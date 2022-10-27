2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A first-round analysis

The Class 3A field has the potential to provide some very intriguing matchups as early as the second round.

The north bracket features three undefeated teams and three one-loss teams, a list that includes the defending state champions and the consensus favorite to win the classification.

Not to be outdone, the southern bracket is littered with teams that have long histories of making deep playoff runs.

First-round matchups

Princeton vs. Peotone: Princeton has been on an absolute path of destruction particularly in the past five weeks where it has outscored opponents 245-14. They haven’t been pressed in any game this season. Peotone, with its heavily ground based attack, might try to play keep away with the Tigers but even that looks like a long shot proposition.

Pick: Princeton

Genoa-Kingston vs. Elmwood: Genoa-Kingston is trending up at the right time having defeated previously undefeated Stillman Valley in Week 9. The Cogs are one of many teams in the Class 3A that appear to be doing that. After starting the season with promise at 3-0, Elmwood scuffled during the second half of the season, particularly with the better teams in the Prairieland Conference.

Pick: Genoa-Kingston

IC Catholic vs. King: One of the few teams in the state voluntarily playing up as IC Catholic would be a small enrollment Class 2A entrant by its natural enrollment, the Knights still look like a favorite in their voluntarily adopted class. It’s lone loss is a one-point decision to powerhouse Joliet Catholic and capped the regular season with an impressive win over previously undefeated St. Francis. King has scored more than 14 points in only one of its games.

Pick: IC Catholic

Stillman Valley vs. Monmouth-Roseville: Stillman Valley was trending toward an even higher seed until an upset loss to Genoa-Kingston in Week 9. Even so, there’s a tiny amount of separation between any of the teams placed on the home side of the draw anyway. Monmouth beat no playoff bound teams and the five teams it defeated combined for just 13 wins.

Pick: Stillman Valley

Reed-Custer vs. Carver: The most prolific offense in the state is owned by Reed-Custer currently and the Comets have put the running clock on every single opponent on its schedule this season. Carver looks like it might get added to that list. The Challengers only competed in seven full games this season, due to a forfeit win and a no-contest game where there was a power failure.

Pick: Reed-Custer

Durand-Pecatonica vs. Catalyst-Maria: Even though Durand-Pecatonica competes in a conference that is comprised mostly of 1A/2A, the Rivermen are more than capable of being a factor in the Class 3A postseason. Catalyst/Maria has played good defense, but odds are that won’t translate that well to playing non-CPL opponents.

Pick: Durand-Pecatonica

Seneca vs. Winnebago: Seneca went from missing the playoff field last year to an undefeated record which is a great step for the program. The Fighting Irish were trending close to a possible bid in the 2A field, but still feels as if they might be capable of doing some damage in 3A. Winnebago finished in the middle of the pack in the Big Northern Conference, but its seed dropped due to a Week 9 loss to a Rockford Lutheran squad that fought its way into the field with a win.

Pick: Seneca

Byron vs. Lisle: Somehow the defending Class 3A state champions are flying under the radar. A Week 1 loss to Stillman Valley seemed to put the Tigers on the outside of the discussion of the Class 3A favorites, but eight straight wins and its past postseason pedigree indicate that’s probably a poor stance to take. Lisle was another team that needed a Week 9 win over a team with a better record just to get into the field. That is the only team in the field with a winning record Lisle beat this season.

Pick: Byron

Prairie Central vs. Paxton: Prairie Central’s re-emergence came quick this season but it was signaled early with a win over Tolono Unity. The Hawks throttled Paxton 51-8 back in Week 6, one of six games where Prairie Central posted 50-plus points. Paxton looked better positioned than ending up as a No. 16 seed, but dropped its last four games after winning its first five.

Pick: Prairie Central

Hillsboro vs. Roxana: Hillsboro finished strong, winning four straight games to close the year, but to be fair, none of those victories came over playoff bound teams. Hillsboro went just 1-3 against qualifying teams. Roxana’s season has been an up and down one, but has also finished the season on a bit of a run, winning four of its last five games.

Pick: Roxana

Tolono Unity vs. Harrisburg: After a Week 1 loss to Prairie Central, Tolono has went into destruction mode, winning eight straight games by a 442-72 margin. As always, Tolono has its eyes set on amending a perplexing state record: Tolono has achieved six state title game appearances including 2021 and haven’t won any of them. Harrisburg looked strong after five games, with only a one-point loss on the ledger, but finished with three losses in its final four games.

Pick: Tolono Unity

Mount Carmel vs. Monticello: Mount Carmel’s quest to put together another undefeated regular season campaign unraveled with a Week 9 loss to Mount Vernon. But the Aces playoff pedigree can’t be ignored either. Monticello is another program with one of those pedigrees, and despite losing back-to-back games to conference front-runners Tolono Unity and Prairie Central, Monticello is a difficult first round draw for a higher seed.

Pick: Mount Carmel

Benton vs. Olympia: Benton was shut out in its season opener and seemed to take it personal. The Rangers won their next eight games scoring 343 points during that streak. Olympia appears to have found a conference fit a bit better for it since joining the Sangamo Conference fairly recently, but still doesn’t quite have the juice to join the elite members of that league.

Pick: Benton

St. Joseph Ogden vs. Robinson: At one point the Spartans found themselves 3-3, but regrouped nicely over the final third of the season, winning each of those games comfortably to secure its spot in the the field. They do however own just two wins over playoff bound opponents, both of which finished 5-4. That’s still better than Robinson who beat all non-playoff qualifiers to make it to six victories.

Pick: St. Joseph Ogden

Williamsville vs. Carlinville: Williamsville is a potent combination of offensive prowess and defensive stinginess. The only time all season it allowed more than 14 points all year was in its lone loss to Maroa-Forsyth and it scored 40-plus points in every game but one. Carlinville regrouped from an 0-3 start to fight its way back into the postseason but it still lost each of its encounters with a playoff bound team.

Pick: Williamsville

Eureka vs. Beardstown: Eureka’s defense has been incredibly stout this season, allowing more than a touchdown in just one game all year, a 21-7 loss to Ridgeview. Although the Hornets did play a schedule of 1A/2A squads that level of defensive competence usually plays up a class or two. Beardstown closed well going 3-1 over its final four games, with the lone loss an eight-point defeat at the hands of undefeated Camp Point Central.

Pick: Eureka