October 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Analysis | Friday Night Drive

Steve Soucie’s IHSA playoff projection: Week 9 Saturday updates

By Steve Soucie
Nazareth Academy's William Beargie (50) celebrates after a state qualifying victory over Benet Academy at Benedictine University in Lisle on Friday, Oct 21, 2022.

Nazareth Academy's William Beargie (50) celebrates after a state qualifying victory over Benet Academy at Benedictine University in Lisle on Friday, Oct 21, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Steve Soucie will provide IHSA playoff projection updates beginning Thursday night and continuing through Saturday afternoon.

All brackets have been updated following Friday’s results.

Week 9 scoreboard watching: The race to the seizing a playoff spot is in full effect ]

Steve Soucie explains how the 2022 IHSA playoff field will come together ]

Bracket updates

Class 1A: Last updated 10/22, 4:09 a.m.

Class 2A: Last updated 10/22, 3:50 a.m.

Class 3A: Last updated 10/22, 3:32 a.m.

Class 4A: Last updated 10/22, 3:14 a.m.

Class 5A: Last updated 10/22, 2:52 a.m.

Class 6A: Last updated 10/22, 2:31 a.m.

Class 7A: Last updated 10/22, 2:05 a.m.

Class 8A: Last updated 10/22, 1:51 a.m.