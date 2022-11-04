2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 2A second-round analysis

There are prohibitive favorites in Class 2A and the opening round saw each of them advance and little to make an argument that they don’t remain prohibitive favorites.

Others are trying to enter the conversation, but of any of the classifications, this was the one where the largest number of upstarts were able to emerge.

First round predictions: 11-5

Second-round matchups

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Farmington: Maroa-Forsyth found the its entrance into the north bracket to be pretty pleasing as it throttled North Lawndale Charter, but now the Trojans will start to get introduced to some of the teams that might be more equipped to topple them. Farmington is a playoff fixture but hasn’t been able to make deep runs because they keep running into powerhouses fairly early in the draw.

Pick: Maroa-Forsyth

Rockridge vs. Bloomington Central Catholic: Other than its loss to powerhouse Princeton, Rockridge has pretty much had its way in the Three Rivers Conference and did so again in Round 1 of the playoffs as it breezed its way past Sterling Newman for the second time this year. Bloomington Central Catholic squeezed past Mercer County in overtime in the first round and the Saints look as if they might still be a tricky team to get past.

Pick: Rockridge

Bismarck-Henning vs. Knoxville: Bismarck-Henning had to work a little harder than most expected to dispatch Westville, a conference rival, for the second time this season in Round 1, but the Blue Devils still managed to find a way. Knoxville didn’t have as much difficulty in their round one matchup but are well aware of the danger that this week’s opponent clearly presents.

Pick: Bismarck-Henning

Wilmington vs. Tri-Valley: Wilmington doesn’t appear to be the slightest bit interested in relinquishing its throne as defending state champions, using a four-touchdown performance from Colin James and a turnover forcing defensive wall to roll to a Round 1 win. Tri-Valley is more than familiar with what this week’s opponent is capable of as the Vikings were manhandled in last year’s semifinal round trip to Wilmington.

Pick: Wilmington

St. Teresa vs. Athens: Only two teams have double digit points scored against St. Teresa this season and no one has put more than 14 points on the board against the Bulldogs. That string continued in Round 1 as St. Teresa tossed its fourth shutout of the year. Athens always is a bit more dangerous than its record makes it appear its two losses came at the hands of Maroa-Forsyth and Williamsville.

Pick: St. Teresa

Pana vs. Fairfield: Pana’s winning streak reached nine games with its opening round victory over Auburn and the Panthers haven’t been particularly pushed in any of those games. This looks like a fortunate draw for Pana who would have been set for a rematch with North Mac, one of the few South Central Conference teams capable of pushing them, but Fairfield staved off a wild last second rally to secure the upset.

Pick: Pana

Johnston City vs. Arthur: Johnston City still hasn’t gotten an opportunity to find out how they stack up outside of the Black Diamond Conference as it plays in a locked conference and was paired with another Black Diamond foe in the opening round of the playoffs. Arthur stepped up its game when it needed to as it hadn’t played a playoff caliber opponent since Week 5.

Pick: Johnston City

Althoff vs. Red Bud: The expectation that one of these teams might make this game was certainly an acceptable belief but both seemed unlikely. 14th-seeded Althoff plays a much stronger schedule than almost any Class 2A school so they were a dangerous draw for a very good Shelbyville team. Red Bud was the higher seed in its opening round matchup with Nashville, but Nashville has been notorious the past few years about winning playoff games despite lower seeds.

Pick: Althoff