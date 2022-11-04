2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 5A second-round analysis

The 5A bracket didn’t turn out to be as potentially chaotic as many thought it might be in the first round.

The north bracket has historically been a haven for lower seeds advancing deep in the bracket, but when all was said and done just two lower seeds were able to advance including one lower seed that was barely one to begin with (ninth-seeded) Carmel.

The south bracket was even more stable with only 12th-seeded Centralia being able to upend a higher seeded squad in the opening round.

First-round record: 14-2 .

Second-round matchups

Sycamore vs. Carmel: Sycamore gave up a rather paltry 13 points to Westinghouse in Round 1, but it actually marked the third-most points any opponent has scored upon them this season. Carmel remains a very dangerous middle of the pack seed, the Corsairs have played a great schedule to prep them for what a team the caliber of Sycamore brings to the table.

Pick: Sycamore

Goode vs. Sterling: Goode’s first ever appearance in the IHSA postseason went swimmingly as the Knights rolled to a 48-0 win over fellow CPL entrant, Noble-Pritzker. But Goode will have to step into much deeper waters to have a chance to compete with Sterling, a 5A postseason stalwart. QB Kael Ryan must be attended to by Goode as he had two rushing touchdowns, a passing TD and a fumble return for a score in a Round 1 win over St. Viator.

Pick: Sterling

Morgan Park vs. Payton: Morgan Park served notice to the Class 5A field that they are a legitimate threat to make a run after ousting defending champion Fenwick in the first round. The Mustangs lean on Tysean Griffin ordinarily but an ankle injury slowed him down significantly in the Fenwick win allowing other capable Morgan Park players to step up. Surprisingly, because of the school’s namesake it was Payton’s first ever IHSA playoff win over Noble/Speer, and it will require a big effort to extend that win total to two here.

Pick: Morgan Park

Rockford Boylan vs. Nazareth: It was not a great week for NIC-10 teams in the opening round with Boylan and Harlem, who won over a Chicago Public League team, being the only survivors of the league’s qualifying group of five teams. Nazareth just seems to be gaining more and more steam since putting its backs against the playoff wall after a loss to St. Rita in Week 6. The Roadrunners have outscored four opponents 167-42 since then.

Pick: Nazareth

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Metamora: Mahomet-Seymour is probably one of the least heralded undefeated teams in the state at this point and time but the Bulldogs continue to put up impressive numbers having scored 35-plus points per game in every one of its games. Metamora has plenty of postseason pedigree and really seems to have surged in the second half of the campaign, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Redbirds posted a season-high 68 points in the opening round of the playoffs against Jacksonville.

Pick: Mahomet-Seymour

Morris vs. Centralia: Morris recaptured its offensive dominance after a shutout loss to Sycamore in Week 9 by pummeling La Salle-Peru for the second time this season in a Round 1 victory. Morris would like to keep that momentum going and continue to get steady play from QB Carter Button. Centralia didn’t look a team ready to pick off an upset in Round 1 over Triad as it entered that contest on a three-game losing streak, but the Orphans found their groove in the nick of time.

Pick: Morris

Highland vs. Mascoutah: Highland has cracked the 50-point barrier a whopping six times in 10 tries this season including a 56-0 dusting of this week’s second round opponent. It was one of four shutouts the defense has turned in this season as well. Mascoutah has strung together two consecutive wins currently, the first time they’ve done so since starting the year 3-0.

Pick: Highland

Peoria vs. Kankakee: Peoria dropped 60-plus points on its fifth opponent this season by steamrolling Decatur MacArthur in the opening round and hope to continue that momentum in the second round of the playoffs. Kankakee’s opening round win over Mount Vernon was probably a little more adventurous than most figured as the Kays didn’t claim the lead until halftime and they still struggled to pull away from the Rams for good after the break.

Pick: Kankakee