Week 8 scoreboard watching: Eclectic list of teams still trying to find path to five wins

97 teams have already officially secured their place in the 256-team draw with another group of 66 teams on top of that having reached playoff eligible status.

That already puts 163 teams that have achieve at the very least five wins on the season, leaving 93 spots yet to fill with teams that have not yet reached five wins.

There are 89 teams just short of that standard with four wins and while it seems relatively reasonable to suggest that group will almost entirely reach the five win standard needing to only win one of their final two games to get to playoff eligibility. But a handful of those teams face very challenging remaining schedules where even one win isn’t a guarantee in any way.

If you’re of the opinion that five wins is essentially the benchmark for getting into the playoffs (which I am), the six-win plateau becomes an ideal that assures your spot, but barring an extreme circumstance, five wins appears very likely to be all it will take.

We will probably end Week 8 with somewhere around 200 schools with five wins or more, if that number is significantly less than 200, that definitely opens the door to the possible 4-win teams needed to add to the field to reach the 256 team level.

The top teams will have their spots secured in the field quite a bit in advance of the final week of the regular season, but each week until the conclusion of the regular season the space will place a spotlight on the games in each classification that will have a big effect on how the field is ultimately shaped.

First, let’s take a look at a state wide overview of where we stand right now.

Win Level Teams 7 wins 41 6 wins 56 5 wins 66 4 wins 89 3 wins 75 2 wins 67 1 win 63 0 wins 34

Looking at this chart leads to the following observations:

• We started this season with 491 playoff eligible teams.

• If you take out the teams that have both five, six and seven losses you are left with just 337 teams that can even manage to get five wins on the season if everything goes right. And if you consider that the group of teams that have three wins (75) will need to win both of their remaining games that drops us down to 262 teams with the most reasonable paths to the playoffs.

• There are 75 teams currently with three wins on the season. To get to five wins, those teams will have to sweep the remaining two games on the schedule. Just 11 of those 75 teams are playing two opponents during that time that are currently below .500 on the season. Six of those 11 are playing one another with the loser guaranteed to drop into the five loss group. On the other end of the spectrum, 20 of those 3-4 teams face schedules that have both opponents currently above .500.

• There is still a path for 256 teams (or more) in the state of Illinois reach the five win standard, but it seems like once again it will come down to a handful of Week 9 games to decide whether that will be the case.

Here’s a look at how each classification breaks down at this time with a few games that will likely have the biggest effect on how the field is put together.

Class 8A

Projected enrollment range: 2326.5 and up

Schools that fall in that enrollment range: 56

Projected schools closest to 8A line (closest to farthest): Edwardsville, Conant, Glenbard West

Schools in that range that have already clinched playoff berths: 14

Schools in that range that are playoff eligible (including clinched berths): 19

Schools in that range that already have six or seven losses: 9

Class 1A and Class 8A are the only two classes where it is possible to lock in schools without the context of the other schools in the draw from the other classifications. As such 10 teams have already locked in guaranteed spots in the 8A field. The remaining 22 spots are where the intrigue lies and exactly where the cutoff line will fall. Edwardsville has been floating back and forth between Class 7A and Class 8A, while the potential top seed in the Class 7A field (Plainfield North) could very easily find itself back in the 8A draw as it is currently projected to be the largest school in Class 7A.

Games to monitor this week in Class 8A:

• Oswego (3-4) at Oswego East (4-3): Oswego finds itself in an unexpected predicament needing to win out just to obtain playoff eligibility. Emotions will likely run high in the district rivalry matchup and if Oswego can rise up and claim the win they’ll actually put a huge monkey wrench in Oswego East’s playoff hopes as it still has to face currently undefeated Plainfield North in Week 9.

• Lincoln-Way Central (3-4) at Bolingbrook (4-3): Lincoln-Way Central already pulled a rabbit out of its hat with a win over Lincoln-Way West last week, do they have the ability to do it again. Bolingbrook has one of the more impressive resumes of teams that have defeated them (Lincoln-Way East, Lockport and Simeon) but those missteps have still left them short of sewing up a playoff spot for itself.

• Maine South (5-2) at Evanston (3-4): Evanston has been a playoff fixture for the past few years, but the Wildkits face a significant uphill climb just to get to playoff eligibility. Maine South would really like to avoid picking up a third loss because that would likely put them in the bottom quadrant of teams to be placed in the 8A draw, which isn’t ideal for anyone.

Class 7A

Projected enrollment range: 1859.5 to 2316.5

Schools that fall in that enrollment range: 53

Projected schools closest to 8A line (closest to farthest): Plainfield North, Glenbard East, Glenbard North

Projected schools closest to 6A line (closest to farthest): Geneva, Collinsville, Yorkville

Schools in that range that have already clinched playoff berths: 12

Schools in that range that are playoff eligible (including clinched berths): 17

Schools in that range that already have six or seven losses: 8

Class 7A has remained relatively constant in regards to its field construction for several weeks. That’s largely due to the fact that about 15 percent of the classification range have already been eliminated from the chase and another 15 percent are hanging on by a thread. The biggest X factor for Class 7A is if, and if so how many, 4-win teams might be included in the field. 7A has multiple candidates for that distinction if they are needed.

Games to monitor this week in Class 7A:

• Andrew (4-3) at Lincoln-Way West (3-4): Andrew finds itself in this space for the second consecutive week and it might be a third if they can’t figure out a way to get past Lincoln-Way West. And Week 9 doesn’t look like a bed of roses either with Lockport awaiting them. Lincoln-Way West has painted itself into the corner once again. Last year it needed to run the table in its final two games to punch a playoff ticket and after an upset loss to Lincoln-Way Central in Week 7, it will have to do it again.

• Argo (4-3) at Shepard (2-5): By record alone, Argo looks to be in good shape here. But that’s not all we need to look at here. By the measure of playoff points, Argo has played one of the weakest schedules in the state and the four opponents they have captured wins over have won just four games combined. By comparing results of same opponents these two teams don’t look too far apart.

• Rolling Meadows (4-3) at Buffalo Grove (3-4): The Mid-Suburban East has been a bit of a slog this season for its membership especially for those in the middle of the pack. Both of these squads have a treasure trove of playoff points but both might have trouble getting to five wins. They both need the win significantly as even though Rolling Meadows is a game up overall, they have to deal with Prospect in Week 9. It’s no great shakes for Buffalo Grove either who is locking horns with Hersey, but if they get to four wins and four win teams get in, Buffalo Grove has more points than any team in the state.

Class 6A

Projected enrollment range: 1356 to 1832

Schools that fall in that enrollment range: 56

Projected schools closest to 7A line (closest to farthest): Libertyville, Guilford, DeKalb

Projected schools closest to 5A line (closest to farthest): Centennial, Washington, Wauconda

Schools in that range that have already clinched playoff berths: 10

Schools in that range that are playoff eligible (including clinched berths): 19

Schools in that range that already have six or seven losses: 8

Consistency has been present with the 6A field as well, but there are a lot of teams lurking around the .500 mark that with a moderate upset would re-enter the conversation for a spot in this field rather easily. There’s also a pretty large list of schools that have already obtained playoff eligibility by obtaining five victories and this class also has a large group of teams with four wins that have a reasonable chance of adding to that number rather soon.

Games to monitor this week in Class 6A

• Springfield (3-4) at Glenwood (5-2): This is Springfield’s last gasp in regards to staying in the playoff chase and while it will be a rather substantial underdog perhaps the Senators will be able to take advantage of the fact the Glenwood might still be reeling from a rather punishing loss to Sacred Heart Griffin in Week 7.

• Senn (4-3) at Sullivan (4-3): In a year where sorting the Chicago Public League may be as difficult as ever the Red North Central division, of which both of these teams are a part of, could be the hardest of all to sift through. It appears that this might be a Week 8 game that will have a win or get in attachment placed on it. But nothing ever seems completely certain in CPL ranks until all the games are played.

• Cary-Grove (3-4) at Burlington Central (3-4): Cary-Grove almost never finds itself in a situation where it needs to run the table to just get into the playoffs but this is where it is. Burlington Central has played better over the second half of the season, and there’s a clear path for the Rockets to make the field if they can send the Trojans into the five-loss grouping.

Class 5A

Projected enrollment range: 975 to 1347

Schools that fall in that enrollment range: 52

Projected schools closest to 6A line (closest to farthest): Grayslake Central, Prairie Ridge, Simeon

Projected schools closest to 4A line (closest to farthest): Noble/Pritzker, Sterling, Noble/ITW Speer

Schools in that range that have already clinched playoff berths: 11

Schools in that range that are playoff eligible (including clinched berths): 18

Schools in that range that already have six or seven losses: 11

There are a lot of schools in the 5A classification range that are hovering around the .500 mark, either just above or just below and a large chunk of them have difficult paths to punching playoff tickets. But they aren’t eliminated and if a few force their way into the projected field the landscape of the bracket could change significantly.

Games to monitor this week in Class 5A

• Centralia (5-2) at Mount Vernon (3-4): Mount Vernon appeared to be on its way to one of the more dramatic turnarounds in the state, but it was learned this week that it would have to forfeit two of its wins from earlier in the year. They followed that up with a loss to Cahokia in Week 7, so instead of being playoff eligible at 5-2 they now have to win out against two opponents with a combined record of 12-2.

• Nazareth (3-4) at Montini (3-4): This fundamentally amounts to an elimination game for two programs that have had truckloads of postseason success. Nazareth is in better shape due to a large amount of playoff points, but a loss here would put a significant damper on those hopes. Even if Montini wins, it would need another one in Week 9 over Joliet Catholic.

• Dunlap (4-3) at Morton (4-3): Aside from Pekin who has ran through the season undefeated thus far, the Mid-Illini Conference has been a jumble behind the Dragons. Both of these teams are in a pack of teams that don’t have much separating themselves from one another and both also face challenges in Week 9 so getting to playoff eligibility with a win here would have significant value.

Class 4A

Projected enrollment range: 624.5 to 974.5

Schools that fall in that enrollment range: 67

Projected schools closest to 5A line (closest to farthest): Metamora, Mahomet-Seymour, Jacksonville

Projected schools closest to 3A line (closest to farthest): Richmond-Burton, Columbia, Carterville

Schools in that range that have already clinched playoff berths: 12

Schools in that range that are playoff eligible (including clinched berths): 22

Schools in that range that already have six or seven losses: 16

There’s both a giant number of teams that have already become playoff eligible in the class and a large group of teams that can’t qualify for the playoffs as well so there’s obviously a relatively small group of teams still trying to find spots in this particular field. There’s also several teams within this group that are not projected into this field that have a path to getting in which would likely mean some of the schools that are sitting on the higher end of the enrollment scale heading back to Class 5A.

Games to monitor this week in Class 4A:

• Herrin (3-4) at Harrisburg (4-3): Herrin played a very difficult schedule to start the season and now seems to have some momentum. But that tough schedule has had them with their backs to the wall for sometime now. Harrisburg has to be in win mode too considering they close the season with currently undefeated Carterville in Week 9.

• Cahokia (3-4) at Belleville Althoff (4-3): Cahokia’s rigorous nonconference schedule against larger schools have put them in a troublesome spot, but there’s a path to the field that rides largely on the outcome of this game. Althoff has a bit of a margin if they lose this game, but would rather lock in now.

• Effingham (4-3) at Breese Mater Dei (4-3): Both teams are up against tough Week 9 matchups and probably don’t want to leave playoff eligibility up to final week chance. Mater Dei’s rigorous schedule, which could feature as many as seven teams that make the playoffs, could be catching up with them.

Class 3A

Projected enrollment range: 456 to 613.5

Schools that fall in that enrollment range: 55

Projected schools closest to 4A line (closest to farthest): Breese Central, Sacred Heart Griffin, Macomb

Projected schools closest to 2A line (closest to farthest): Byron, Sullivan, Williamsville

Schools in that range that have already clinched playoff berths: 14

Schools in that range that are playoff eligible (including clinched berths): 19

Schools in that range that already have six or seven losses: 8

This is where the largest group of potential undefeated teams might land which will likely create some pretty notable matchups as early as the second round on both sides of the bar. The Sacred Heart Griffin watch to Class 3A is in full effect as the Cyclones are now projected as the second largest school in the 3A field. Richmond-Burton is also very close to the line between 3A and 4A as well.

