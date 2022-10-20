Sterling searching for get-right win as it hosts United Township for regular-season finale

STERLING – After dropping a tough road contest 33-21 to the Moline Maroons on Friday, the Sterling Golden Warriors head home to Roscoe Eades Stadium this week in search of a bounce-back win in a Western Big 6 regular-season finale against the United Township Panthers.

At 6-2 and in second place in the conference, the Warriors have secured their playoff spot.

At 1-7 and in seventh place in the conference, the Panthers are out of the playoff picture entirely.

Although the teams are diametrically opposed in terms of record, UT is not an opponent the Warriors can overlook, coach Jon Schlemmer said.

“I don’t think their record matches the way they’ve played at times. I think, at times, they’ve played good football, and they’ve just had some things not go their way, and it’s kind of contributing to their record, but still a good team,” Schlemmer said. “I think when you watch them on film with what the quarterback can do, with how physical they play and they’re able to hit you, our kids noticed it.

“There’s nobody on this field today that’s looking to next week, I promise you that.”

The Sterling defense comes off the field after making a stop Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 against Geneseo. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

As they look to avoid a two-game losing streak ahead of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs, the Warriors’ Week 9 contest against the Panthers takes on a little bit of added importance. With its other loss coming in Week 4 against Quincy, Sterling has not lost consecutive games this season.

As they get ready for playoffs next week, the Warriors will try to keep that trend intact and get something positive going in Week 9. After winning last year’s matchup against UT 38-27, the Warriors are prepared for another tough outing in 2022.

“Any conference game is big, but yeah, we’ve got to get right,” Schlemmer said. “We’re lucky enough that our kids earned the right to play in Week 10. If we want to achieve the goals that we want to achieve, this one’s as big as any of the others.

“We’ve got to clean up some of the mistakes we made last week. It’s not a game where you can just go in and concentrate on you. We’ve got to concentrate on the opponent. We can’t take anything for granted, because last year we went over there kind of in the same situation, and they gave us everything they’ve got. So I expect the same when they come over here on Friday.”

As a 6-1 team entering Week 8, Sterling wasn’t used to the feeling of losing a game. But after falling to a high-quality Moline squad with the playoffs right around the corner, the Warriors got a reminder of what they need to improve as they attempt to make a deep playoff run.

“It was kind of like a wake-up call. The aggression, we just need to really pick it up,” Sterling receiver Mason Emin said. “We’ve done good, but they were just a more aggressive team, and it kind of showed us that. It was a really good look for the playoffs.”

Added Sterling receiver Dylan Ottens, “It really humbled us, and we’ll get ready for the playoffs after this game.”

After studying video, Emin and Ottens picked up on some tendencies of the UT offense and defense. As they look for their seventh win of the season, they’ll need to exploit some of those potential vulnerabilities.

“I know they can throw the ball. They can move it around,” Emin said. “Their defense is pretty aggressive. They fly up, they’ll get you when they need to, but I know they make some mistakes, and we need to take advantage of that.”

“They have really skilled players, and it’s going to be a good matchup,” Ottens said. “Their offense is a lot of spread and trips, so that’s what we’ll look for on defense.”

Sterling’s AJ Kested broke several tackles to run back a punt for a TD against Lakes Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Schlemmer sees quarterback Matthew Kelley as a standout on the Panthers’ offense. For his own team this week, he hopes to see better physicality from the offensive line.

“Starting defensively, we’ve got to win the line of scrimmage. We talk about that all the time. Their quarterback’s a really good player, and he can throw the ball. He can make throws that I think just about anybody in our league can,” Schlemmer said. “They have nice skill kids on the back half, but we’ve still got to win up front. We’ve still got to stop the run and kind of put them in some uncomfortable situations. And up front, offensively, we have to get better.

“We have to make sure that we learn some lessons from last week. The physicality’s got to improve up front. We’re still going to run the football. We’re still going to have to throw the football to be effective and win the game on Friday night.”