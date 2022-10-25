October 25, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Analysis | Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive’s Week 10 Power Rankings: Mount Carmel claims top spot

Three new teams join rankings

By Steve Soucie
Sycamore's Elijah Meier throws a pass to Tyler Curtis during their game against Morris Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Sycamore High School.

Sycamore's Elijah Meier throws a pass to Tyler Curtis during their Week 9 game against Morris. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Loyola’s reign on top of the Friday Night Drive power rankings came to an end in the final week of the regular season.

By virtue of its loss to Mount Carmel, the new No. 1 team, Loyola dropped to No. 4 in the rankings behind the Caravan, Lincoln-Way East and East St. Louis.

Mount Carmel finished the season as one of the 28 teams that ran through its regular season without loss. That list includes two of the three new entrants into the Top 25: Sycamore (No. 23) and South Elgin (No. 25). IC Catholic, which toppled previously undefeated Wheaton St. Francis in Week 9, also moved into the poll at No. 24.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 9: