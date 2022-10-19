The Herald-News Football Capsules for Week 9

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Stagg (2-6) at Bolingbrook (5-3)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bolingbrook 51, Stagg 10 (2021 fall)

About the Chargers: After starting the season 2-0, things have turned south for Stagg once entering SouthWest Suburban Conference play. The Chargers are mired in a six-game losing streak where they’ve been outscored 200-16, haven’t put more than a touchdown on the board and haven’t been closer than 28 points from netting another win.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook took a little bit longer to get to playoff eligibility than they would have liked, but this game should give the Raiders an excellent opportunity to gain some momentum heading into the postseason fray. One thing that hasn’t wilted all season long for Bolingbrook is the passing attack led by freshman sensation Jonas Williams. Williams added four more touchdown passes to his impressive total in a Week 8 win over Lincoln-Way West.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bolingbrook

Lockport (5-3) at Andrew (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lockport 45, Andrew 15 (2021 fall)

About the Porters: Lockport wasn’t able to put its best foot forward in a Week 8 loss to Lincoln-Way East. The Griffins’ vaunted defensive front probably had a lot to do with that, but the successful passing attack that had been so proficient in recent wins over Bolingbrook and Lincoln-Way West was effectively grounded. Other outings have proven the connection between QB Brady Pfeiffer and TE Hyatt Timosciek can bear fruit, so too much deviation from that as a primary attack function wouldn’t be expected.

About the T-Bolts: After a Week 7 loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais, Andrew’s path to a potential fifth win looked a little rocky. But the T-Bolts took care of that concern, rather easily rolling to a win over Lincoln-Way West to secure playoff eligibility without forcing themselves into a must-win situation in Week 9. Andrew has the components to control games with a potent running attack and will likely look to do so here and secure a better place for themselves inside the Class 7A draw.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lockport

Homewood-Flossmoor (5-3) at Lincoln-Way West (3-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way West 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 10 (2021 fall)

About the Vikings: Homewood-Flossmoor clinched playoff eligibility by running away from Sandburg in Week 8 after suffering back-to-back losses to Bolingbrook and Lincoln-Way East the two weeks prior. That win will put the Vikings back in the playoffs after missing the field in 2021. That failure was the first time H-F was not invited to the postseason since 2009, so it’s a good sign the Vikings are back on track in regards to playoff eligibility.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West has recently hit some bumps in the road and unfortunately is now playing out the season for pride rather than a potential playoff berth, as there’s no path for the Warriors to reach the postseason regardless of the outcome of Week 9. Lincoln-Way West is caught in a three-game losing streak and has now dropped five of six contests after a solid start to the season.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Homewood-Flossmoor

Lincoln-Way East (8-0) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 21, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18 (2021 fall)

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East is just dissecting opponents right now. Offensively they are capable of doing whatever the situation dictates. RB James Kwiecinski is having a monster season and ran for nearly 300 yards in Lincoln-Way East’s win over Lockport in Week 8. But the Griffins offense is also more than capable of going vertical if need be with WR Jayden Cook part of a receiver group capable of making big plays. Lost in the shuffle sometimes of the tactical excellence of the offense is a defensive unit that forces opponents into attempting to move the football in ways they are not really comfortable with.

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais is one of the few teams that have given Lincoln-Way East some trouble from time to time in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, including last year’s game where the outcome came down to the wire. The Boilermakers have some interesting components, particularly on offense. QB Ethan Kohl has had some huge passing efforts this season and has set the school’s all-time record for single-game passing yardage, surpassing the previous record of his father, Mike Kohl, the Boilermakers head coach.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Sandburg (2-6) at Lincoln-Way Central (3-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sandburg 59, Lincoln-Way Central 17 (2021 fall)

About the Eagles: Sandburg has been stuck in spoiler mode for a few weeks now with its playoff hopes dashed and has found it is not enjoying that role. The only bright spot over the course of the second half of the season has been a comfortable win over Stagg. Other than that, it’s tough to find a lot of bright spots. The Eagles would certainly like to finish their season on the right note, and any attempt to do that will start with improved production.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central has shown some spark in the second half of the season, but dug too big of an early hole to use those improvements to catapult them to a playoff bid. It’s another playing-for-pride type of game here for the Knights, but odds are the proud program won’t do anything other than try to put its best foot forward in its final outing of the season. RB Colin Mowry has shown flashes over the last few weeks and would like nothing more than to finish the season with a flourish.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Southwest Prairie Conference

Joliet Central (0-8) at Plainfield Central (4-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield Central 58, Joliet Central 14 (2021 fall)

About the Steelmen: The season will come to a merciful end for Joliet Central, which has struggled all season with both outcomes and healthy bodies to compete. The Steelmen started a majority of underclassmen in their lopsided loss to Joliet West in Week 8, which might help in the future, but as far as being competitive in the moment, that level of inexperience is a major hinderance to the program’s ability to compete now.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central needs this win to secure its second consecutive playoff berth, and the Wildcats should be able to get that here. With some help from other outcomes, Plainfield Central still has a chance at earning a share of the conference title in the Southwest Prairie East, a league the Wildcats captured last year. The Wildcats have been anchored by their solid defensive unit in many games this year, and they should have little trouble bolstering that reputation in this one.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield Central

Joliet West (4-4) at Plainfield South (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet West 26, Plainfield South 7 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: Joliet West needs to win this contest to secure a playoff berth. A win would also likely forge a three-way tie at the top of the conference standings, if coupled with a Plainfield Central win over Joliet Central in another game in Week 9. If the Tigers get that win, fortunately it won’t require that they get the conference championship designation to earn a playoff berth, as they would make it as an at-large team. That’s because Joliet West would have to score a minimum of 48 points on offense while holding Plainfield South to less than 17 points to win a three-way tiebreaker for the conference’s automatic playoff bid.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South is clearly in the driver’s seat to capture a conference championship and has been playing very good football during its current four-game winning streak, particularly on the defensive side of the football, only allowing 20 total points during the range. The Cougars look like a different football team than the one that started the season 1-3 and have demonstrated that if teams try to take away RB Brian Stanton, they will either fail in that quest or Plainfield South can find other ways to chip away at you.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield South

Minooka (5-3) at West Aurora (1-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Minooka 20, West Aurora 14 (2021 fall)

About the Indians: Minooka got into a classic defensive scuffle with Yorkville and came up short in a 7-0 loss in Week 8. While no one likes to come up short, that outcome is certainly a positive for the Indians defense. There aren’t many teams playing better defense than Minooka right now, and on that short list happened to be its opponent on that night. Obviously more offense is needed, but with the defense playing as well as it has, the strain on the offensive unit is kept to a minimum.

About the Blackhawks: West Aurora’s record is a little deceptive, as it has been competitive in most of its games, particularly early, before fading late in several contests. Minooka would be well-served to not look ahead, though, because the Blackhawks have shown the propensity to hold teams down. In fact, back in Week 6, West Aurora fell 10-0 to Yorkville in a defensive scuffle that very much resembled what Minooka just went through in Week 8.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Minooka

Oswego East (5-3) at Plainfield North (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 15, Oswego East 7 (2021 fall)

About the Wolves: Oswego East locked up its playoff eligibility with a win that’s a bit sweeter as it downed crosstown rival Oswego in doing so. They also got a boost roster-wise with the return of Oshodi Odior, who had missed every Panthers game since Week 1. He showed up in a big way, providing 88 yards of rushing to the attack. However, he wasn’t the Panthers most explosive weapon, as QB Tre Jones put together a monster game on the ground, stacking up 255 rushing yards and scoring four long rushing touchdowns. Oswego East has a little more diversity on offense, something it will likely need against a defense that’s allowed more than two touchdowns to just one opponent this year.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North has already sewn up the conference title, but would like nothing more than to secure the school’s first undefeated regular season. The Tigers are clicking on both sides of the football right now, and the offense has done pretty much want it wants to when it wants to over the course of the season under the direction of standout QB Demir Ashiru. The Plainfield North defense has also been spectacular, often stifling. They have fallen victim to a big play or two, but teams can consider themselves lucky if the Tigers give up more than a handful of them.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield North

Romeoville (1-7) at Plainfield East (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield East 50, Romeoville 34 (2021 fall)

