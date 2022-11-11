2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 2A quarterfinal analysis

The Class 2A bracket still will allow for a potential showdown of two teams barely separated by 15 miles in the title round.

But that was the about the only expected development that held to form in this bracket.

Defending champion Wilmington was bumped out of the north bracket, as was another high seed on that side in Bismarck-Henning.

On the south side three of the four top seeds remain alive, but upstart Belleville Althoff (the No. 14 seed) is still looking to continue to upset the apple cart.

First round predictions: 11-5

Second-round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal matchups

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Rockridge: Maroa-Forsyth has found the road pretty smooth in the North bracket thus far with a pair of lopsided wins, but it will likely get an introduction to the rigors of this side of the bracket now with a trip to Rockridge. The Rockets fended off a battle tested Bloomington Central Catholic team in Round 2 and looks positioned to pose a fierce challenge to the top seed.

Pick: Maroa-Forsyth

Knoxville vs. Tri-Valley: This may not have been the quarterfinal game that most expected as Knoxville toppled the No. 2 seed (Bismarck-Henning) and Tri-Valley ousted the No. 3 seed and defending state champion Wilmington to reach this point. Both teams have proved they are capable of putting up the points, so the focus will likely shift to which defense shows the skill set to get enough stops to take control.

Pick: Tri-Valley

St. Teresa vs. Pana: St. Teresa found itself in a dogfight with Athens for about a half, but the Bulldogs found another gear in the second half and ran away for a comfortable win. But for as many points as St. Teresa did manage to post, Pana outdid them, surviving a shootout in a 68-50 win over Fairfield in Round 2. It looks like both teams are more than comfortable in putting together a high scoring matchup.

Pick: St. Teresa

Johnston City vs. Althoff: Johnston City is the lone team left from the Black Diamond Conference and its defensive effort thus far is proving to be playable anywhere. Althoff didn’t look like your typical No. 14 seed and that’s proving to be the case. The Crusaders have toppled two higher seeded teams to date and are looking to add to that list.

Pick: Althoff