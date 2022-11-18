2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 4A semifinal analysis

Class 4A is a virtual who’s who of pedigreed programs so much so that a squad that’s had a fair amount of success recently in Wheaton St. Francis actually looks like the odd-man out.

Although Providence missed the playoffs in 2021, it has roared back to prominence under first-year coach Tyler Plantz. St. Francis is looking to break through after a number of solid seasons with an appearance in the state finals.

The south bracket has two teams that are absolutely no strangers to this stage of the postseason. For the second consecutive year, the Leonard Bowl will be held twice in the same season with a berth in the state championship on the line.

Providence vs. St. Francis: Providence continues to buck the odds toppling three consecutive higher seeded teams on its way the semifinals including top-seeded Richmond-Burton in the semifinals. The Celtics continue to rack up wins getting hero like efforts from players all over the roster and making it impossible for opponents to key on anyone because nearly everyone is capable of stepping into a key role and making a big play. St. Francis’ roles are a little more defined, but with two-way lineman and University of Illinois recruit T.J. McMillen leading the way, especially on defense where Rochelle was the first team to manage to score on the Spartans in the postseason.

Pick: Providence

Rochester vs. Sacred Heart Griffin: It’s the last Leonard Bowl regardless of the outcome as long-time Sacred Heart Griffin coach Ken Leonard is retiring from coaching at the end of the season, whenever that comes. Rochester and coach Derek Leonard had recently controlled this series, but Sacred Heart Griffin has wrested away control recently including a 62-27 drubbing by the Cyclones in Week 1 of this year. Sacred Heart Griffin has flexed its offensive muscle repeatedly this season, scoring at least 49 points in every game this season except one, its 28-16 win over Waterloo in the second round of the playoffs.

Pick: Sacred Heart Griffin