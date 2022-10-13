Newman ready for balanced Mendota offense in TRAC Mississippi clash

It’s that time of the season where teams who still have a shot to make the playoffs are feeling the urgency to get that fifth win.

The Newman Comets are in that boat, and so is this week’s opponent.

The Mendota Trojans sit at 3-4 and need to win their final two games to become playoff eligible, so the Comets know they’re facing a desperate team at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Friday.

But they’re also riding a wave of confidence after pulling out a 20-18 win over Hall on the last play of the game last Friday night, and hope to bring that energy and momentum into Week 8.

“Honestly, it starts at practice. If we come out here with that energy at practice and keep it up all week, we’ll be ready to go on Friday,” senior Ayden Batten said. “We’re working hard at practice everyday. We’re just focusing on this week, then we’ll worry about next week when that comes. But everybody’s working hard out here, and we’re having fun. That’s the biggest part about it, is we’re just having fun.”

Mendota (3-4, 1-3 TRAC Mississippi) features a 1,000-yard rusher in Anthony Childs (177 carries, 1,067 yards, 13 TDs) and a 1,000-yard passer in Justin Randolph (66-for-123 passing, 1,052 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs), and three different Trojan receivers have at last 200 yards receiving.

Childs ran 52 times for 265 yards and four touchdowns last week, and Newman coach Mike LeMay knows that slowing down Mendota’s balanced offense will be a good test for the Comets.

“Their run game, they’ve got some big dudes up front and they just get behind that, and they move things well,” he said. “Passing-wise, if they get enough time, they have some good guys. Their quarterback can throw the ball, they run some nice routes and try to get the ball out of his hand quick and out in space, and the receivers can catch the ball well. They’ve been pretty dynamic offensively, so there’s no doubt that’s what we’ll see. We have to be ready for it.”

As always, the key for Newman (4-3, 2-2) will be up front with their offensive and defensive lines, but the Comets also have confidence in a defense that has given up just 98 points in seven games this season.

“We have to beat them in the trenches. They have a lot of big boys, we’ve just got to play bigger and fight harder,” senior lineman Hayden Witt said. “We’ve seen that we can compete with anybody. We have a pretty good front, we have pretty good linebackers, and we have really good DBs. I think our defense is one of the better ones in our conference this year, and we’ve played well all season.”

Newman running back Hunter Luyando (15) carries the ball as Hall's Mac Resetich (4) looks to make a tackle last Friday in Spring Valley. (Jen Heredia for Shaw Local)

LeMay believes past experience this season against some other teams that both run and pass consistently – like Princeton and Rockridge – should help his team against Mendota.

“As you go through the year, you get an idea of what the different looks are that you can throw against offenses that air it out a little bit more, and we’ve kind of found our niche and what we want to be,” LeMay said. “That’s working out really well; I think there were kind of some bumps along the way, but we figured out what our DBs are capable of doing on the back end, and that’s where we feel comfortable. That sets up well for our game plan Friday night as well.”

Offensively, the Comets haven’t been a juggernaut this season, but they’ve found way to make plays and win games both on the ground and through the air. While Newman will always have a run-first offense, quarterback JJ Castle and his receivers have found some success in recent weeks – including that game-winning touchdown pass to Batten on the final play of the game last week in Spring Valley.

“There’s a lot more possibilities, and we can do pretty much whatever we want on the field with the guys we have,” Batten said. “We’ve been having some pretty good success passing the second half of the season, and we’ve been able to run the ball forever, so it’s nice to have both of those things.”

LeMay likes what he sees with the offense he installed in the offseason that’s still in its infancy. He has noticed that the players seem more comfortable in the formations and schemes, and says the Comets are rounding into the shape he envisioned when the season started.

“If you go back to last week, the first drive we were in so many different personnel groups, we were firing on all cylinders the very first drive we have, and that’s a testament to our offensive staff. They just kept at it, kept teaching the stuff to make sure our kids got it,” LeMay said. “A lot of this is new, so we did that Week 7, when we’re kind of hitting our stride here, gaining some confidence, and we feel good going into Week 8, and hopefully Week 9 and 10, if that comes around. That’s the goal, is to keep making strides, and so far the kids have demonstrated that, so we feel pretty comfortable with what we’re doing.”

Witt said this year feels an awful lot like last fall, when Newman was 3-3 and needed to win out to guarantee a playoff berth – and the experience of doing that a season ago is still fresh in the players’ minds as the Comets approach the final two weeks of this regular season.

“We started off slow this year, but we also did the same thing last year, and I think we’re finally starting to get things going again,” Witt said. “We have a lot more to improve on – we always want to do that every week – but I feel like we’re going to get even better as the year goes on and we get to the end.”