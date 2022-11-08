Friday Night Drive’s Week 11 Power Rankings: Big shakeup after intriguing second round

The matchups in the second round of the playoffs virtually assured that there would be some movement in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

Even though the top five squads remained the same with Mount Carmel, Lincoln-Way East, East St. Louis, Loyola and York all staying in place, none of the remaining 20 spots finds any of the teams in the same place from a week ago.

Newly ranked or returning teams to the poll were Brother Rice (No. 19), Lyons (No. 20), St. Francis (No. 21) and Providence (No. 25).

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 11: