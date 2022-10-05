Rock Falls preparing for ‘pass-heavy’ North Boone

ROCK FALLS – After losing 63-0 to reigning Class 3A state champion Byron last week, Rock Falls takes its 0-6 record on the road to Poplar Grove for a Week 7 Big Northern Conference matchup with 1-5 North Boone.

Recent years have favored the Vikings in the BNC series, as they won 31-22 in 2021, 35-0 in 2020, and 48-13 in 2019. With a number of new starters coming in for the Rockets this year, the result of the 2022 matchup could be vastly different, depending on how the turnover margin shakes out and who wins at the line of scrimmage.

To give themselves a chance to win this week, the Rockets will have to respect North Boone’s passing game and lock in on its perimeter threats. They’ll also have to respect quarterback Chandler Alderman’s ability to run.

“North Boone does a real nice job running their spread offense. They’ll throw the football very well. They also have a very physical quarterback that can run down the field,” Rock Falls coach Kevin Parker said. “They’ve got big guys all over the field, and they like to stretch the field. And that’s where they’re successful, is when they stretch the field and get their athletes in those holes.”

Sophomore offensive tackle Hunter Gale knows the secondary and linebackers will be tested this week. With North Boone’s reputation as a pass-heavy team, the Rockets already have an idea of what to expect from a defensive standpoint. As the week goes on, they’ll learn more through film study.

“Basically, all I know is they pass a lot. We all know that. They’re basically just a pass-heavy team,” Gale said Tuesday. “Their wide receivers are pretty good. I haven’t really watched too much film on them so far, but going on in the week, I’m going to start watching more film on them and figure out more about them.”

Rock Falls’ Austin Castaneda looks for yards on Sept. 23 against Genoa-Kingston. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

In identifying keys to winning this week, Gale singled out a few position groups that will need to step up.

“Definitely our offensive line. We got to step up and we gotta start pushing the other line back, and just try to get some running yards. Passing game might be key for us this week, too, if we can get that rolling, because the past few weeks, our running hasn’t been the greatest,” he said. “Running backs got to hit holes better than they have been, got to run a little bit harder. And then our defensive backs and our linebackers both got to step up and play really good this week if we want to win.”

Parker thinks the Rockets will have a chance to win if they simply control what they can control.

“It’s always been the same thing with me. We’ve got to control what we can. We’ve got to come out ready to play and have high efforts from our kids,” he said. “We have struggled with that at times. Sometimes, we’ve got to get out of our own way and play the way we’re supposed to instead of worrying about things that we can’t control. We have to be able to come out and play hard, simply.”