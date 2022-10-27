2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 5A first-round analysis

Of all the classes, Class 5A appears to have the highest number of legitimate threats that could find themselves in Champaign.

Part of that can be contributed to the geographical nature of the bracket and a north bracket that will almost certainly have a team or two make a run with a very low seed next to their name.

The south bracket also doesn’t have a clear favorite either, which makes this a class to focus on if you are a fan of unpredictable tournaments.

First-round matchups

Sycamore vs. Westinghouse: If anyone was doubting Sycamore before, no one probably is now as it resolved its showdown for the conference title with a strong Morris team by shutting them out and completing the season undefeated. Westinghouse beat none of the three teams that are playoff bound from its schedule.

Pick: Sycamore

Noble/Bulls Prep vs. Carmel: Noble/Bulls Prep capped its regular season with a flourish scoring 62 points to give it five wins where it scored 50 or more points. Odds are that offense will have a hard time flourishing to that extent against a Carmel team that has played a much more rigorous schedule in the CCL/ESCC

Pick: Carmel

Goode vs. Noble/Pritzker: There are three playoff newbies in the Class 5A draw and these are two of them. (Noble/ITW Speer is the other). Goode has definitely had the better regular season of the two, after not getting pushed all that hard in CPL Red Southeast divisional play. Noble/Pritzker surrendered 200 points in its four losses, but got solid defense in a 7-0 Week 9 win over Rowe-Clark to secure its place in the field.

Pick: Goode

Sterling vs. St. Viator: Sterling didn’t win the Western Big Six Conference this year (Moline took the crown), but it still looks like a more than viable threat to do some work in a bracket where it has had success in the past. St. Viator was the last team to secure its place in the 256-team field winning a 4-4 vs. 4-4 showdown over St. Patrick on the season’s last day. There’s little question that St. Viator is prepared for whatever opponents might throw at them.

Pick: Sterling

Morgan Park vs. Fenwick: Morgan Park is one of the Chicago Public League’s strongest programs this season with its lone loss coming to powerhouse Simeon. Fenwick is the defending Class 5A champion but the roster looks significantly different than a year ago. The Friars were 2-3 at one point, but pieced together a three-game winning streak prior to a narrow loss to St. Ignatius in the regular season capper.

Pick: Morgan Park

ITW/Speer vs. Payton: ITW/Speer earned a playoff spot in its first year of playoff eligibility, but did most of the work to get there in the first two thirds of the season when it started 5-1. Since then, they received a forfeit win in Week 7 and experienced back-to-back losses to teams that didn’t make the postseason. Payton’s resume is more solid and the Grizzlies are on a five-game winning streak as they try to get their first program playoff win after falling in their first 10 first-round appearances.

Pick: Payton

Rockford Boylan vs. Hillcrest: Boylan secured a NIC-10 conference championship with a little more friction at the top of the race than in most seasons. The Titans don’t lack for offensive capability having scored at least 27 points in every game this year. Hillcrest needed a win in a pivotal Week 9 matchup just to get into the field and the Hawks still have some potential threats that must be dealt with.

Pick: Rockford Boylan

Glenbard South vs. Nazareth: Glenbard South hasn’t had much trouble getting things down offensively this season but they’ve seen very few opponents this season that have been able to do much against them. Nazareth brings a postseason pedigree that can be matched by very few teams and certainly is capable of causing Glenbard South some consternation on both sides of the football.

Pick: Nazareth

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Ottawa: One might be able to make pointed observations about the quality of Mahomet-Seymour’s schedule, but you can’t argue with what the Bulldogs did with it, averaging nearly 50 points a game with no opponents getting within three touchdowns of topping them. Ottawa is back in the playoff field for the first time since 2012.

Pick: Mahomet-Seymour

Metamora vs. Jacksonville: Metamora won five of its last six games and appears to be in a good place heading into the postseason. Jacksonville wasn’t able to break through into the upper echelon of the Central State Eight finishing fourth behind Sacred Heart Griffin, Glenwood and Rochester, but did average over 50 points per game in each of its six victories.

Pick: Jacksonville

Morris vs. LaSalle-Peru: Issue number one for Morris will be responding to a 28-0 loss to Sycamore in Week 9, but Morris blew open a regular season meeting between these two teams running away in the second half for a 49-7 victory. LaSalle-Peru put up decent numbers this season but in all four of its losses its offense was held basically to a standstill.

Pick: Morris

Triad vs. Centralia: Despite not playing in the same conference these two squads have multiple common opponents and basically similar results against them. Triad, however, is entering the postseason on a four-game winning streak, while Centralia is caught in a three-game losing skid.

Pick: Triad

Highland vs. Dunlap: Highland has averaged nearly 50 points per game and aside from a Week 2 loss to Class 8A playoff qualifier Edwardsville, no one has gotten particularly close to besting the Bulldogs. Dunlap isn’t as flashy as its opponent this week and would likely prefer turning the game into a little bit more of a defensive struggle than a high-scoring shootout.

Pick: Highland

Mascoutah vs. Marion: Mascoutah started the season with three consecutive wins over teams that would ultimately make the playoffs, but the season hasn’t gone as swimmingly since as the Indians dropped their other three games against playoff bound opponents by substantial margins. Marion has also had a bit of an uneven season too, but like Mascoutah there are signs that a breakout could be coming.

Pick: Mascoutah

Peoria vs. Decatur MacArthur: Peoria is back to its usual offensive pyrotechnics averaging nearly 50 points per game and it has also been more than adequate on the defensive side of the ball as well. Aside from its lone loss to Normal West, Peoria coasted to each of its wins. MacArthur made the field despite being outscored by its opponents and it gave up buckets of points to all four of the playoff bound teams on its schedule.

Pick: Peoria

Kankakee vs. Mount Vernon: Between losses in Week 1 and Week 9, Kankakee was an absolute wrecking ball overwhelming opponents to the tune of 317-23 in those seven games. Mount Vernon hasn’t been in the playoff field since 2013 and probably could have put himself in a much advantageous spot in the bracket had it not been forced to forfeit two wins because of the use of an ineligible player.

Pick: Kankakee