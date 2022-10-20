Steve Soucie explains how the 2022 IHSA playoff field will come together

Unlike all of the other sports sanctioned by the IHSA, football is the only one that requires a school qualify for the postseason.

Like it or hate it, there’s an additional sense of accomplishment added to each of the 256 teams invited to play past Week 9.

But it is a mystery to most as to how it is decided as to who gets that ticket to participate and who does not.

The first teams placed in the 256 team field are conference champions.

There are 69 conferences in the state of Illinois that include teams that are eligible for the playoffs.

But all of them do not receive that automatic bid designation. The IHSA standard for conference champions to receive bids is that a minimum of six teams be involved in a conference to earn that bid. As such, no divisions of the CCL/ESCC or the SouthWest Suburban leagues are eligible for the automatic bids. The Heart of Illinois Small Division also doesn’t qualify for a bid as the league has just five teams.

The Southern Illinois River-to-River Mississippi does, however, despite having just five teams. The league received a two-year exemption because of a defection by one of its teams to another league.

One league has the requisite number of teams – the Big Twelve – but does not give a conference champion bid because all teams do not play each other in the 11-team league.

Teams that have already clinched conference championship berths are Mahomet-Seymour, Stillman Valley, Johnston City, Chester, Columbia, St. Teresa, Sacred Heart Griffin, Deerfield, Noble/ITW Speer, Phillips, Amundsen, Simeon, Hyde Park, Goode, Prairie Central, Reed-Custer, Cumberland, Mt. Carmel, IC Catholic, St. Francis, Pekin, Hersey, Highland, Lake Zurich, Lena-Winslow, Macomb, Mount Vernon, Lemont, Richards, Carterville, Benton, Plainfield North, East St. Louis, Princeton, Rockridge, South Elgin, Seneca, Bismarck-Henning, Downers Grove South, York, Moline, Camp Point Central and Greenfield.

Teams that are on track to claim a conference championship berth in Week 9 are Maine South, Payton, St. Charles North, Neuqua Valley, Huntley, Tri-Valley, Sycamore, Richmond-Burton, Annawan-Wethersfield, Palatine, Belvidere North, Wauconda, Maroa-Forsyth, Pana, Kankakee and Plainfield South.

Fifty-nine bids will be given to conference champions, which leaves 197 bids left to be filled.

Next up are any teams who are not conference champions or from leagues (or independents) that do not qualify for automatic bids which have already won six or seven games on the season.

Eighty-nine teams qualify for the playoffs by this measure. That brings us up to 148 teams, with 108 bids left to fill.

There are 79 teams in the state that have already reached the five-win group. Six of those teams (Chester, Deerfield, Phillips, Richards, Plainfield South and Downers Grove South) have either clinched a conference championship or is in line to claim one.

So there are 73 teams at the five-win level in line for at-large berths. Combining the 148 teams that have already secured berths and the 73 five-win teams that are playoff eligible and not officially clinched that leaves 222 teams in position to claim the 256 spots in the field.

Next up are teams that are 4-4. Sixty-six teams that are 4-4 have an opportunity to reach five wins. There is a 67th team in this group, Mount Vernon, but they are a conference champion and it does not matter if it wins a Week 9 game against Mt. Carmel to get to five wins, it is in the field regardless.

Thirty-four teams are needed to complete the field entirely with teams that have a minimum of five wins. If that number is not met, four-win teams with high playoff points are needed to fill out the field until 256 spots are filled. But we’ll get to that later.

Of the group of 67 teams trying to get to the five-win level, 16 of them are playing one another:

4-4 vs. 4-4 Games (Projected Class in parentheses) Erie (2A) vs. Morrison (1A) Agricultural Science (4A) vs. Chicago Richards (1A) Princeville (1A) vs. Stark County (1A) Nokomis (1A) vs. Dupo (1A) Nazareth (5A) vs. Benet (5A) St. Viator (5A) vs. St. Patrick (5A) Maine West (7A) vs. Highland Park (7A) Noble/Pritzker (5A) vs. Noble/Rowe-Clark (2A)

From this group, eight teams will reach five wins while the other eight will drop into the five-loss group. That puts us at 230 teams in the five-plus win group and 26 spots yet to fill with 50 4-4 teams hoping to fill those spots.

Of those 50 teams, 21 are playing opponents with records below the .500 mark, 28 teams are playing opponents with records above the .500 mark. One is playing an out-of-state team that currently has a .500 record (Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Louis John Burroughs).

Here’s a breakdown of those games.

4-4 teams vs. below .500 teams Week 9 Opponent Providence vs. St. Laurence (3-5) Sullivan vs. Clinton (3-5) Westinghouse vs. Brooks (2-6) Senn vs. Steinmetz (0-8) Corliss vs. South Shore (2-6) Burlington Central vs. McHenry (3-5) Johnsburg vs. Harvard (0-8) Marengo vs. Plano (3-5) Ottawa vs. Woodstock (2-6) Conant vs. Schaumburg (3-5) Olympia vs. PORTA (0-8) Althoff vs. Alton (1-7) Rich Township vs. Leo (2-6) Belleville East vs. Granite City (1-7) Plainfield Central vs. Joliet Central (0-8) Spring Valley Hall vs. Bureau Valley (1-7) Westville vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-8) Willowbrook vs. Berwyn-Cicero Morton (3-5) Beardstown vs. Pleasant Hill (1-7) Brown County vs. Carrollton (2-6) Madison vs. Trenton-Wesclin (2-6)

4-4 teams vs. above .500 teams Week 9 Opponent Winchester (West Central) vs. Mendon Unity (5-3) Rock Island vs. Quincy (6-2) Lincoln vs. Triad (6-2) Rockford Lutheran vs. Winnebago (5-3) Flora vs. White County (7-1) McLeansboro vs. Sesser-Valier (6-2) Marian Catholic vs. Carmel (5-3) New Trier vs. Maine South (6-2) Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Eureka (7-1) Lisle vs. Peotone (5-3) Breese Mater Dei vs. Mount Zion (5-3) Arcola vs. Villa Grove (5-3) Casey-Westfield vs. Olney East Richland (6-2) Chicago Christian vs. Ridgewood (5-3) Morton vs. Washington (5-3) Rolling Meadows vs. Prospect (7-1) Buffalo Grove vs. Hersey (8-0) Lakes vs. Grayslake Central (5-3) Havana vs. Elmwood (5-3) Illini West vs. Macomb (8-0) Greenville vs. Vandalia (6-2) Cahokia vs. O’Fallon (7-1) Hillcrest vs. Oak Forest (5-3) Joliet West vs. Plainfield South (5-3) Orion vs. Rockridge (7-1) Bartlett vs. Glenbard East (7-1) Hinsdale Central vs. Glenbard West (7-1) Oak Park-River Forest vs. York (8-0)

Whichever teams win from each group with join the 256-team field. If all of the teams playing teams with losing records plus the lone out-of-state game win and reach the five-win group – coupled with all of the teams playing teams with better than .500 records recording a defeat – it would leave the field four teams short of 256 teams with at least five wins.

In reality, there’s probably a blend of the two groups with a few of the 4-4 teams losing to teams with below .500 records and a few of the teams playing above .500 record teams pulling off an upset to try to work their way into the field.

Let’s start with what happens if we don’t get 256 teams at five wins or better.

The remaining spots have to be filled with four-win teams with the highest amount of playoff points (opponents’ victories).

Here’s a look at the teams with the most amount of points in the four-win group in order of points through eight weeks of play:

4-4 Team Playoff Points Buffalo Grove 50 Nazareth 46 St. Patrick 46 Benet 44 Providence 44 Oak Park-River Forest 44 Rolling Meadows 42 Hinsdale Central 42 Beardstown 42 New Trier 41 Quincy Notre Dame 41 Rock Island 41 St. Viator 40 Cahokia 40

Obviously any of these teams can remove themselves from the list by winning their fifth game, but the list can’t be limited to just teams with 4-4 records at this point because 3-5 teams have the opportunity to join the other teams in the 4-5 group with a Week 9 win.

3-5 Team Playoff Points Bloomington 46 Herrin 45 Barrington 44 DePaul Prep 43 Dyett 43 Kewanee 43 Glenbard North 42 Bishop McNamara 42 Freeburg 41 Evanston 41 DuQuoin 41 Momence 41

You get the leading candidates to take the open spots from whoever ends up in the 4-5 pool after the conclusion of this week’s games. With additional points factored in from Week 9 it appears it will take at minimum 47 points to have a chance to earn one of those bids.

Conversely, if more than 256 teams qualify for the field with five victories or more, those five win teams that do not have an automatic bid for winning their conference are sorted out by playoff points. The teams with the fewest playoff points in this scenario would be removed from the potential field until the list holds only 256 teams.

Here are the teams that could find themselves at 5-4 with the fewest number of playoff points:

Team Week 9 opponent Playoff Points Madison (4-3) vs. Trenton Wesclin (2-6) 22 Argo (5-3) vs. Evergreen Park (6-2) 26 Nokomis (4-4) vs. Dupo (4-4) 26 Plainfield Central (4-4) vs. Joliet Central (0-8) 28 Conant (4-4) vs. Schaumburg (3-5) 28 Highland Park (4-4) vs. Maine West (4-4) 28 Oswego East (5-3) vs. Plainfield North (8-0) 29 Marian Catholic (4-4) vs. Carmel (5-3) 29 Dupo (4-4) vs. Nokomis (4-4) 29 Princeville (4-4) vs. Stark County (4-4) 30 Maine West (4-4) vs. Highland Park (4-4) 30 Reavis (5-3) vs. Richards (5-3) 30 Ridgewood (5-3) vs. Chicago Christian (4-4) 30 Robinson (5-3) vs. Pontiac (1-7) 30 North Lawndale (5-3) vs. Payton (6-2) 30

If there is a tie for the last spot or spots in the playoff field the tie is broken by the following steps:

• Head-to-head result if teams have played

• Number of teams played that qualified for the playoffs

• Number of wins accumulated by opponents that qualified for the playoffs

• Number of points allowed against playoff qualifiers

• Coin flip

Once the field is set with 256 teams the schools are sorted by their pre-established football enrollments.

Four schools are using the optional “playing up” option in the IHSA bylaws. IC Catholic will voluntarily move up to Class 3A for the postseason despite its actual enrollment placing them in Class 2A (or possibly 1A). East St. Louis voluntarily moves up from Class 5A to Class 6A, while Loyola moves from Class 7A to Class 8A.

Joliet Catholic isn’t jumping a class per se but instead using an addendum in the rule that allows a team if they slide to a lower classification than expected than they would play up to the class they intend to play up. If Joliet Catholic were to slide into the 3A field (they are close to the line currently) they would be automatically restored to the Class 4A field.

The eight classifications are then broken into groups of 32 teams each. In Class 1A through Class 6A the 32-team groups are broken into groups of 16 and 16 by a north/south geographic split. Class 7A and Class 8A are 32-team brackets with no geographic split.

Seeding then occurs with nine win teams placed in the bracket first, followed by eight, seven, six and five wins teams. If needed, four win teams that qualified are placed at the bottom of the bracket.

Seeding ties are broken inside of the win groups by playoff points. If teams are in the same win group with the same number of playoff points, ties are broken by a tiebreaker of the number of playoff points accumulated by defeated opponents. The only exception being for undefeated teams, as both of those tiebreakers are the same number and can’t break the tie. A random number generator is used to split the tie in that case.

So now that we’ve gone to into the great detail of what could come in Week 9. Here’s a quick review and primer on the steps it will take to fill the field of 256: