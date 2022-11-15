Friday Night Drive’s Week 12 Power Rankings: Top 5 continues to hold strong

The Top 5 were once again safe in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

But once again, that’s as far as the safety went.

Mount Carmel, Lincoln-Way East, East St. Louis, Loyola and York all stayed in exactly the same place from a week ago as each marched into the semifinal round. Somehow the group has managed to stay away from each other in the first three rounds, but that ends this week as York and Loyola will lock horns in a Class 8A semifinal.

New teams entering the poll were Batavia, which catapulted all the way up to No. 13, St. Ignatius, which returned to the poll at No. 19, and Nazareth, which also makes a comeback to the poll, entering in the No. 24 slot.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 12: