Scouting the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference: 2023 IHSA football season preview

Dakota

2022 record: 7-5

Coach: Eric Didesch

Worth noting: The Indians come off a resurgent season, improving from 2-7 in 2021 to 7-5 in 2022 ... Last year, they reached the Class 1A quarterfinals ... Former defensive coordinator Eric Didesch takes over as interim head coach ... They must replace all-conference QB Kaidyn Niedermeier and all-conference RB/LB Adrian Arellano ...

Durand-Pecatonica

2022 record: 8-3

Coach: Tyler Hoffman

Worth noting: The Rivermen reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs last season with a 52-8 first-round win over Catalyst-Maria ... Top returning players include junior QB Cooper Hoffman, senior WR/DB Drew Williams, junior WR/OLB Jaxon Diedrich, senior RB/DB Jaylen Noud and senior OL/DL Erik Kormoczy ... Hoffman was a first-team all-conference pick at QB ... Three of the returners were honorable mention all-conference last year: Diedrich at EDGE, Noud at utility, and Kormoczy at C ... Du-Pec will need to replace first-team all-conference OL/DL Briaun Green and IHSFCA All-State RB/S AJ Mulcahy ... Newcomers slated for significant roles include junior WR/DB pair Jordan Gassman and Brody Black, senior OL/DL Shawn Squires and sophomore H/ILB Justin Anderson ... “We have to get our offensive line to mesh and work together. We have more than enough able bodies to get the job done. We just need to find the guys to take on those roles.” Hoffman said. “If we can do that, we will be able to be effective on offense. Defensively, we have some young guys starting in some key spots. We need them to acclimate fast to the varsity game. If they are able to do that, I like what we bring to the table defensively.”

2022 record: 3-6

Coach: Jared McNutt

Worth noting: The Wildcatz return a handful of key starters, including two seniors that were first-team all-conference selections in 2022: RB/WR/DB Brady Sweitzer and WR/DB Ethan Petta. Will Birchen returns to man the middle linebacker and fullback spots after an all-conference selection as a freshman ... Senior TE/DL Jayden Downs is back to lead on both sides of the ball, and junior Jaxsyn Kempel is expected to be the feature back while starting at outside linebacker ... Sophomore RB/LB Draven Zier, who Coach McNutt describes as “arguably our most athletic kid in the program,” is expected to play significant roles on offense, defense and special teams this year ... 300-pound sophomore Brody Voegeli will anchor the middle of the defensive line and start at left tackle this season ... McNutt expects big strides from junior OL/DL Jacob Runkle, who played sparingly last season, and forsees his twin brother, RB/LB Jared Runkle, having a major impact on defense.

“Our key to success this year is how well we can run the football and establish an attitude up front, along with our skill players in the backfield. Another key is our defense, and if we can stop the run and be physical,” McNutt said. “We only have five seniors, but I think our expectations are high for this group this year. We are playing a lot of young guys, but the young guys got a lot of experience playing last season on varsity as well. Week in and week out will be a grind. Every team has the guys to compete at a high level, and the coaching in the NUIC is very good as well. I think Le-Win will be strong again this year along with Du-Pec and Fulton.”

2022 record: 8-5

Coach: Keynon Janicke

Worth noting: The Cardinals reached the Class 1A State semifinals last year ... They bring back a pair of first-team all-conference selections and three-year starters in senior RB/LB Kaleb Sanders and senior RB/DB Micah Nelson ... Sanders, who rushed for 938 yards, scored 13 total touchdowns, and racked up 49 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and four takeaways (three forced fumbles, one interception), was a first-team all-conference pick at EDGE and honorable mention at RB ... Nelson, who totaled 513 yards of offense, nine touchdowns, 51 tackles and four pass breakups, was a first-teamer at DB ... Senior OL/DL Ethan Bocker, another three-year starter, returns after an all-conference honorable mention in 2022 ... Forreston also welcomes back five two-year senior starters: OL/DL Zac Shuman, RB/DB Alex Ryia, RB/LB Owen Mulder, TE/LB Andrew Wells and OL/DL Grant Johnson. Ryia had 61 tackles and two pass breakups last year. Sophomore quarterback Brady Gill, and junior offensive linemen Ayden Book, Alec Schoonhoven and Justin Myers are newcomers slated for significant roles this year.

“On top of staying healthy, we must execute more efficiently on special teams, which arguably cost us three games in the regular season last year,” Janicke said. “Then, it comes down to the basics, as always: be as physical as possible and be willing to correct mistakes once they are made. This is a tough conference, so we cannot afford to have any major mental lapses in a given week. Until somebody knocks them off, Le-Win is No. 1. After that, this remains a great conference because everybody has the opportunity to prove themselves.

“While becoming better men and students off the field, our expectations on the field remain the same: compete for a state championship.”

2022 record: 9-3

Coach: Patrick Lower

Worth noting: The Steamers have made the Class 1A quarterfinals two years in a row ... They return 6-foot-6 senior WR/DB Baylen Damhoff, a speedy weapon who has amassed 72 receptions, 972 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons. He also had two interceptions and a kickoff return touchdown last year ... Senior WR/S Trevor Tiesman, who Lower describes as “a very good safety,” “a very smart player,” “very physical” and “very athletic,” returns from a broken collarbone that limited him to four games in 2022 ... Junior dual-threat QB/OLB Dom Kramer also returns, as does junior OL/DL Josiah Heald to anchor both sides of the line ... Newcomers expected to make an impact are senior RB/WR/OLB A.J. Boardman, junior TE/DE Jacob Huisenga, junior RB/ILB Skyler Crook, junior OL/DL Daniel Holman, sophomore WR/DB Landon Leu, and sophomore OL/ILB Landon Boonstra ... “We will be young, and that is very exciting for us. As coaches, we have our work cut out for us trying to get this group ready to play at Forreston Week 1 and hosting Lena Week 2,” Lower said. “We will open with a 1A semifinalist last year whom we beat in the regular season in Forreston and then host the three-time defending state champions in Lena-Winslow. We are embracing the opportunity.”

Galena

2022 record: 4-5

Coach: Ed Freed

Worth noting: The Pirates return senior RB/LB Jack Ries, a second-team all-conference EDGE and second-team all-conference utility who totaled 530 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 87 carries, caught 11 passes for 134 yards, and racked up 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries in 2022 ... They also bring back sophomore WR/DB Roman Romer, a second-team all-conference performer at both positions who totaled 40 tackles and five interceptions last year, as well as a pair of honorable mention all-conference OL in junior Will Anderson and senior Nick Handfeldt, and an honorable mention all-conference P in junior Josh McNett ... “We feel that it will be important for us to stay healthy as we don’t have a lot of depth at certain positions,” Freed said. “We need to be able to run the ball well to have good balance offensively, and defensively, win the battle up front. Having an advantage on special teams and also winning the turnover battle each week [will be key for us].

“With Jack Ries returning at running back, we feel that the backfield will be a strength, with Schumacher and Heller added in. Defensively, we have some good size and experience returning on the defensive line with Will Anderson, Josh McNett, and Nick Handfelt.”

Lena-Winslow

2022 record: 14-0

Coach: Ric Arand

Worth noting: The Panthers have won three straight Class 1A state championships, but they have a ton of players to replace this year. Gone from a season ago are 10 defensive starters and eight offensive starters. Back to lead the team are three letter-winners: OLB/FB Gage Dunker, OT Odin Stabenow and OT Tanner Kempel. Dunker was a unanimous all-conference pick in 2022 and IHSFCA Class 1A All-State honorable mention ... Lena-Winslow won’t have as much as experience as in years past, but it will have depth on both sides of the trenches. Luke Kempel, Luke Stabenow, Brady Aurand and Alex Packard step in as two-way lineman. Nick Tippett, Lucas Fye, Cobryn Lynch and Blake Duncan will contribute in the offensive and defensive backfields ... Mason Spidahl, Quinn Rodebaugh and Casey Klever will play at tight end; Spidahl and Rodebaugh will see time at defensive end as well, and Klever will get some snaps at outside linebacker. “We had a great summer on the track and in the weight room. We need a lot of guys to step up and mature quickly to be successful.” Arand said. “We want to play our best football heading into the playoffs to give ourselves a chance at a postseason run. Du-Pec is certainly the frontrunner [in the NUIC] and everyone else is chasing them.”

Stockton

2022 record: 3-6

Coach: Sean Downey (1st year)

Worth noting: The Blackhawks bring back two all-conference selections in OL/DL Michael Haas and OL Wesley Logemann ... Running backs Karl Hubb and Tanner Gile return to lead the backfield ... Senior Colby Tucker moves to QB this year, senior Brady Haas will come in at S/TE, and senior RB/LB Carson Mcpeek will be the primary return man ... Jeremiah Luke and Mark Detwiler are slated for sizable roles as underclassmen ... Stockton’s primary strengths are expected to be at DB, RB and OL. “Staying healthy [will be key for us] - most of our depth will be sophomores,” Downey said. “Our expectation is to compete in every single game and improve throughout the year. Le-Win is the favorite [in the NUIC] until someone beats them. Du-Pec, Forreston will be right at the top. I think the conference will be competitive night in and night out.”

2022 record: 0-9

Coach: Mike Bicksler (1st year)

Worth noting: Bicksler takes over for Teo Clark as head coach ... The Thunder returned to a full-season schedule last year for the first time since 2019, a season in which they finished 5-5 with a playoff appearance ... OL Iggy Baragan, TE Austin Lehr and WR Aaron Becker are top returning players ... OL Durlin Richardson is a newcomer poised for impact ... “Keys to success is to win as many of the little battles on the line as we can and have a bend, but do-not-break defense,” Bicksler said.

Lena-Winslow’s Gage Dunker celebrates his second touchdown in the 1A championship game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 against Camp Point Central. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brady Sweitzer, Eastland-Pearl City, RB/WR/DB, sr: A three-year varsity starter and NUIC first-teamer on offense and defense last year, Sweitzer is a threat to run, catch and pass.

A three-year varsity starter and NUIC first-teamer on offense and defense last year, Sweitzer is a threat to run, catch and pass. Kaleb Sanders, Forreston, RB/LB, sr: A first-team NUIC pick at EDGE and honorable mention at RB last year, Sanders could be in line for more carries with leading rusher and IHSFCA All-State RB Johnny Kobler out of the picture.

A first-team NUIC pick at EDGE and honorable mention at RB last year, Sanders could be in line for more carries with leading rusher and IHSFCA All-State RB Johnny Kobler out of the picture. Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow, FB/OLB, sr: An IHSFCA Class 1A All-State honorable mention in 2022, Dunker rushed for 1,447 yards, scored 28 total touchdowns, and racked up 84 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games for the state-champion Panthers.

An IHSFCA Class 1A All-State honorable mention in 2022, Dunker rushed for 1,447 yards, scored 28 total touchdowns, and racked up 84 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games for the state-champion Panthers. Cooper Hoffman, Durand-Pecatonica, QB, jr: Hoffman was a first-team all-conference selection at QB in 2022.

Hoffman was a first-team all-conference selection at QB in 2022. Roman Romer, Galena, WR/DB, so: A second-team all-conference performer as a freshman on offense and defense last year, the ball-hawking Romer tallied 40 tackles and five interceptions.

SCHEDULES

Dakota Du-Pec Eastland-Pearl City Forreston Fulton Week 1 vs. Fisher; 1 p.m., Aug. 26 vs. Stockton; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Galena; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Fulton; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Forreston; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 vs. Forreston; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Eastland-Pearl City; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Du-Pec; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Dakota; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Lena-Winslow; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 Week 3 @ Du-Pec; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Dakota; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Fulton; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Galena; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Eastland-Pearl City; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 @ Lena-Winslow; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ West Carroll; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Forreston; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Eastland-Pearl City; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Stockton; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 Week 5 vs. Fulton; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Galena; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Stockton; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. West Carroll; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Dakota; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 vs. West Carroll; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Lena-Winslow; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Aurora Central Catholic; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Stockton; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Galena; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 @ Galena; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Fulton; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Lena-Winslow; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley; 2 p.m., Oct. 7 vs. Du-Pec; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 @ Stockton; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Forreston; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. West Carroll; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Du-Pec; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Knoxville; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 vs. Eastland-Pearl City; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Althoff Catholic (at Illinois Wesleyan University); 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Dakota; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Lena-Winslow; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ West Carroll; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

Galena Lena-Winslow Stockton West Carroll Week 1 @ Eastland-Pearl City; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. West Carroll; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Du-Pec; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Lena-Winslow; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 @ West Carroll; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Fulton; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Heyworth; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Galena; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 Week 3 vs. Forreston; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Stockton; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Lena-Winslow; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Aurora Central Catholic; 6 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 @ Saranac (Mich.); 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Dakota; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Fulton; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Du-Pec; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 Week 5 vs. Du-Pec; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ St. Teresa; 1 p.m., Sept. 23 @ Eastland-Pearl City; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Forreston; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 @ Fulton; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Du-Pec; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Forreston; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Dakota; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 vs. Dakota; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Eastland-Pearl City; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ West Carroll; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Stockton; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 @ Lena-Winslow; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Galena; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Dakota; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Eastland-Pearl City; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 vs. Stockton; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Forreston; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Galena; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Fulton; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 2 - Lena-Winslow at Fulton: A rematch between the top two teams in the NUIC standings last year. The Panthers won both 2022 matchups decisively, taking the Week 5 game, 54-32, then the Class 1A quarterfinals rematch, 52-14, but they graduated a huge senior class this year.

A rematch between the top two teams in the NUIC standings last year. The Panthers won both 2022 matchups decisively, taking the Week 5 game, 54-32, then the Class 1A quarterfinals rematch, 52-14, but they graduated a huge senior class this year. Week 9 - Lena-Winslow at Forreston: Rematch of last year’s Class 1A State semifinal matchup. The Panthers won 38-16 to advance to the state title game for the third year in a row.

Rematch of last year’s Class 1A State semifinal matchup. The Panthers won 38-16 to advance to the state title game for the third year in a row. Week 1 - Galena at Eastland-Pearl City: The Pirates won a Week 6 defensive slugfest against the Wildcatz 7-6 in 2022. The season-opener could be another close game.

The Pirates won a Week 6 defensive slugfest against the Wildcatz 7-6 in 2022. The season-opener could be another close game. Week 7 - Durand-Pecatonica at Fulton: The Rivermen lost to the Steamers 31-22 in Week 3 last year. This year’s matchup should be another close one.

The Rivermen lost to the Steamers 31-22 in Week 3 last year. This year’s matchup should be another close one. Week 2 - Forreston at Dakota: Revenge game for the Indians, whose 2022 season ended in a 20-8 Class 1A quarterfinals loss to the Cardinals.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH