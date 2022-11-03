Kane County Chronicle preview capsules for the second round of the 2022 playoffs

Class 7A

No. 4 St. Charles North (9-1) at No. 20 Hoffman Estates (7-3)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North is riding a nine-game winning streak. Headlined by two-way standout RB/LB Drew Surges, the North Stars have rolled since their Week 1 loss to Palatine. St. Charles North scored on its first four possessions and led 26-0 after one quarter in their big opening round win over Maine West. The North Stars were able to use some reserves offensively in the second half last week.

About the Hawks: Hoffman Estates survived against Elk Grove 29-22 last week and was able to avenge a Week 2 loss to that program. Quarterback Aiden Cyr was efficient in the win going 15-of-23 for 213 yards. Dimarte Neustader had a number of carries to sustain the offense, so it remains to be seen if that trend carries over.

Up Next: The winner plays Prospect or St. Rita in the quarterfinals.

Friday Night Drive Pick: St. Charles North

No. 2 Hersey (10-0) at No. 18 Batavia (7-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia rolled in its first-round 42-0 win over Rockford Guilford last week. The same formula that has sustained for winning football games for the Bulldogs hasn’t changed: An effective running game and a defense that doesn’t allow opposing rushers to do much damage. Look for that to continue. Two-way standout Drew Gerke was able to play last week, but we’ll see how his usage goes throughout the game. Look for Tyler Jansey to have another big game.

About the Huskies: Hersey finished its first perfect regular season since 1975 and beat Argo in the first round comfortably. The Huskies have scored at least 40 points in eight of their wins and four of their last five games. Hersey appears to have a number of offensive weapons, whether it’s running back Brett Kersemeier, Chuck Meister (75 yards on six carries) or others getting touches. Kersemeier was apparently in uniform last week, but did not play so it remains to be seen if his availability changes.

Up Next: The winner plays Yorkville or Moline in the quarterfinals.

FND Pick: Batavia

Class 6A

No. 8 Kaneland (7-3) at No. 1 Prairie Ridge 9-1

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Kaneland rolled to a 35-14 win over No. 9 Riverside-Brookfield in the opener behind four touchdowns from Troyer Carlson - three through the air and one on the ground. The game was tied at halftime but Kaneland exploded for 28 points in the third quarter of the win. Kaneland’s defense continued its hot streak on Friday, although it was the first time the Knights have given up double-digit points since a 28-7 loss to Sycamore win Week 6. .Linebacker Dawson Trebolo blocked a punt in the third quarter of Kaneland’s win. It’s the second time in the last three postseasons Kaneland is facing an FVC school, having beat Crystal Lake Central in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Crystal Lake South 63-55 last week. The Wolves average 46 points a game and just had their fourth game of more than 50 points. They are allowing 314 points a game. QB Tyler Vasey has rushed for 2,835 yards, which is No. 11 in state history according to the ihsa.org records. He has 1,115 yards in the last three games and 34 touchdowns for the season. FB Nathan Greetham has 1,162 yards rushing. Prairie Ridge is in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season and is 23-6 in the playoffs over that stretch. The Wolves tied with Huntley and Jacobs for the Fox Valley Conference championship. They are the only FVC member still playing.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

-- Eddie Carifio

Class 4A

No. 6 Evergreen Park (8-2) at No. 3 St. Francis (9-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Mustangs: Evergreen Park competes in the South Suburban Conference Red Division where five of the seven teams made the playoffs, including conference-champion Richards, which was dispatched 71-0 in the first round by East St. Louis. “St. Francis is an excellent team,” Mustangs coach Jerry Verde said. “They are well-coached, have good size and good speed. In order to be successful, we must be able to execute on offense and defense. That includes identifying and aligning correctly to what they are giving us. We have a talented group with a highly committed core. Regardless of the successes or difficulties, we have approached each week of practice with focus and effort.” Junior quarterback Deijon Feliciano is a two-year starter, while senior linebacker Asael Rubalcava leads the team in tackles and interceptions. Junior defensive end-tackle Eduardo Antunez, Verde noted, has been consistent on both offense and defense and also is a two-year starter.

About the Spartans: “Evergreen Park is a very athletic and physical team,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “We have to be able to match the physicality and play disciplined football. Their quarterback and running back are very quick and can make people miss in space.” The Spartans soundly defeated Marengo last week 63-0. “I thought we executed in all three phases,” McMillen said. “We had very little mental mistakes in the game. Our kids were playing at a very high level flying to the ball.”

Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic passed for 267 yards and five touchdowns, needing only eight completions to do so. Zach Washington, in his first start as a freshman, had two catches for 47 yards with both grabs going for scores. Dash Dorsey had an 80-yard touchdown run, plus caught two passes for 114 yards and a score. Offensive lineman Jack Anderson “is playing as well as anyone on our line,” McMillen said. “He’s physical and smart.” Running back Brady Piper “is running the ball with power and vision,” McMillen said. “He’s breaking a ton of tackles.” McMillen added wide receiver Liam Kolinski is making big plays when needed, plus has been a huge asset to the St. Francis running game. Antonio Guiterrez, a 6-3, 325-pound offensive and defensive linebacker “is a road-grader moving people all over, plus is starting to do a good job on defense clogging up the middle,” McMillen said. “People need to start taking notice.” Wide receiver Deshaun Williams has been hurt most of the season, “but came on strong last week and is looking more healthy every week,” McMillen said. “He could help us out being that big, physical wide receiver (6-1, 205) that we have been needing.”

Up next: The winner advances to the quarterfinal round against the winner between No. 7 Rochelle (8-2) and No. 15 Johnsburg (6-4).

-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group

FND pick: St. Francis