About the Spartans: Romeoville has had a rough go of it this season, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Excluding the Spartans’ lone win over Joliet Central, Romeoville’s defense has surrendered a minimum of 35 points to opponents in each of its seven losses, including two games where opponents posted over 55 points. Romeoville has been a little bit better on offense over the second half of the season, but not enough to bridge the gap between itself and opponents.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East has some talented players in its core, but for a number of reasons it simply has not been able to put it all together. The offensive attack, expected to be a strength, has gone into complete shutdown mode the last three games against the better teams of the Southwest Prairie East Division, scoring 6, 7 and 6 points in those consecutive losses.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield East

CCL/ESCC Orange Conference

Montini (3-5) at Joliet Catholic (6-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet Catholic 44, Montini 28 (2021 fall)

About the Broncos: Montini needed to survive a difficult schedule to try to get itself to be a dangerous out in Class 3A, but the Broncos haven’t been able to do that. At one point Montini was 3-2, and it seemed like their were paths for them to get that job done, but they are limping to the finish line, having been outscored 112-14 in three consecutive losses. Even if the Broncos were able to cop the upset here, Montini isn’t a prime candidate to be a four-win at-large team if those are needed to fill the field of 256 teams.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic once again responded to a loss with a dominant victory, as it absolutely took apart Benet in Week 8. The Redwings couldn’t do much of anything against an inspired effort from a Hilltoppers defensive line led by Jeremy Johnson, while the offense got a boost with the return of running back H.G. Grigsby, who had been hampered by injury. A win here isn’t a must, but finishing with a 7-2 record would give the Hilltoppers a pretty solid chance of hosting an opening-round playoff game.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet Catholic

St. Laurence (3-5) at Providence (4-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Laurence 27, Providence 17 (2021 fall)

About the Vikings: St. Laurence is another team that just hasn’t been able to get any second half momentum in a brutal CCL/ESCC schedule. That’s led to a three-game losing streak over some high-quality competition. That level of competition has allowed St. Laurence to build a war chest of playoff points, but unless they can get to the four-win level it won’t matter at all, and it still might not. If St. Laurence wins here it’d be very high on the list of teams as candidates to be an at-large teams if four win teams are needed to fill the field.

About the Celtics: Providence threw quite a few punches in its quest to pull off an upset of St. Rita in Week 8, but ultimately came up short. There’s been obvious improvement by Providence this season, but the Celtics still haven’t clinched playoff eligibility. Providence is yet another team that would have a fairly good chance of qualifying as a four-win team, but it wouldn’t be in their best interest to leave that to chance. Oddly enough, a loss to St. Laurence would not only cost them a fifth win but also cause them to slide down the list of teams that might qualify as a four-win team behind St. Laurence.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Providence

South Suburban Blue Conference

Lemont (8-0) at T.F. South (3-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 42, T.F. South 7 (2021 fall)

About Lemont: Another day, another spectacular day for Lemont QB Payton Salomon, who continues to complete passes at a dizzying rate of success without throwing an interception yet this season while engineering the high-octane Lemont offense. Since joining the South Suburban Conference portion of its schedule, no opponent has been closer than 29 points of upending Lemont, and it looks well-positioned to possibly earn a top-seed in the south side of the Class 6A bracket as long as it seals up the undefeated regular season with a win in Week 9.

About the Red Wolves: T.F. South is dangerously close to having put together a much better record than it currently has. None of its five losses has been by more than two touchdowns, and it possesses a win over Evergreen Park, a 6-2 team on the season, so the Red Wolves have proven to be competitive in most of their games. This is probably far too far a bridge for T.F. South to try to close the gap and close its season with a win, but with little to play for other than pride, the Red Wolves can take some chances and throw everything they have left in the tank at Lemont.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lemont

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

Morris (7-1) at Sycamore (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 28, Sycamore 21 (2021 fall)

About Morris: Morris caps the season with an intriguing regular-season finale that should prepare it nicely for a postseason run that might end up with them being a part of the Class 4A field rather than Class 5A field. Other than in its lone loss of the season to Richmond-Burton, Morris has been absolutely explosive in the first half of football games. It certainly seems unlikely Morris will be able to get off to such a forceful start against Sycamore, but getting off on the right foot in some regard could be very pivotal.

About the Spartans: Sycamore hasn’t dropped the hammer quite as angrily as Morris has in some of its comparative conference matchups this season, but the Spartans have been just as effective in displaying their dominance. They have, however, surrendered a few more points in those games, which might be a small sign to an edge Morris might have on defense. But in any case, the gaps between these two teams look very, very small, and a key turnover or two might make all the difference.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Morris

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Coal City (5-3) at Streator (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Coal City 41, Streator 6 (2021 fall)

About the Coalers: Coal City suffered through the same experience most opponents do when locking horns with Reed-Custer. The Coalers did experience some success through the air, but only after the running game was completely shut off. That’s Coal City’s preferred method of moving the football, so QB Braden Reilly was asked to shoulder more of the load than usual. The ideal is to have closer to a balance of run and pass, something the Coalers hope to re-establish this week before entering the Class 4A playoffs.

About the Bulldogs: Streator got roughed up against Wilmington in Week 8, and the Wildcats did all of their damage on the ground. That’s an unfortunate parallel the Bulldogs now face, as an opponent is coming to town that very much wants to get its running game heading back in the right direction. Streator may be able to do some things through the air with able-armed QB Christian Benning, and Coal City has some issues this season on occasion in pass defense.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Coal City

Herscher (1-7) at Reed-Custer (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 49, Herscher 6 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: Not exactly the game you want to cap what has turned out to be a pretty rough season for Herscher. In what seems like forever ago, the Tigers opened the season with a win in Week 1 over Charleston, but have followed that up with seven straight losses. All but two of those losses have been fairly lopsided, and the defense has been giving up points in bunches.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer is making it look awfully easy right now, having failed to score at least 50 points in just one of its eight games so far. QB Jake McPherson seems to be a threat to score every time he throws the ball or tucks it away to run, and his running mate in the backfield, Jace Christian, seems to be scoring a touchdown about once every three times he touches the football. Christian scored three touchdowns on nine carries in Week 8.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Reed-Custer

Lisle (4-4) at Peotone (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lisle 28, Peotone 14 (2021 fall)

About the Lions: Lisle is in a must-win situation to try to get into the playoff field. If they don’t get into the field, it’s hard not to look back at the scheduling quirk that had them forced into playing Illinois Central Eight powerhouse Wilmington twice in the same season. Lisle has been a bit of an enigma for Peotone in the past, and it wouldn’t be that surprising to see the Lions throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Blue Devils.

About the Blue Devils: After a couple of weeks of toil against the best the Illinois Central Eight has to offer, Peotone enjoyed a cushy win over Herscher in Week 8 to sew up its playoff eligibility. Although Peotone is in the field win or lose in Week 9, a win here would ensure the Blue Devils don’t have to lock horns with one of the top seeds in the Class 3A bracket in the opening round. Peotone’s bruising running attack led by Dylan Sroka is a good build for a playoff run, but there are several opening-round opponents the Blue Devils would need to avoid in order to make that happen.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Peotone

Manteno (2-6) at Wilmington (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 48, Manteno 20 (2021 fall)

About the Panthers: Manteno has had a few flashes of success the season, but the problem remains heavily on the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers are giving up points at a rate of about 40 points per game, which certainly isn’t the ideal when facing an opponent such as Wilmington. Manteno has also been held to six points or less in half of its games to date.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington’s high-octane rushing attack cranked into high gear in a Week 8 win over Streator, as the Wildcats stacked up nearly 500 yards rushing, gained at an 11-yard per carry clip and didn’t feel the need to attempt a single pass. The Wildcats will continue to do this as long as it is viable, and many opponents don’t have the ability to force them out of their comfort zone. RB Colin James reached 300 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns after missing the previous week’s game.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wilmington

Vermilion Valley Conference

Dwight (2-6) at Seneca (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Seneca 42, Dwight 6 (2021 fall)

About the Trojans: Dwight has served as a thorn in Seneca’s side a few times in the past, but this might look like too big a mountain for the Trojans to try and climb here. Dwight has struggled defensively against the conference’s stronger teams, having held just one opponent — Watseka — to under 28 points. Four opponents have scored more than 45, which isn’t an ideal recipe against an opponent that is scoring points in bunches.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca hasn’t had an undefeated regular season since 2000 when it reached the Class 3A quarterfinal round. They are aiming to do it again this season, and look poised to do so behind a running game that has been extremely potent in every game thus far. An underrated element in Seneca’s toolbox has been its defense. The Fighting Irish are coming off a Week 8 shutout of Clifton Central, which is typically one of the more potent teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Seneca