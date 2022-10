The top 10 teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings held their positions in yet another week of remarkable stability.

The top five still include, in order: Loyola, Mount Carmel, Lincoln-Way East, East St. Louis and York.

New entrants in the poll were St. Francis, which entered the poll at No. 23, while Sacred Heart Griffin rounded out this week’s rankings by moving into 25th position.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 7: