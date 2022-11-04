2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 8A second-round analysis

Class 8A was one of the few classifications where a majority of the first round games were largely competitive across the board.

That’s not really all that surprising considering the classification is a deep one, with quality teams across the bracket regardless of the seed number that resides by a team’s name.

First-round record: 12-4

Second-round matchups

Lincoln-Way East vs. Neuqua Valley: Lincoln-Way East has been a terror to nearly every opponent it has played this season using an efficient offensive attack that doesn’t make many mistakes and balancing it with a defensive front that takes it as a personal affront when anyone successfully moves the ball against them. Neuqua Valley has had ups and downs this season but the Wildcats fortunes seem to hinge on whether or not standout QB Mark Mennecke is running the show as he’s missed large chunks of the season with injury. He did play in Neuqua Valley’s easy opening round win over Lane Tech.

Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Warren vs. Andrew: Warren will continue to lean on its defensive unit to set the tone. Other than its lone loss to Lake Zurich, the Blue Devils have been holding opponents they have defeated to less than 10 points a game and then use a potent ground game to limit the opposition’s ability to have excessive chances to score. Andrew seems to have caught fire at the right time, also using an effective rushing attack led by bruising runner Mike Barberi to attempt to lull opponents into submission. It worked in a Round 1 contest where the T-Bolts upset Huntley, a co-champion of the Fox Valley Conference.

Pick: Warren

South Elgin vs. Maine South: South Elgin is slowly starting to shake the stigma that Upstate Eight Conference teams can’t compete in the loaded 8A field. The Storm earned their second consecutive opening round win in 8A by beating Belleville East, the second consecutive year that South Elgin has beaten a Southwestern Conference team in Round 1 after topping Edwardsville last year. Maine South appears to once again have its postseason mojo going. The Hawks completely nullified a high octane offense of Bolingbrook in Round 1 and also seems to be bolstered by the full return of QB Ryan Leyden, who started last week after missing most of the season with a separated shoulder.

Pick: Maine South

Glenbard West vs. Glenbrook South: Glenbard West excised a few demons by manhandling the team that gave them an unceremonious exit from last year’s playoffs, Lockport. The Hilltoppers have a varied offensive attack with a QB who seems to be coming into his own at the perfect time in Korey Tai. Glenbrook South has had flashes of brilliance at times this season and some of those came in a Round 1 win over Homewood-Flossmoor.

Pick: Glenbard West

York vs. Marist: York captured its first playoff win since 2010 but the Dukes obviously have aspirations to hang around a little bit longer than the second round. York is anchored by a defense that has allowed just 76 points all season and a diversified offense. Jake Melion took center stage in the opening round win over Oswego East by running for 100-plus yards and three touchdowns. Marist is probably the state’s strongest three-loss team having fell to Mount Carmel, Loyola and Glenbard West in a loaded regular season schedule. Ryan Sims is a huge weapon for Marist that York needs to pay attention to.

Pick: York

Palatine vs. Minooka: Palatine’s offensive attack has been firing on all cylinders for much of the season and even though the Pirates are now on their second quarterback of the season they haven’t really skipped a beat. A multitude of offensive threats has allowed that seamless transition to occur. What once looked like a big weakness for Minooka has now turned into a strength in its defensive unit. The Indians held a high-scoring Glenbard East team scoreless in the first half and then used a gritty rushing attack paced by RB Joey Partridge to ultimately secure that win. Look for the Indians to try to utilize a similar game plan to try to survive and advance.

Pick: Palatine

Plainfield North vs. Lyons: Plainfield North continues to simply adapt to what it needs to in stacking up wins. In its win over Rich Township in Round 1, the Tigers switched gears offensively and quickly got a 200-yard plus running effort from John St. Clair then switched over to an effective passing game when the run was keyed on. Lyons also has the same sort of capabilities in morphing into what it needs to be successful as QB Ryan Jackson tends to find the right recipe for the Lions.

Pick: Plainfield North

Loyola vs. Edwardsville: Loyola bounced back from its lone loss of the regular season in Week 9 by steamrolling Plainfield South and now has to make a long road trip south. If Loyola can muster a win in that game the road trip might help them get pivotal home games down the line. Edwardsville appeared to be on the verge of a second loss to O’Fallon this season in Round 1 before a late touchdown allowed them to secure a narrow victory.

Pick: Loyola