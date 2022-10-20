Dixon looks to secure playoff spot with 6th win; Rock Falls looks to end on high note

The Dixon Dukes are playing to guarantee themselves a playoff berth, and to send their seniors out with a win in possibly their final home game.

The Rock Falls Rockets are playing for pride, and they also want to send off their seniors on a high note.

One thing is certain: Both teams will play their hearts out when they face off in the regular-season finale Friday night at A.C. Bowers Field.

The aspect of this being their final home game adds a little juice to things, Dixon senior WR/DB Chance Perales said.

“It definitely adds something to it. Being a senior and having it be your last home game, we definitely want to get that win and move forward from there,” he said. “The key is to just keep playing as a team, and stick together to get the job done.”

Rock Falls senior Ryan McCord is one of a half-dozen seniors suiting up for the Rockets for the final time, and to get the chance to play their last game against a nearby rival makes it even more special.

“It’s always fun playing rivalry games, and we definitely want to win that one,” McCord said. “It’s our last game, and it’s sad to think about, but we want to enjoy it one last time. It’s been a long ride, but a fun ride.”

Dixon comes in at 5-3, eligible for the playoffs but looking for that sixth win to guarantee them a spot in the postseason. The Dukes lost to Byron last week to snap a two-game winning streak, and are looking to regain some momentum heading into Week 10.

There’s also the impetus to make one more good memory on their home field for the senior class.

“There’s a couple of reasons, obviously; just being competitive, you want to win the game, and No. 2, it’s senior night, our last game that we’re guaranteed at A.C. Bowers Field, so we’ve got a dozen guys who that’s very important to,” Dixon coach Jared Shaner said. “So we want to make sure we come out and play well and get a victory for those guys.”

Aiden Wiseman leads Dixon with 812 yards and 10 touchdowns on 122 rushes, and QB Tyler Shaner has 794 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, and 709 yards and nine TDs passing. Ethan Hays has 22 catches for 358 yards and four scores, Rylan Ramsdell has 10 catches for 98 yards and two TDs, and Jath St. Pier has eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve been able to move the ball well on some good teams, been able to both run it and pass it,” Perales said. “We’re just going to have to do what we’ve been doing, execute on both sides of the ball and get this win.”

The balance the Dukes get out of the spread formation is familiar to the Rockets (0-8).

“Dixon runs a lot of the same type of things that we do, and they run them very well, with discipline and with players playing with reckless abandon and going out there and playing hard,” Rock Falls coach Kevin Parker said. “So we’ve got to be ready to go; they’re a motivated playoff team, and hopefully we catch them looking forward, and that would be an opportunity to jump on.”

Rock Falls’ Kohle Bradley fires a pass against Oregon last Friday at Hinders Field. The Rockets finish their season with a road trip to Dixon on Friday night. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Rock Falls comes in looking to avoid a winless season and has used the second half of the season to find roles for its younger players as the Rockets look to the future. But the players still are playing hard, and it’s certainly not a team Dixon is going to overlook.

“If you’re not disciplined and don’t play hard all the time, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’ll hurt you,” Shaner said. “They have some athletic kids, and they can get away from you if you’re not disciplined.”

The effort will be there as always for Rock Falls, and the Rockets’ focus will be internal, as it has been all season.

Parker has been building it up all week, as he and his coaching staff have been repeating to the players – especially the seniors – that they have nothing to lose as they approach their final game of 2022.

“I’ve said it all year: Don’t worry about the teams that we’re playing, we’ve got to take care of ourselves. It seems like we are kind of our worst enemy at times, that we shoot ourselves in the foot and maybe aren’t ready to go, and we’ve got to come out ready to go and jump on them,” Parker said. “There’s always a little bit of excitement coming into that last week. It’s the last chance for our seniors to take a few swings, and that’s what we’re going to continue to tell them. This is the opportunity to go out the way that you want to go out, and it’d be great to go out on top.”

Shaner also is building up this weekend for his players, and has told his team that a win Friday night will make their get-together to watch the playoff pairings taste even sweeter Saturday.

“We certainly want to be more consistent this week, get out and run the football and hopefully have a good night on Friday, then get together on Saturday and get to spend time with the guys and be excited about who you match up with in the playoffs,” he said.