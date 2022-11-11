2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 8A quarterfinal analysis

Considering how many programs were considered legitimate threats to make a run for the state title, it is a testament to their strength as six of the top eight seeds are still alive.

Only one of the top five seeds failed to make the quarterfinals. No. 14 Lyons is the lowest seed still alive.

First-round record: 12-4

Second-round record: 7-1

Quarterfinal matchups

Lincoln-Way East vs. Warren: Lincoln-Way East continues to frustrate opponents particularly on the defensive side of the football. And in that vein this might be a scuffle for both teams to try to move the football as the defensive unit for Warren is quite good as well. That certainly was the case in the last time these two teams met in the Class 8A state championship game in 2019.

Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Maine South vs. Glenbard West: Maine South and Glenbard West can’t seem to get away from one another. The two teams had played a nonconference game against one another for several years but that arrangement ended. Now, the two paths cross again with both programs clearly playing their best football at the right time.

Pick: Glenbard West

York vs. Palatine: York is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006 after surviving an epic struggle with Marist in Round 2. The Dukes have routinely been asked to prove their mettle in a rigorous West Suburban Silver Conference slate but will have to do so at least one more time against a Palatine team that has really seemed to have found a nice offensive groove from which to work.

Pick: York

Lyons vs. Loyola: Those that were concerned Loyola might have to adjust a little bit before getting down to business on a long road trip to Edwardsville in Round 2 shouldn’t have as the Ramblers piled up a bunch of early points in coasting to victory. Lyons is clearly hoping to maintain the momentum that allowed it to mount a second half rally in dispatching previously undefeated Plainfield North from the field in Round 2.

Pick: Loyola