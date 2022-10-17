What we learned in Week 8: Race to the middle of the pack has many entrants

A couple of facts before we begin:

• Just 289 teams enter Week 9 with the opportunity to reach five victories on the season.

• Sixty-nine teams enter Week 9 needing a victory to reach five wins. Sixteen of those teams are playing one another.

• Early in the season it appeared that we might be on track to have one of the smaller groups of undefeated teams. But the list has stabilized rather well over the past few weeks. Thirty-four teams enter Week 9 undefeated. Only one is guaranteed to leave the list as there is only one game featuring two undefeated teams (Loyola vs. Mount Carmel). Last year, 24 teams entered the postseason undefeated.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest storylines of Week 8:

1 vs. 2 showdown overshadows other CCL/ESCC key games

It’s almost a shame that the Mount Carmel/Loyola matchup in Week 9 won’t get the acclaim its due because its on the final day of the regular season and most of the concern will go toward what teams will be claiming the last spots in the 256-team field.

But that game will almost certainly steal some of the thunder from a fascinating jumble of Week 9 games that the extremely balanced league continued to create throughout its Week 8 results.

Mount Carmel and Loyola are the only undefeated teams in the CCL/ESCC.

There’s not a single team with just one loss out of the 22-team membership, while four teams (St. Ignatius, Joliet Catholic, St. Rita and Notre Dame) have two losses.

The rest? A big pack of teams that reside between three and five losses. There’s still hope for teams to reach the playoffs with five losses and CCL/ESCC teams should be well positioned for those if they happen, but the reason they find themselves in that predicament in the first place is largely created by the league simply being too deep for its own good.

Does anybody want these conference titles?

Seven conference champions will be crowned with at least one conference loss. A few of them will not have a single member with less than two total losses on the season.

The Fox Valley Conference seems to be headed for a three-way tie at the top with Huntley, Prairie Ridge and Jacobs. The NIC-10 also has a log jam at its top and could also be headed for a tie with Boylan and Belvidere North leading the group with one league loss each, but Week 9 factors could shuffle things further.

There are three divisions of the Chicago Public League (Red West, Red North Central and Red Central) where none of the teams involved have less than two losses.

But by far the oddest conference race has been in the South Seven. Four teams all tied for the top spot with a 3-2 league record (Centralia, Marion, Cahokia and Mount Vernon). For IHSA playoff purposes the tie is broken to award the berth by totaling up the points allowed in games played with the tied teams.

Mount Vernon, with a current record of 4-4, wins the tiebreaker for the automatic bid using that metric. That’s a relief to the resurgent Rams, who had to forfeit two games earlier in the season due to the use of an ineligible player, and one of those games was a conference matchup with Belleville Althoff. They would have won the conference outright had that not occurred.

There’s also a solid chance that Mount Vernon might have to exercise the rarely used addendum in the qualifying rules that allow for teams with a sub-.500 record to still qualify as a conference champion as it faces undefeated downstate Mount Carmel in Week 9. Conference champions are placed in the field first, followed by clinchers, then at-large teams.

The big movers

With teams’ backs against the wall in regards to playoff qualification, multiple teams greatly increased their odds of making the field.

Burlington Central made sure that one of the eight state champions from a year ago, Cary-Grove, will be unable to defend its state championship by upending the Trojans in Week 8, which leaves the Rockets one win away from earning an at-large bid from the highly jumbled Fox Valley.

For the record, all of the other seven state champions from last year have either clinched playoff berths or are on track to get there.

Other teams that made very big moves in a positive direction include Madison, Chester, Geneseo, Andrew and Corliss.

Teams that took a step backward due to a Week 8 loss were Highland Park, Benet, Freeburg, Rock Island and the aforementioned Cary-Grove.