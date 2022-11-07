What we learned in Week 11: Fireworks begin in the second round

The opening week of the IHSA playoffs left a lot to be desired for those that are hoping for fantastic finishes and close contests from the postseason.

Round 2 made up for all those that felt aggrieved by the less than exciting opening round. Overtime games abounded including a four overtime instant classic between Moline and Yorkville and while there were still a few runaways, they were much farther and few between than the previous week.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest storylines of the postseason’s second round:

NUIC a dominating small school force

It was a cliche to state at the start the postseason that the road to the Class 1A State Championship would have to go through the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

Now it is a fact.

All four of the conference entrants (Lena-Winslow, Forreston, Dakota and Fulton) won second round matchups which leaves the conference with all four spots in the northern side of the Class 1A berth and a guarantee that a representative of the conference will be playing for the state title in Champaign.

Those that remember state final history shouldn’t be surprised by this development. 10 of the last 11 Class 1A championships have had a representative from the conference, with the last five champions coming from the NUIC.

Since 2010, only one 1A final, in 2015, has been without representation from the conference as Arcola defeated Stark County.

It makes one wonder how things would have shaken down had the bracket been seeded 1 to 32.

The NUIC wasn’t the only conference that continues to leave its mark on the field.

The CCL/ESCC went 8-3 in the second round, with one of those three losses (Joliet Catholic) coming at the hands of one of its brethren (Providence).

The maximum amount of CCL/ESCC teams that can reach the semifinals is six though, as there are two more games pairing conference rivals against each other in the quarterfinals (Mount Carmel vs. Brother Rice and St. Ignatius vs. Niles Notre Dame).

The Western Suburban Silver also advanced three teams into the quarters with York, Glenbard West and Lyons still alive, while the two divisions of the Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight still have four teams in the mix (Sycamore, Morris, Richmond-Burton and Rochelle).

Those four leagues account for nearly 30 percent of the remaining teams in the playoffs.

Playing the wind

The wind played a factor in nearly every second round playoff game, but teams took different approaches in how to deal with it.

In Palatine’s win over Minooka that was played in a biting wind on Friday night, the Pirates appear to be willing to make no concessions to the wind and attacked through the air with no resolve.

Other coaches were taking timeouts to insure its punter would have chance to punt with the wind rather than against it.

But in perhaps one of the most extreme nods to the wind came in a 6A quarterfinal matchup between Crete-Monee and Simeon. Facing with the proposition of punting into the wind out of his own endzone, Crete punter Joshua Franklin took what might have been perceived as a crazy risk - he made an individual decision based on what he saw to run a fake punt.

It led to one of the most fantastic postseason plays of the season to date as Franklin ran the fake back the length of the field for a 100-yard touchdown. It also helped cement Crete-Monee’s place in the quarterfinals as it was a key play in knocking off the previously undefeated Warriors, 35-12.

By the numbers

Remaining playoff team records:

Record Teams 11-0 19 10-1 19 9-2 14 8-3 5 7-4 7

• Obviously that doesn’t leave a lot of room for true Cinderella stories, but there are a few.

15th-seeded Olympia (3A) is the lowest remaining seed in any of the fields and the other six remaining teams that have four losses entering the quarterfinals are all part of a very short list of schools that has defeated two higher seeds in reaching this point.

• For all the talk of the depth of the Class 8A bracket, no team seeded in the lower half of the draw is still alive. Another classification that is often known to produce chaotic results in regards to seed, 5A, also remained remarkably stable with only one double digit seed still alive in Nazareth (No. 11).

• It was a bad day to be a defending state champion in Round 2. Joliet Catholic (4A), Wilmington (2A) and Wheaton North (7A) all saw their quests to defend come to an end. Only Lena-Winslow (1A) and Byron (3A) still have a chance to be a repeat state champion.

• Perhaps the hardest result of Round 2 to parse was Mascoutah’s 55-42 win over Highland in the Class 5A draw. Highland and Mascoutah played in Week 8 in the regular season and Highland collected a 56-0 victory.