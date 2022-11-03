Daily Chronicle Football Previews: Playoffs Week 2

Class 6A

No. 7 Kaneland (7-3) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Knights: They rolled to a 35-14 win over No. 9 Riverside-Brookfield in the opener behind four touchdowns from Troyer Carlson - three through the air and one on the ground. The game was tied at halftime but Kaneland exploded for 28 in the third quarter of the win. ... Kaneland’s defense continued its hot streak on Friday, although it was the first time the Knights have given up double-digit points since a 28-7 loss to Sycamore win Week 6. ... Linebacker Dawson Trebolo blocked a punt in the third quarter of Kaneland’s win. ... It’s the second time in the last three postseasons Kaneland is facing an FVC school, having beat Crystal Lake Central in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Crystal Lake South 63-55 last week. … The Wolves average 46 points a game and just had their fourth game of more than 50 points. They are allowing 314 points a game. … QB Tyler Vasey has rushed for 2,835 yards, which is No. 11 in state history according to the ihsa.org records. He has 1,115 yards in the last three games and 34 touchdowns for the season. … FB Nathan Greetham has 1,162 yards rushing. … Prairie Ridge is in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season and is 23-6 in the playoffs over that stretch. … The Wolves tied with Huntley and Jacobs for the Fox Valley Conference championship. They are the only FVC member still playing.

Class 5A

No. 1 Sycamore (10-0) at No. 9 Carmel (7-3)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Spartans: The offense rolled in a 54-13 win over No. 16 Westinghouse on Saturday night, with the only blemish the three sacks the line gave up to the Warriors. But quarterback Eli Meier still threw for 163 yards despite not only the pressure but only playing for one half. He also 35-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-24. ... Sycamore did allow 346 yards of offense, including 272 in the air. The 13 points surrendered was the third-most the Spartans have allowed this year. ... Despite the yardage, the Spartans forced key turnovers to limit drives last week. Kiefer Tarnoki, Dawson Alexander and Carter York each had an interception in the win.

About the Corsairs: They rolled in the opener, 45-0 over Noble/Bulls in their first playoff appearance since 2016. Junior quarterback Johnny Weber threw for 1,706 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in the regular season. Sophomore Jarren Black (36-520-1) and freshman Kai Owens (39-435-3) were his top targets. Donovan Day ran for 810 yards, 5.4 yards per carry and nine touchdowns in the regular season. Harlon May was a ball-hawker on defense with five interceptions and three more passes deflected. Kyle Lynch had 3.5 sacks and caused three fumbles. The team is coached by former Bears fullback Jason McKie.

Class 3A

No. 8 Genoa-Kingston (8-2) at No. 1 Princeton (10-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston rode their defense to a 16-8 win against Elmwood-Brimfield to open the postseason. Nolan Perry was back for the Cogs after a seven-week absence due to an injury, and was one of four running backs with at least 45 yards on the ground. Perry was one of the backs in the Cogs’ Wing-T while sophomore Nathan Kleba continued to play quarterback, Perry’s position of the past couple seasons. ... Although still missing playmaker Ethan Wilnau, Perry’s return sparked a backfield that saw young players like Max Lavender and Trevean Atterberry continue their workload and production.

About the Tigers: With Saturday’s 56-28 win over Peotone, Princeton has won five straight first-round playoff games, seven straight in 3A. Their last opening loss was at Peotone (20-14) in 2003 in Class 4A, which was Joe Ryan’s last game as Princeton coach (now at Sycamore). .... Senior quarterback Teegan Davis has become Princeton’s career passing leader with 3,318 yards, breaking the previous mark held by Brik Wedekind (2010) at 3,189. Davis has passed for 1,479 yards and 19 TDs this year. Davis has also rushed for 716 yards and 15 TDs and accounted for 40 TDs total. .... Senior running back Augie Christiansen has rushed for 867 yards and 17 TDs and sophomore end Noah LaPorte has 40 receptions for 828 yards and 11 TDs. .... Princeton moved to 10-0 for only the second time in school history. The 2015 Tigers won their first 11 games before falling to IC Catholic in the 3A quarterfinals. ... If both win, Princeton would host IC Catholic in next week’s 3A quarterfinals, looking to avenge a 31-7 loss to the Knights last year at Elmhurst. IC Catholic also beat Princeton 37-12 in the 2015 quarterfinals at Princeton. ... The Tigers have won 13 straight regular season games and 30 of their last 31, including a 6-0 2001 spring campaign. They are also 6-3 in the playoffs during that span under sixth-year coach Ryan Pearson, including a semifinal berth and one quarterfinal appearance. ... The Tigers were ranked third in the final AP 3A Poll behind IC Catholic and Braidwood Reed-Custer.