Games to monitor this week in Class 3A

• Monmouth (4-3) at Erie (4-3): A pivotal game for both of these Three Rivers Conference teams. Monmouth probably needs it a bit more considering its Week 9 game is with currently undefeated Princeton. Erie still would rather gain playoff eligibility here than forcing a win-and-in situation with a Morrison team that has caught fire in the second half of the season.

• Mendota (3-4) at Sterling Newman Central Catholic (4-3): Newman isn’t the conference kingpin as it has been for many previous seasons. It still looks to seal up playoff eligibility here, but Mendota is facing being ousted from the playoff chase here and might bring a little bit more energy to the table because of it.

Class 2A

Projected enrollment range: 326 to 451

Schools that fall in that enrollment range: 70

Projected schools closest to 3A line (closest to farthest): Winnebago, St. Joseph Ogden, Beardstown.

Projected schools closest to 1A line (closest to farthest): Arthur/Belleville Althoff (Same enrollment, coin flip would break tie if needed), Clifton Central.

Schools in that range that have already clinched playoff berths: 12

Schools in that range that are playoff eligible (including clinched berths): 23

Schools in that range that already have six or seven losses: 20

Although this is one of the largest group of schools within a projected classification range it also has the largest number of teams that have already been eliminated from playoff consideration so the picture is a bit clearer than initially one might think. It also has a very large group of schools that have become playoff eligible as well so there’s a possibility that a few upstarts teams could push the enrollment barrier up to make room

Games to monitor this week in Class 2A:

• Beardstown (3-4) at Calhoun (5-2): Although Beardstown still has a few obstacles to clear to obtain playoff eligibility there’s no denying it has made some improvements recently. Comparative results with Calhoun look very similar and since it has already secured playoff eligibility, it doesn’t have the same level of desperation.

• DuQuoin (3-4) at Nashville (5-2): DuQuoin needs to win out but faces quite the mountain to get there. Nashville has caught its groove in the second half of the season and even if DuQuoin does manage the upset Murphysboro lurks in Week 9.

• Sesser-Valler (5-2) at Flora (4-3): Despite needing just one win in its last two to sew up playoff eligibility that’s not going to come easily. If that win doesn’t come this week Flora will have to mount an even larger upset against currently undefeated White County in Week 9.

Class 1A

Projected enrollment range: Up to 321.5

Schools that fall in that enrollment range: 74

Projected schools closest to 2A line (closest to farthest): Bloomington Central Catholic, Shelbyville, Athens

Schools in that range that have already clinched playoff berths: 11

Schools in that range that are playoff eligible (including clinched berths): 21

Schools in that range that already have six losses: 14

Like 8A, a certain number of schools can be locked into the 1A field because of their spot at the top of the enrollment board. Just seven teams have become playoff eligible among the first 32 schools on the enrollment board which means there are all sorts of directions this field could ultimately end up with. One of the more interesting ones involves two schools currently projected into the Class 2A field (Belleville Althoff and Arthur). Both are currently the smallest enrollment school in 2A at 326, but a coin flip would be required to decide who would go to 1A and who would go to 2A between the two schools if they landed with one of each of the two schools in spots 32 and 33.

Games to monitor this week in Class 1A:

• Madison (3-3) at Anna-Jonesboro (2-5): Madison is almost impossible to figure out how it fits into the draw. As an independent it plays a mismatched schedule with some schools significantly larger and a few the same size. The three victories they’ve amassed are against opponents that have combined for just combined for just four wins and the losses come against a majority of teams that also don’t have great records but are considerably larger enrollment wise, exactly the same blueprint that this week’s opponent meets.

• Forreston (4-3) at Gibson City-Melvin Sibley (3-4): An interesting late season nonconference matchup between programs that have lots of postseason success in their recent past. This is a must-win situation for GCMS, but it sort of is for Forreston as well as with a loss here the Cardinals would enter its Week 9 matchup with Lena-Winslow with four losses.

• Galena (3-4) at Durand-Pecatonica (5-2): The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference is a deep league with several worthy teams of earning a playoff berth. As such one or two teams in the conference might fall victim to the depth of the teams of the league. It might be happening to Galena as this tough matchup is a must win if it hopes to get to playoff eligibility.