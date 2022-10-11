Dixon hopes to maintain momentum for road trip to Byron

After a tough Week 5 loss to Winnebago, the Dixon Dukes have bounced back the past two weeks against tough opponents.

Dixon (5-2) led that Week 5 game by 11 points late in the game before ‘Bago scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to steal that win. But instead of letting it affect their play negatively, the Dukes have rallied around each other and picked up a pair of hard-fought victories the past two weeks to become playoff eligible.

It all started in the fourth quarter of the Week 6 game against Rockford Lutheran, when Dixon scored two touchdowns to come back for a 22-19 win. Then last week, the Dukes rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the first half to pull out an overtime win on the road against Genoa-Kingston, who was a game ahead of Dixon in the Big Northern Conference standings heading into that game.

“I think we’ve just come together more as a team. We’ve practiced harder the last two weeks, too,” senior Rylan Ramsdell said. “That Genoa game, after halftime, I think we kind of just hit a switch … and I think the fourth quarter of that, I think we really just became a team on defense and played together.”

The Dukes hope to carry that momentum into Friday night, as the they hit the road to take on another team that sits a game ahead of them in the BNC standings in the Byron Tigers.

Dixon's Rylan Ramsdell carries the ball against Genoa-Kingston last Friday in Genoa. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Byron’s lone loss came in overtime to undefeated Stilman Valley in Week 1, and since then, the Tigers (6-1) have been on a roll. They’ve scored more than 40 points in four of their last six games, and have given up a total of 40 points in that span. They’ve outscored their last two opponents 111-6.

“They’re just Byron, they do what they do, and they’re really good at it. [Coach] Jeff [Boyer] has been doing it a long time, their kids are really well-coached,” Dixon coach Jared Shaner said. “You look at their roster, and line-wise they’re big and physical, skill-wise they have some athletic kids. It’s going to be a tough challenge, no question.”

There’s no surprise what you’re going to see with Byron’s offense: the Tigers will pound the ball up the middle with the fullback, run off-tackle with the tailback, and occasionally run a toss or a counter to try to get to the perimeter.

The backs are a mix of power, speed an athleticism, and any one of them can break a big play every time they touch the ball. But Byron is just as comfortable going on long, time-consuming drives that eat up yards, take time off the clock, and usually end up in the end zone.

“That’s a dangerous combination, it absolutely is,” Shaner said. “Byron, they just do what they do, and you sometimes know what’s coming, there’s just not a lot you can do about it.

“We need to possess the football offensively; they want to grind it out, and they’re good with those 13-, 14-, 15-play drives, so we need to possess the ball, we’ve got to get first downs and move down the field, and then we’ve got to finish drives with points, too. You can’t keep it for six minutes and not score, because then they hold it from you for the next nine minutes, and pretty soon the game’s half over.”

Dixon's Jath St. Pier (left) and Hunter Vacek (24) tackle Genoa-Kingston's Traven Atterberry last Friday in Genoa. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Freshman Caden Considine, son of former Super Bowl champion Sean Considine, is the leading rusher for Byron with 58 carries for 438 yards and five touchdowns, but he didn’t play Saturday against Oregon as he nurses a minor injury. Still, the Tigers didn’t miss a beat, as 14 different players carried the ball and they also scored on defense in a 48-6 victory. On the season, Byron has eight different rushers with more than 100 yards.

Kye Aken has 41 rushes for 338 yards and four touchdowns, Brayden Knoll has 36 rushes for 315 yards and four scores, and Carsen Behn has 38 carries for 310 yards and five TDs. Quarterback Braden Smith has 19 rushes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, and he also had a pair of interceptions – including a pick-six – against Oregon.

“We’ve talked with the kids about it: first down is key. You can’t let them get three, four, five yards on first down; if they do, they’re right on schedule,” Shaner said. “If it’s second-and-6, they have three more downs to get six yards. That’s their mentality, and they’re really good at it, so you’ve got to put them in those longer down-and-distance situations. They’re plenty capable of throwing the ball, but that’s not what they want to do; but you can predict a little better on third-and-13 that you’re going to get a toss, a counter or a pass, as opposed to the fullback up the middle.”

Unlike Byron, the Dukes will line up in spread formations – but like the Tigers, they’ve also been a run-heavy team. Aiden Wiseman has 111 rushes for 787 yards and nine touchdowns, and quarterback Tyler Shaner has 118 carries for 715 yards and seven scores.

When Dixon does throw the ball, Shaner is 50 for 90 for 599 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ethan Hays leads the receiving corps with 20 catches for 304 yards and four scores, while Ramsdell (9-83, 2 TDs) and Jath St. Pier (7-61) are next among the eight Dukes that have receptions this season.

Byron's Dillon Shank (42) and Kyle Jones (84) tackle Oregon's Keegan Diehl during their Big Northern Conference game Saturday afternoon at Landers-Loomis Field. The Tigers host Dixon on Friday night. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

“The key for us on offense is our offensive line play; we have to be good up front,” Byron coach Jeff Boyer said. “And on defense, we have to keep the ball in front of us and not give up big plays.”

Having seen a couple of similar teams already this season in Stillman Valley and Genoa-Kingston, the Dukes feel more confident in their ability to not only defend the Tigers, but also move the ball on offense.

And the way the team has come together the last two games to come away with tough wins is something Ramsdell hopes to see again Friday night.

“Good offense and good defense, and those working together, that’s the key,” he said. “If we have a good offense, that will lead to good things, and that defense we had in Genoa, we just need to keep it like that and go after them like that again.

“And I think it helps us even more [to get those last couple wins]. We texted our group chat on Monday, and someone sent a bonding text message saying now we know this week how good of a bond we can have, so let’s go into Byron and do it again.”