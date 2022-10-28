‘Better than their record shows:’ fifth-seeded Sterling not underestimating 12th-seeded St. Viator in first-round playoff matchup

STERLING – With a 24-21 overtime win over St. Patrick in Week 9, St. Viator cleared the five-win threshold it needed to to reach the IHSA Class 5A football playoffs.

Playing a difficult nonconference schedule this season, it’s noteworthy that all four of the Lions’ losses came against teams with six or more wins (6-3 Carmel, 6-3 Niles Notre Dame, 7-2 St. Ignatius College Prep, 9-0 Chicago Mt. Carmel).

In the Week 4 loss to Carmel, they played to a 14-7 deficit through three quarters, but lost 28-14.

Going against a battle-tested team like St. Viator in the opening round of playoffs, Sterling (7-2) is expecting all it can handle Saturday afternoon.

“I know that they’re probably a lot better than their record shows. They’re 5-4, but they’re a really good team, they’re well-rounded, and they can do a lot of dangerous things,” Sterling quarterback Kael Ryan said. “They don’t have one guy; they don’t have one play that’s their bread and butter. They can do so many different things that are dangerous.”

Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer pointed to the receiving corps as an area of strength for the Lions. He also referenced sophomore quarterback Cooper Kmet.

Wide receiver Michael Nix, who caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown last week, has NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision offers from Valparaiso, Drake and Butler.

“They’ve been in playoff mode here for a couple weeks. Obviously, last week was a huge win for them against St. Patrick,” Schlemmer said. “With the little film that we’ve been able to see on them, they play in such a tough league, so you know they’re going to be prepared for anything. I think they have some really, really good kids on the perimeter. Quarterback’s a young kid, and I don’t think he’s played all year from what it sounds like, but last week he did some really nice things against a good football team in St. Pat’s, so we’re going to have our hands full. Our kids know it.

“That’s what you get this time of the year when you’re playing in 5A.”

Despite being a perennial playoff team and having a senior-laden roster, Sterling doesn’t have a lot of playoff experience to fall back on.

Last year, the Golden Warriors’ season ended in a 44-14 loss to St. Patrick in the first round of playoffs. In the 2021 spring season, there were no playoffs due to COVID-19.

Having competed in only one playoff game the last two seasons, postseason play will be a novel experience for most of Sterling’s players – even its upperclassmen.

“Not a ton [of experience], because the COVID year, obviously, there was no playoffs, and last year, we only played in one playoff game. Playoffs are a different animal,” Schlemmer said. “I think our league does a good job of getting us ready, but when you see teams like this, they’re top, top, top talent, top echelon, really well-coached, they do things right. It’s going to be a big challenge, and we’re lucky to be at home.”

“I’ve been to the playoffs my freshman year, and I’ve played in two playoff games,” Ryan said. “And that’s one thing that you can say isn’t beneficial for us, is that a lot of guys haven’t been to the playoffs. But I think it makes it that much more exciting for us. For a lot of guys, it’s their first or second playoff game of their life. I haven’t been to the playoffs in three years, so it’s a different feeling getting to run out here during the day. Sterling’s just got that buzz, and the whole town kind of shuts down, and it’s a lot of fun.”

As a 3-6 team in 2021, St. Viator is in a similar situation. With most of the players from both teams getting their first taste of playoff football and fighting to keep their seasons alive on Saturday, the conditions appear ripe for an interesting matchup.

To beat the Lions this weekend and take a step past last year’s playoff team, the Warriors will need to run the ball effectively and prevent St. Viator’s off-script playmaking, Schlemmer says.

“We have to be able to run the ball on offense. We have to be more physical up front, because that’s kind of something that we’ve continually preached out here, is the physicality on the line of scrimmage. That’s such a big thing for us,” he said. “Defensively, they get out of the pocket and their quarterback can make some plays, so we’ve really gotta try to limit him in the pocket, and try to get to their good athletes so they don’t really get going. It’s all going to be won on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball – our kids know that up front. We’ve had a couple good days of practice, so it’s going to be a great game.”

Senior linebacker Lance Wren reiterated the importance of limiting explosive plays this week, while touching on the impact of blocking.

“Keys are, everyone needs to make sure they stay on their blocks, block the right guy. And on defense, we just need to wrap up. No letting them go for big plays,” Wren said.

“We’ve seen them before and they like to do some reverses, stuff like that. I know they have a pretty good quarterback. Their running back likes to run hard, but it’s nothing that we can’t stop.”

The Warriors and Lions square off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Roscoe Eades Stadium.