7 Fremd 1-8

