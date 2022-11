Stability was the name of the game for the teams ranked in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

Only one team in the Top 25 lost during the first week of the playoffs, as such, the top 15 spots of the poll are not changed.

There was some shuffling in the bottom 10 teams, which includes the entrance of the only new team in the poll at No. 25, Glenbrook South.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 10: