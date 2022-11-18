2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 2A semifinal analysis

The opportunity for the collision course between the two long time rivals, St. Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth, remains a possibility.

But the other two remaining challengers certainly feel as if they have more than enough to get themselves to Champaign.

First round predictions: 11-5

Second-round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal predictions: 3-1

Semifinal matchups

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Tri-Valley: Maroa-Forsyth had to do a little more grinding than the Trojans are accustomed to in its quarterfinal win over Rockridge, but the survive and advance mentality kicked in and pushed them through. Something seems to have put a jolt into Tri-Valley as since they edged defending state champion Wilmington in the second round. The Vikings put together a fireworks display in ousting Knoxville in quarterfinals and appear to be playing its best football and absolutely the right time.

Pick: Tri-Valley

St. Teresa vs. Johnston City: St. Teresa continues to be an offensive juggernaut and is stacking up points at a ridiculous rate. That’s been the floor plan for several seasons now, but St. Teresa has to keep its focus on the defensive side of the ball to avoid being upset before reaching its end goal. This is a non-typical run for a team out of the Black Diamond Conference being made by Johnston City. The Indians are one step short of the being the first team to advance to the state championship with league ties since Ziegler-Royalton (now Christopher Ziegler-Royalton) reached the state final game in 1982.

Pick: St. Teresa