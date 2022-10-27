2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 1A first-round analysis

The road to the Class 1A state championship tends to run directly through the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and this season, on paper, appears to be no different. The league has accounted for the last five state championship teams in this class.

Lena-Winslow, winner of the last two titles, is the odds-on favorite again and owns the state’s longest active winning streak at 14 and counting.

First-round matchups

Lena-Winslow vs. Chicago Richards: Lena-Winslow is the odds-on favorite in the class and has been since the first kickoff of the season. And the Panthers have played like it. Forreston, their Week 9 opponent and long-time rival, is the closest anyone has come to defeating them this season and that was still a two touchdown margin. A daunting challenge for Richards here, a Chicago Public League program making its first postseason appearance.

Pick: Lena-Winslow

ROWVA vs. Stark County: One of those dreaded regular season rematches right out of the box. ROWVA handled the regular season matchup, winning 34-13. It was start of a bit of a slide for Stark County after a strong start, where it lost three consecutive games, recovering just in time to win a 4-4 showdown with Princeville to achieve entry into the field. ROWVA is also serving as an extremely rare host school that finished with a 5-4 record on the year.

Pick: ROWVA

Fulton vs. Aurora Christian: Fulton has only been a member of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference for a few seasons but it has immediately hit the standard of quality one expects from teams in that league. It’s two losses are to Lena-Winslow and a Michigan powerhouse, Muskegon Central Catholic. Aurora Christian is always a tricky program for 1A opponents to deal with as it tends to throw a little more than most 1A teams.

Pick: Fulton

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Rockford Lutheran: Annawan-Wethersfield did not finish the regular season in a fashion it would have hoped, getting drubbed by Mercer County in the season finale and forcing it into a three-way tie for the Lincoln Trail title. Rockford Lutheran needed some theatrics just to get into the field, recording a mild upset of Winnebago to record its fifth victory.

Pick: Annawan-Wethersfield

Hope Academy vs. Corliss: As an independent, Hope Academy has to schedule who it can find and has only played two Class 1A teams all season. In one of those, it handed Ottawa Marquette its lone loss. Corliss hasn’t beat a playoff qualifier all season, going 0-3 in those games.

Pick: Hope Academy

St. Bede vs. Forreston: St. Bede was breezing along through its first six games until it ran into the buzzsaw known as Princeton. The Bruins also had a Week 8 hiccup in a loss to Spring Valley Hall. The Bruins have to hope that they’ve regrouped fully. Their first-round opponent is one of the trickier 5-4 squads in any field. In its four losses, including one to Lena-Winslow, Forreston has lost by a combined 32 points.

Pick: Forreston

Ottawa Marquette vs. Morrison: Offense has been a constant for the Crusaders as they have posted at least 25 points in every game. The defense hasn’t been too shabby either, holding opponents to seven points or less in six games. Morrison is tough to read as a midseason loss to Sherrard, which turned out to be its only win of the season is rather confusing. But something seems to have clicked as it has posted three straight convincing wins to close the year.

Pick: Ottawa Marquette

Iroquois West vs. Dakota: Iroquois West seems to go as its defense does as when the Raiders rein in opponents things go well. In five of its six victories this season opponents haven’t managed to score more than eight points. Dakota should benefit from the rigors of a difficult NUIC schedule and will be well prepared for the postseason.

Pick: Iroquois West

Ridgeview vs. Madison: Ridgeview put together a surprising semifinal run last season as a No. 13 seed. It appears to have carried the momentum of that run into this season as it maneuvered through a difficult regular season schedule undeterred. Madison only managed to schedule eight games this season as an independent and it wasn’t a very impressive slate as it managed the fewest opponent wins of any team in Illinois.

Pick: Ridgeview

Red Hill vs. Salt Fork: Red Hill’s schedule wasn’t exactly taxing having including three teams that went winless on the season. The Salukis had a five-game winning streak snapped in Week 9 to a non-playoff qualifier as well. Salt Fork’s schedule was a bit more challenging and in its three losses to teams that combined for a 25-2 record, the Storm lost those games by a combined six points.

Pick: Salt Fork

Tuscola vs. Brown County: Tuscola rebounded nicely from a rare missed playoff season of a year ago as the Warriors offense has stacked up a bunch of points in multiple games this season. Brown County got caught in the grind of a rigorous Western Illinois Valley Conference but still managed to punch its ticket and could be a dangerous lower seed.

Pick: Tuscola

Jacksonville Routt vs. Villa Grove: Jacksonville Routt seems to be playing its best football at the right time, winning four straight to close the season including a Week 9 win over previously undefeated Greenfield. Villa Grove put together a really strong effort in its season opening loss to a strong Ridgeview team but has struggled to maintain that consistency against good teams.

Pick: Jacksonville Routt

Camp Point Central vs. Dupo: Camp Point Central is a postseason staple and seems well positioned to make a run in its side of the bracket. Dupo had a bit of a resurgence this season in making the field, but none of the five teams it defeated are also playoff bound and opponents they did defeat only combined for 10 total victories.

Pick: Camp Point Central

Sesser-Valier vs. Moweaqua Central A&M: This wasn’t one of Moweaqua’s better regular season of recent years, but it is worthy of note that the Raiders did hold six of their nine opponents to six points or less. Sesser enters as something as a wildcard, fairing well in a locked Black Diamond Conference schedule but its always hard to tell how teams from that league might fare against non-Black Diamond squads.

Pick: Moweaqua Central A&M

Greenfield vs. Hardin Calhoun: Greenfield’s quest to complete the regular season undefeated came to an end in a Week 9 loss to Jacksonville Routt and the Tigers to that point had not played a single team that ended up winning more than five games all season. One of those teams was Hardin Calhoun though, but it was definitely a grind it out effort with Greenfield winning 14-7.

Pick: Greenfield

Cumberland vs. Rushville: Cumberland is in the midst of a seven game winning streak after dropping both of its nonconference games to two strong members of the postseason field (Tuscola and Shelbyville). Rushville lost all three of its games against teams that reached the postseason while stacking up points against opponents who didn’t.

Pick: Cumberland