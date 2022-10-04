Friday Night Drive’s Week 7 Power Rankings: Stability finds this week’s rankings

Stability is relatively rare in regards to the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

But for the most part that’s what happened following a Week 6 slate where many of the top teams were able to hold serve.

The exception to that was York. The Dukes victory over Glenbard West on Friday night earned them a place in the top five as they moved in at No. 5. Glenbard West fell to No. 8.

Lincoln-Way East and East St. Louis each moved up one spot.

The lone new entrants in the poll were Wheaton North, which returns to the poll as the No. 24 poll, and Richmond-Burton, which slides in at No. 25 after collecting yet another impressive win over a team in a higher classification by defeating previously undefeated Morris. There wasn’t much room for movement considering last week’s Top 25 went 22-3 collectively.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 6: