Scouting the CCL/ESCC Orange division: 2023 IHSA football season preview

Fenwick

2022 record: 5-5, 2-1 White

Coach: Matt Battaglia

Worth noting: Fenwick qualified for the playoffs for the second straight season last year and lost to Morgan Park in the first round. The Friars have qualified for the postseason both seasons one was held during Battaglia’s three seasons as the head coach, winning its first state title in 2021. ... Junior defensive end Nathaniel Marshall returns after an impressive sophomore season. He caught many of the nation’s top college programs’ attention, earning offers from schools like Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. He should be a major disturbance for opposing quarterbacks all season. ... Senior Marek Hill will start at quarterback after starting during the team’s run in the Prep Bowl playoffs last season. The Friars played three games during that run and lost to Simeon in the Prep Bowl championship ... Fenwick returns a lot of experience in their offensive skill positions. Senior wide receivers Elijah Romeus, Rowan White, Jalen Williams and Mikey Caccitolo and junior Andrew Bjorson all bring back experience while senior Luke D’Alise comes back as the team’s running back. ... D’Alise will lead the linebacker group with senior Dillon Murphy while sophomore Vince Fagiolo will join Marshall on the line. Seniors Donnell French and Avian Brown, junior Jack Paris and sophomore Tommy Thies will all be key players to shore up the secondary. ... Seven of Fenwick’s opponents made the playoffs last season.

IC Catholic

2022 record: 13-1, 5-0 Metro Suburban Blue, Class 3A state champions

Coach: Bill Krefft

Worth noting: IC Catholic continued its recent dominance by winning the Class 3A state title last season and returns plenty of talent. The Knights have won four state championships since 2016 and qualified for the playoffs each year since 2015. The program reach the semifinals twice and the quarterfinals once in the seasons it didn’t win a state championship. ... Seniors KJ Parker and Eric Karner return to lead a talented receiving corps — Parker committed to Iowa over the summer while Karner pledged to Texas A&M. Parker caught 17 touchdowns and 37 passes for 1,082 yards to lead the group. Junior Dominic Hulak, who has offers from Notre Dame, Illinois and Wisconsin, seniors Kaleb Ellis and Joey Gliatta will all bring back experience. ... Senior Dennis Mandala will start again at quarterback after leading an offense that averaged 44.1 points per game. ... Parker will lead a strong defensive group after finishing with 39 tackles and two interceptions. Gliatta joins Parker as a secondary leader while sophomore linebacker Foley Calcagno, junior lineman Melvin Coe and sophomore lineman James Alexander should all make an impact for a defense that gave up an average of 10.8 points per game. ... The Knights move over to the CCL/ESCC after competing in the Metro Suburban Conference. IC Catholic will need to make quick adjustments playing in the megaconference with 35 players on the varsity roster. The Knights will play teams like Loyola and Marist, who both have nearly 100 players on their respective rosters.

Nazareth

2022 record: 11-4, 1-2 Green, Class 5A state champions

Coach: Tim Racki

Worth noting: Nazareth won the Class 5A state title last season despite starting the season 2-4 and needing to win its last three games to enter the playoffs. The Roadrunners won their fourth state title since 2014 under Racki and have played in two more championship games during that span. The program returns plenty of talent from last season’s championship team. ... Junior quarterback Logan Malachuk returns after throwing for 2,478 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Malachuk has increased his muscle weight and his speed, which should make him a difficult quarterback to bring down. ... Senior Ethan Enriquez and junior Alex Angulo will return with experience at the running back position. ... Malachuk will have a talented group of playmakers. Sophomore Eddie McClain Jr. will double as a running back and wide receiver while juniors Garrett Reese and Jaden Fauske, sophomores Jake Cestone and Trenton Walker will all be key wideouts. Junior Gabe Kaminski has also improved his skills at tight end. ... Kaminski will continue his growth as a pass rusher after finishing last season with 74 tackles, 34 for a loss, and 13 sacks. Senior Brendan Flanagan returns for this third season at linebacker while sophomore Lesroy Tittle and junior Nolan Daly will lead a long and athletic defensive line. ... Seven of the Roadrunners’ opponents qualified for the playoffs last year.

St. Francis Wheaton

2022 record: 11-2, 5-0 Metro Suburban Red

Coach: Bob McMillen

Worth noting: St. Francis qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight year one was held, losing 17-14 to Providence in the Class 4A semifinals. The Spartans’ trip to the final four was their furthest under McMillen and the returning players will try to build upon last season’s success. ... The Spartans will have two new coordinators this season. Dan Paplaczyk takes over the offense while Jared McGriff-Culver will lead the offense. Paplaczyk coached at college, leading Judson, while McGriff-Culver moved up from the sophomore team. Both will try to bring a few changes as the both sides the ball try to become more fast-paced. ... Senior Alessio Milivojevic returns for his third season at quarterback. The Ball State commit had a total of 2,450 yards and 36 touchdowns last season and will try to keep up the pace for an offense that averaged 41.8 points per game last season. ... Junior Deshaun Williams will lead a talented receivers corps that features three-year starter junior Ian Willis, junior Liam Kolinski and sophomores Zach Washington and Tanner Glock. Seniors Antonio Gutierrez, Jack Donovan, Jack Anderson and Dan Theiss all return on the offensive line and will try to pave the way for junior running back Tyvonn Ransom. ... Three time all-conference senior linebacker Dom Beres returns and will lead a defensive group of senior linebacker Andy Bucaro, seniors Corin Greenwell and Kolinski and junior Asher Boose in the secondary and sophomore Jaylen Torres on the defensive line. ... The Spartans join the CCL/ESCC after competing in the Metro Suburban Conference. They’ll face two defending champions — IC Catholic and Nazareth — and a semifinalist — St. Rita.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nathaniel Marshall, Fenwick, DL/TE, jr.: The highly touted lineman will create issues for opposing quarterbacks all season with his 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame.

The highly touted lineman will create issues for opposing quarterbacks all season with his 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame. KJ Parker, IC Catholic, WR/S, sr.: Parker will use his athleticism to make big plays offensively and stop plays defensively.

Parker will use his athleticism to make big plays offensively and stop plays defensively. Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth, DL/TE, jr.: At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Kaminaksi has tormented opponents early in his career and should continue to do so as he also becomes a bigger offensive target.

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Kaminaksi has tormented opponents early in his career and should continue to do so as he also becomes a bigger offensive target. Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis Wheaton, QB, sr.: Illinois’ top-ranked quarterback should lead the Spartans offense once again with a talented group around him.

Illinois’ top-ranked quarterback should lead the Spartans offense once again with a talented group around him. Eric Karner, IC Catholic, TE, sr.: Karner will add another large target for the offense with his 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame.

SCHEDULES

Fenwick IC Catholic Nazareth Wheaton St. Francis Week 1 vs. Oak Park-River Forest; 1:30 p.m., Aug. 26 vs. Bowman Academy (Ind.); 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Kankakee; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Downers Grove North; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 @ St. Ignatius; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Chicago Orr; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ York; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Sterling; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 Week 3 @ Providence; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Benet; 7 p.m., Sept. 1, Sept. 8 @ Montini; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 @ St. Laurence; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 vs. Wheaton St. Francis; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Nazareth; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15 @ IC Catholic; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Fenwick; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15 Week 5 vs. Niles Notre Dame; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Marist; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. St. Ignatius; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Joliet Catholic; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 @ Nazareth; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Wheaton St. Francis; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Fenwick; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. IC Catholic; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 vs. Mount Carmel; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Loyola; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Brother Rice; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. St. Rita; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 @ DePaul; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ De La Salle; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Marian Catholic; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Leo; 5 p.m., Oct. 14 Week 9 @ IC Catholic; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Fenwick; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Wheaton St. Francis; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Nazareth; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 2 – Nazareth at York: An early nonconference, neighborhood test for both teams expected to fight for playoff berths.

Week 2 – Fenwick at St. Ignatius: Former White division rivals will face each other in a crossover matchup.

Week 4 – Nazareth at IC Catholic: The defending Class 5A champion Roadrunners travel to take on the defending Class 4A champion Knights in a pivotal opening division game.

Week 5 – Joliet Catholic at St. Francis Wheaton: Two playoff contenders will have a good midyear test in a crossover game.

Week 7 – Loyola at IC Catholic: The Knights will get a big test against the defending Class 8A state champion Ramblers.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH