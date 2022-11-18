2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A semifinal analysis

There were almost too many viable teams worthy of spots in the semifinal round that you can’t help but feel like a few teams are missing.

That is not to slight the teams that actually made it there. They had to earn it every step of the way. Byron and IC Catholic had to scratch and claw for quarterfinal victories.

The opposite side of the bracket produced two regulars to this stage of the tournament in Williamsville and Tolono Unity. Williamsville toppled a conference rival to get to the semifinals, while Tolono Unity did the same but avenged an earlier loss to Prairie Central to earn its place.

First-round predictions: 15-1

Second-round predictions: 7-1

Quarterfinal round predictions: 3-1

Semifinal matchups

IC Catholic vs. Byron: IC Catholic and Byron both had to work very hard to get themselves to this point and now a rekindle what has developed into a bit of a rivalry. Both of these teams have had piles of postseason success in recent years with Byron claiming the most recent Class 3A title. Byron typically takes on another level of dominance in the postseason and so far that hasn’t been any different this season. IC Catholic still only has a last-second loss on its resume to Joliet Catholic and has gamebreakers at multiple positions.

Pick: IC Catholic

Tolono Unity vs. Williamsville: It wasn’t exceptionally hard to forecast these two teams reaching this stage as both seemed to have pre-printed tickets to get to at least this stage. Unity has had difficulties finishing off the journey with the big trophy, but there’s no questioning the program’s ability to answer the bell in postseason contests. Last week’s win over Prairie Central avenged its only regular season loss and seems to be playing its best football as it prepares for a Williamsville, who like Tolono Unity, always seems to bring a high level of performance to the deeper rounds of the postseason.

Pick: Williamsville