2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A second-round analysis

Class 3A was likely the one class heading into the postseason where it felt like higher seeds were in the clearest position to move into the second round without too much incident.

That’s basically the way it played out, with 14 of the 16 higher seeded teams advancing, with one of those lower seeds being a No. 9 seed upending a No. 8.

The deep field now moves into a stage where most of the remaining teams are more than capable of making deep runs in the playoffs but will have to clear multiple giant obstacles to get there.

First-round predictions: 15-1

Second-round matchups

Princeton vs. Genoa-Kingston: Both of these two schools had to work a little bit harder in their opening round matchup than likely most expected. Princeton had only given up 14 points over its previous five games before giving up 28 to Peotone. Granted, the Tigers still won comfortable, but it showed they can be scored upon. Genoa-Kingston was involved in one of the lowest scoring contests of round 1, as it edged Elmwood 16-8.

Pick: Princeton

IC Catholic vs. Stillman Valley: IC Catholic looks like a runaway freight train right now after picking up a rivalry victory over a very good St. Francis team in Week 9, the Knights took apart King quickly and efficiently in round one. It likely won’t come as easily this week, but after rattling off eight consecutive wins to start the season, Stillman Valley has slowed a bit, surrendering 65 points in its last two losses including 32 in its lone loss of the season to Genoa-Kingston in Week 9.

Pick: IC Catholic

Reed-Custer vs. Durand-Pecatonica: Reed-Custer has to stretch pretty far back in its memory banks to find the last game that was even remotely competitive as it has put the running clock on all 10 of its opponents this season. Durand-Pecatonica might finally be the squad to put an end to that string because very much like Reed-Custer it has experienced players in many of the same spots that Reed-Custer does.

Pick: Reed-Custer

Seneca vs. Byron: Seneca is enjoying its best season since 2000 when the Fighting Irish started the season 11-0 before bowing out in the quarterfinal round. It is has been quite the turnaround for a program that didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season. Byron, the defending Class 3A champions, have experienced nothing like that sort of drought as the perennial power is gathering steam stretching its winning streak to nine games after losing its season opener to Stillman Valley.

Pick: Byron

Prairie Central vs. Roxana: The closest anyone has gotten to defeating Prairie Central this season is 22 points and the Hawks have eclipsed the 50-point barrier six times this season including their opening round win over Paxton. Roxana hasn’t been nearly as explosive, but the Shells seem to keep finding ways to keep things competitive against even the best of teams on their schedule.

Pick: Prairie Central

Tolono Unity vs. Mount Carmel: A rekindling of a semifinal game from a year ago where Tolono emerged with a 28-21 win and a spot in the Class 3A title game. Tolono has been on a major roll since losing its season opening game to Prairie Central including a comfortable win over Monticello in Week 9. The same Monticello team that Mt. Carmel only edged out 8-6 in the opening round.

Pick: Tolono Unity

Olympia vs. St. Joseph-Ogden: These two teams used to play on the regular as recently as a few years ago prior to Olympia joining the Sangamo Conference. Olympia was one of the few teams to win from a lower-seed position and hoped to keep its underdog roll going against St. Joseph-Ogden a team that has found itself in games like this repeatedly in its history.

Pick: St. Joseph-Ogden

Williamsville vs. Eureka: Williamsville almost seems like the forgotten powerhouse in Class 3A after falling in its yearly showdown game with Maroa-Forsyth late in the season. Maybe the Bullets will give flying under the radar a try. Eureka is getting back on track after back-to-back losses in Week 7 and Week 8 in a big way by dominating Beardstown, but the challenge for the Hornets always seems to be whether or not in can make the leap against upper echelon Class 3A schools after playing a Class 1A schedule all season.

Pick: Williamsville