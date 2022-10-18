Friday Night Drive’s Week 9 Power Rankings: Batavia returns to our Top 25

Only one move altered the top 10 teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings with stability continuing to rule the rankings.

However, there’s likely to be some movement this week as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Loyola and Mount Carmel are finally set to collide on the last day of the regular season (Saturday) in a showdown in Wilmette.

The top five still include, in order: Loyola, Mount Carmel, Lincoln-Way East, East St. Louis and York.

The lone new entrants in the poll was Batavia, which returns to the poll at No. 25, just in time for a showdown of ranked teams. Batavia hosts No. 9 St. Charles North on Friday.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 8: