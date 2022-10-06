Kane County Chronicle preview capsules for Week 7

DuKane Conference

Geneva (5-1, 3-1) at Batavia (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Batavia 35, Geneva 0 (2021)

About the Bulldogs: Batavia’s train is full steam ahead. The defense has given up a combined six points over the last three week. This is a rivalry that’s been one-sided for the last decade. Geneva has gone scoreless in the last several meetings and the Bulldogs have not lost to Geneva under coach Dennis Piron. Tyler Jansey (12 tackles last week), Ryan Whitwell (192 rushing yards last week) and others are seemingly playing some of their best football.

About the Vikings: One can cite ‘any given Friday’ but this matchup is one Geneva hasn’t been overly competitive in the last five years or so. This year’s Vikings, however, are quite potent offensively and put on another strong performance against St. Charles East last week. Expect wideout Talyn Taylor to be double covered wherever he lines up, so this should open up for others to make spark plays. Geneva should make this a competitive contest.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Batavia

Last Matchup: St. Charles North 37, St. Charles East 0 (2021)

About the Saints: St. Charles East has to win out to have a reasonable chance at the postseason. Uncertain is the status of starting quarterback Lane Robinson, who suffered a separated shoulder two weeks ago, but handled kick return and other areas last week. Mac Paul battled in his starting debut, but the Saints struggled a lot on both sides of the ball in a lopsided loss to Geneva last week.

About the North Stars: Across town, the North Stars, with a win, will clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2018. St. Charles North is playing its best football to date and that credit spreads across each unit. Drew Surges earns his headlines as arguably one of the top players in Northern Illinois and will have opportunities for more against the Saints’ front seven.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

CCL/ESCC

Marmion (2-4, 0-2) at Carmel (4-2, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Marmion 49, Carmel 14 (2021)

About the Cadets: Marmion has struggled in a number of areas in recent weeks. Last week, it mustered 14 rushing yards in a loss to Fenwick. Third down (1 of 10) and losing the turnover battle (1-0) are other aspects contributing to a tough stretch.

About the Corsairs: Carmel has dropped its last two games after beginning the season 4-0. St. Patrick’s Trevor Wozny ran wild for 203 yards and two rushing scores last week. However, the Corsairs had some sparks of their own in the near comeback: Jonathon Weber (236 passing yards) and wideout Torey French (six receptions, 123 yards).

FND Pick: Carmel

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (2-4, 2-4) at Crystal Lake Central (2-4, 2-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Crystal Lake Central 28, Burlington Central 16 (2021)

About the Rockets: Burlington Central lost to Jacobs 35-30 last week. The Rockets have been out of only one game, a 63-28 loss to Prairie Ridge. QB Jackson Alcorn left last week with an injury and was replaced by Ryder Bergemann, who ran and passed for one touchdown each. WR Michael Person leads the Rockets with 19 receptions, Caden West has 14 and LJ Kerr has 13.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central lost to Crystal Lake South 50-22 last week. That ended the Tigers’ two-game winning streak. RB Vince Honer leads Central with 507 yards rushing. QB George Dimopoulos has thrown for 1,000 yards. WRs Griffin Buehler (23) and Carter Kelley (18) lead the Tigers in receptions.

FND pick: Burlington Central

-- Joe Stevenson

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

Kaneland (3-3, 2-2) at Marengo (3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland 32, Marengo 20 (2001)

About the Knights: The Knights hung with Sycamore for a half before falling 28-7. And despite falling to 3-3. coach Pat Ryan said he’s very optimistic about a season that includes losses to Sycamore, Morris and Geneva.

“It was a tough loss this past Friday, and there are things we need to work on to get better,” Ryan said. “But I still feel like we’re a good football team. Our three losses are to teams that have a combined 16-2 record. We’re playing a good team in Marengo on Friday night and I feel like we need to get a win.”

Ryan said he’s happy with the continued development of the ground attack, featuring backs Tyler Bradshaw, Chris Ruchaj and Josh Mauthe. And the passing game remains capable of a big strike, with Troyer Carlson finding Johnny Spalasso early for a big score against Sycamore.

“I thought the whole game we ran pretty well,” Ryan said. “But we have to be able to finish drives, be better on third and fourth down on both sides. The first half we played good defense and on offense, we just couldn’t finish some of those drives.”

About the Indians: Marengo lost to Rochelle 48-27 last week. The Indians played with Rochelle for the first half, but could not keep pace in the second. QB Josh Holst has thrown for 1,227 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads the Indians with 591 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. WRs Logan Miller (31 receptions), Greg Baker (21) and David Lopez (19) are the top receivers.

FND pick: Kaneland

-- Eddie Carifio

Metro Suburban Red

Bishop McNamara (3-3) at St. Francis (6-0)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: McNamara 36, St. Francis 15 (2021)

About the Fighting Irish: “Bishop Mac is a good football team,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “They struggled early but have seemed to find their groove. They are a power-running team. They have a great running back in Jaydon Wright, who had eight touchdowns last week. They have a big offensive line that does a good job of moving guys. We will need to stop the run. Last year, they beat the brakes off us and ran for more than 400 yards.”

About the Spartans: While sitting pretty at 6-0 with a playoff berth in the bag and leading the Metro Suburban Red, McMillen said improvements still can happen. “We still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We seem to make mistakes at crucial times that put us in a bad position. Sixteen penalties (in Week 6) is absolutely ridiculous. We won’t win many games if we don’t clean it up.” Danny French had four sacks, five tackles and two assists last week, while Dom Beres had seven tackles, two assists, plus hauled a 50-yard fumble recovery back for a touchdown. McMillen noted Ian Willis is a key special teams weapon. “Ian is so explosive every time he touches the ball,” he said. “He can make people miss and take it to the house.” Linebacker Rusty Johnson was inserted into the starting lineup three weeks ago and has 26 tackles, 12 assists, seven tackles for loss and a pick since then. Offensive lineman Jack Anderson took over recently at right tackle. “Since taking over the right tackle position, our running game has gotten better,” McMillen said. “Plus, the last two weeks he has led our team in pancake blocks (eight). McMillen also likes how wide receiver-defensive back Connor Shields has been playing. “Connor is another kid who has elevated his game the last few weeks,” he said. “He’s starting to be more of a playmaker on both sides of the ball.”

FND Pick: St. Francis

-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group