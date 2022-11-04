Sterling prepared for long road trip, tough battle with Chicago Goode in second round of 5A playoffs

STERLING – After knocking off St. Viator 34-17 at home last week in its first-round Class 5A football playoff game, Sterling takes its 8-2 record on the road for a second-round matchup with 9-1 Chicago Goode.

The Knights, who went 7-0 in the Chicago Public League – Red Southeast Conference, advanced to the second round of playoffs with a resounding 48-0 win over Pritzker on Saturday.

Judging by records alone, the Golden Warriors and Knights appear to be evenly matched, but looking a little bit closer, it’s noteworthy that the latter hasn’t been tested by as many high-end teams this season.

Only four of the Knights’ 10 opponents had a regular-season record above .500, with none exceeding the six-win mark (6-3 Comer, 5-4 Corliss, 5-3-1 Carver, 5-4 Pritzker).

Sterling, on the other hand, has played three games against seven-plus-win teams, winning its Week 6 contest against 7-2 Quincy 34-28 in overtime, and suffering its two losses to 8-1 Wheaton St. Francis (35-27 in Week 2), and 8-1 Moline (33-21 in Week 8).

But with a 48-point shutout win over Pritzker last week and a 19-8 Week 4 win over Comer on their resume, the Knights have shown they can put up points and win against competitive teams, too.

“They’re 9-1, so they’ve been pretty good. They’ve got some good athletes on the edge. They score a lot of points. The last couple of weeks, they’ve put a lot of points on the board,” Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said. “They’re in the second round for a reason, clearly. They’ve won pretty much every game that’s been put in front of them, so it’s going to be a challenge for our kids, and we’re excited to head over there.”

The bus ride to Chicago will be a long one – more than two hours – but the 2022 Warriors are no stranger to long road trips. In Week 2, they drove more than an hour and a half to take on St. Francis in Wheaton. In Week 6, they took a three-hour bus trip to Quincy.

“I think all of us are prepared for the drive,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Mateo Vasquez said. “We’ve driven to Quincy, obviously, which was a three-hour ride, so I think we all know that that should be no problem and have no effect on how we play the game.”

Junior cornerback/wide receiver Isaiah Mendoza agreed.

“I think [the added difficulty is] little to none, because we’ve already traveled three hours for Quincy, so it shouldn’t be much to take care of.”

Chicago Goode’s running back duo of Martese and Marques Whiteurst will be focal points for Sterling’s defense this week. Martese rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 44-0 Week 7 win over Chicago Vocational, while twin brother Marques chipped in 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries, with a scoring run of 56 yards.

Setting the edge, playing contain and securing tackles will be essential for the Warriors’ defense this week as they attempt to limit explosive plays, especially in the run game.

“Defensively, we’ve got to slow them down. We’ve got to be aligned right. They do a good job getting to the perimeter, and we can’t really allow them to get to the perimeter,” Schlemmer said. “That makes things tough for us, because they’ve got some guys that can really get up and go. We’ve got to be good there, and just make sure that we’re playing assignment football.

“This week, offensively, we’ve got to get a push. That’s been huge for us. We’ve got to run the football effectively, and then when we have the opportunity to throw, when we want to throw, to be able to kind of push the ball vertically and horizontally, and kind of use the whole field for that.”

Mendoza and Vasquez are ready for a heavy dose of run this week.

“They’re primarily a run team, but they do pass a little bit,” Mendoza said. “Our line has been doing a lot better. I think we got to keep that up, and then our run game will be fine. Our passing has been fine – we haven’t put the ball on the ground very much.”

“I know they run most of the time, they don’t pass a lot, but when they do, it’s nothing we can’t handle. So I’m really not worried about it,” Vasquez said. “Offensively and defensively are both going to have to played up front for us. That’s how we’ll win the game, up front.”

The Warriors think their experience playing on the road and dealing with adversity, particularly in the Week 6 overtime win against Quincy, could work to their advantage this week. Having played in a high-pressure situation before, Sterling is ready for any game scenario it might face in the playoffs.

“Any time you’re able to overcome some things – and everything didn’t go right for us that night – and credit to them a little bit, but we were able to find a way at the end,” Schlemmer said. “And at this time of the year, that’s what it’s all about, is finding a way to keep your season moving forward.”

“Oh, definitely [it helps to have that experience],” Vasquez said. “And overtime, that just gives us experience that a lot of us didn’t have before in high-pressure events, so that’s definitely a big edge that we have.”

Kickoff for the second-round playoff game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.