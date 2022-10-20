Record Newspapers football preview capsules for Week 9 of the 2022 season

Southwest Prairie West

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 48, Oswego 26 (2021)

About the Foxes: Yorkville’s spot in the postseason is already secure, but there is still plenty to play for. The Foxes with a win can lock in a first-round home playoff game, and an eighth win would be the program’s most in the regular season since 1999. They also have an outside shot at a share of the conference title should Plainfield North trip up against Oswego East. Yorkville hasn’t strayed from its identity all year, a tremendous defense and just enough offense. A fierce front seven led by Colorado State recruit Andrew Laurich and Wyoming commit Jake Davies is one of the best around, and comes in off its fourth shutout of the season, 7-0 over Minooka. Blake Kersting, who caught a TD last week for the game’s lone score, is a playmaker on both sides of the ball. The Foxes got starting RB Gio Zeman back, a good sign going into the playoffs.

About the Panthers: Oswego is in an unfamiliar position in Week 9, playing for pride after a 35-21 loss to Oswego East eliminated the Panthers from the postseason for the first time since 2010. A proud program will want to finish strong and build momentum for 2023 here. Senior QB Cruz Ibarra has thrown for 1,287 yards on the season with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. His top target, Michigan recruit Deakon Tonielli, has 37 catches for 503 yards and five TDs. Junior linebacker Grifen Brown leads the Oswego defense with 64 tackles, eight for loss. He’s one of several underclassmen that provide a good base for next season, along with junior defensive end Taiden Thomas and junior RBs Alex Magana and Noah Vera. Oswego hopes for a win to avoid its fewest wins since 2001.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Yorkville

Oswego East (5-3, 2-2) at Plainfield North (8-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 15, Oswego East 7 (2021)

About the Wolves: Oswego East carries a good dose of momentum into this one, a 35-21 win over crosstown rival Oswego all but ensuring the Wolves’ seventh consecutive playoff appearance. They can guarantee a bid with a sixth win. Navy recruit Tre Jones, always a threat to run the ball at QB, was brilliant in last week’s win with a school single-game record 255 yards and four long TD runs. The Wolves received a huge shot in the arm with the return of senior RB Oshobi Odior, who missed six straight games with an ankle injury. Odior ran for 88 yards and the go-ahead TD against Oswego. It remains to be seen if he could be utilized at linebacker, where he was Oswego East’s leading tackler last year, in addition to RB going forward.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North has already sewn up the conference title, but would like nothing more than to secure the school’s first undefeated regular season. The Tigers are clicking on both sides of the football right now, and the offense has done pretty much want it wants to when it wants to over the course of the season under the direction of standout QB Demir Ashiru. The Plainfield North defense has also been spectacular, often stifling. They have fallen victim to a big play or two, but teams can consider themselves lucky if the Tigers give up more than a handful of them.

FND Pick: Plainfield North

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue

Plano (3-5, 1-3) at Marengo (4-4, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Marengo 21, Plano 20 (2021)

About the Reapers: Plano can only play a spoiler role in Week 9 after its 42-22 loss to Rochelle knocked the Reapers out of playoff contention. Junior RB Waleed Johnson ran for 180 yards and two TDs in the game and is up to 1,319 yards and 16 TDs on the season with a 9.0 yard per carry average. Junior QB Armando Martinez has thrown for 780 yards with five TDs and three interceptions. Thomas Harding has 19 catches for 277 yards. Logan Scheich leads the Plano defense with 47 tackles. Plano was very competitive with Marengo last season and is no doubt hoping for more of the same.

About the Indians: Marengo defeated Peoria Manual 48-14 last week. That win put the Indians in position to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year if they beat Plano. QB Josh Holst had a huge game last week with 224 yards passing and six touchdowns. Holst leads Marengo with 634 yards rushing and has thrown for 1,451 yards, with a 72.2 completion percentage and 24 touchdowns with two interceptions. WRs Logan Miller (32 catches, seven TDs), Greg Baker (23, five) and David Lopez (19, four) lead the Indians in receiving.

FND Pick: Marengo