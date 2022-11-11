2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 4A quarterfinal analysis

The landscape of the Class 4A field of quarterfinals looks a bit different than expected and was somewhat close to looking considerably different after an eventful second round.

Defending champion Joliet Catholic is no longer in the hunt after bowing out at the hands of long-time rival Providence, while Sacred Heart Griffin faced a fourth quarter deficit against Waterloo before regrouping just in time to make sure it still has a chance at sending veteran coach Ken Leonard out as a champion once again.

First-round predictions: 15-1

Second-round predictions: 7-1

Quarterfinal matchups

Richmond-Burton vs. Providence: Richmond-Burton has demolished its first two opponents in the playoffs and you can only deal with what is put in front of you and that’s something the Rockets have done extremely well as of late winning 43 of its last 44 contests. Providence is now reaping the benefits of playing one of the strongest schedules in the state as very few 4A level teams can throw things at the Celtics that will phase them.

Pick: Richmond-Burton

Rochelle vs. St. Francis: St. Francis didn’t allow a Week 9 loss to IC Catholic to discourage them all that much as the Spartans haven’t allowed a point in two playoff games while scoring 105. Rochelle’s only losses this season have come at the hands of currently undefeated teams in Sycamore and Richmond-Burton, but the Hubs will have to rise up particularly on defense if they have hope of springing an upset here.

Pick: St. Francis

Carterville vs. Rochester: Carterville has dispelled any of the notion that it might be an undefeated team lacking an impressive resume with two resounding wins over historically strong programs in the first two rounds. There’s never much worry about that with Rochester, whose high octane offense seems to be operating at about the same level that it always seems to this year.

Pick: Rochester

Sacred Heart Griffin vs. Murphysboro: Two teams that had to rally their way into the quarterfinals with fourth quarter pushes. It was quite a surprise that Sacred Heart Griffin found itself down two scores early in the fourth quarter against Waterloo, but the Cyclones surged when pressed and secure its spot in the quarterfinals. Murphysboro needed to push in two touchdowns in the last six minutes to dispatch Macomb, but likely won’t have the same luxury this week.

Pick: Sacred Heart Griffin