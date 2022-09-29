Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 6

Southwest Prairie West

Oswego (2-3, 0-1) at Plainfield North (5-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego 24, Plainfield North 17, 2OT (2021)

About the Panthers: Oswego comes in off an 18-8 loss to Minooka, a game that was tied going to the fourth quarter. The Panthers, though, were plagued by nine penalties, had a punt blocked and a pass intercepted at the Minooka 2-yard line. Oswego got an interception by Brady Hayslett and a TD run from Alex Magana in the game, but continues to be beset by injuries. Oswego’s games with Plainfield North have traditionally gone down to the wire. The Panthers will need a premium effort to go toe-to-toe with a Tigers’ team that looks like the class of the SPC West at this point. Senior QB Cruz Ibarra has thrown for 766 yards with seven TDs and three interceptions on the season. Michigan recruit Deakon Tonielli (16 catches, 224 yards, three TDs) is his top target, but could use more touches. It’s unusual for Oswego to be under .500 this late in the season, which adds to the urgency this week.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North continues to show a solid all-around squad, completely stymying Yorkville in Week 5. The Tigers continue to have a defense that suffocates most of its opponents and was particularly punishing in the win over Yorkville, as they didn’t allow the Foxes to cross midfield. Yorkville’s 11 offensive possessions ended with nine punts and two turnovers. The “X” factor for Plainfield North continues to be QB Demir Ashiru, whose ability to keep plays alive with his athleticism and poise is giving opposing defenses fits.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield North

Last matchup: Minooka 33, Oswego East 10 (2021)

About the Wolves: Oswego East has won three in a row, and is doing it with its usual stout defense and just enough offense. Juny Almeida and Mike Polubinski are among the ringleaders for a Wolves’ first-team defense that has allowed just three touchdowns this season. Oswego East’s offense revolves around the talents of dual-threat QB Tre Jones, who has run for a team-high 436 yards and six TDs while completing 60.6% of his passes for 416 yards and four TDs. The Wolves need to be prepared to match the physicality of a Minooka team that isn’t afraid to get it done by way of ground and pound. They also will want to clean up the turnover issues that have arisen from time to time – Oswego East has coughed it up by way of fumble or interception nine times on the season.

About the Indians: Minooka’s Week 1 loss to Bolingbrook seems to have provided a shock to the Indians’ system. Now in the midst of a four-game winning streak, Minooka has shined, particularly on the defensive side of the ball allowing just 14 points over its last three games. The offense has also done a nice job of morphing into what the Indians need on a particular night. QB Gavin Dooley can move the ball through the air, but Minooka needed more of a smash-mouth approach to get past Oswego in Week 5, so that’s exactly what it did behind some hard running from Joey Partridge.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Plainfield North at Yorkville Football Yorkville running back Ben Alvarez (13) breaks the tackle of Plainfield North defender Ty Schaumleffel (19) and powers for a first down during the homecoming varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Yorkville (4-1, 0-1) at West Aurora (1-4, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 14, West Aurora 13 (2021)

About the Foxes: Yorkville is no doubt eager to put its first loss of the season, 24-0 last Friday to Plainfield North, in the rear view mirror against a West Aurora team that has played the Foxes to the wire in two of their three SPC meetings. Re-establishing its offensive attack is a top priority. Yorkville did not cross midfield against Plainfield North and turned it over twice. The status of starting RB Gio Zeman, who dressed last week but did not play for the second consecutive game, remains unclear. Junior QB Michael Dopart, who has thrown for 543 yards and six TDs on the season, went most of the way under center last week. Blake Kersting (25 tackles), Andrew Laurich (24 tackles) and Jake Davies (23 tackles) lead a Yorkville defense that played better last week than the final score would indicate.

About the Blackhawks: West Aurora has yet to win an SPC West game since joining the league, has dropped three games in a row since its Week 2 win over Romeoville and comes off a 21-3 loss to Oswego East. But that margin is a bit deceptive, as the Blackhawks trailed by just 7-3 into the fourth quarter. Finishing drives has been an issue for West Aurora all season, and was against Oswego East. Senior QB Gino Martino has thrown for 945 yards on the season with eight TDs and three interceptions. Andrew Kolich has 27 catches for 380 yards and five TDs.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue

Johnsburg (2-3, 0-2) at Plano (2-3, 0-1)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plano 27, Johnsburg 26 (2021)

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg beat Kingdom Prep Lutheran from Waawatosa, Wis. last week. The win ended a three-game skid. QB A.J. Bravieri has thrown for 1,235 yards and and 14 touchdowns. RB Jake Metze has rushed for 235 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He also has 32 receptions and four touchdowns. WR Ian Boal has 27 catches with six touchdowns.

About the Reapers: Plano on Homecoming week looks to get back on track after back-to-back one-sided losses to La Salle-Peru and Richmond-Burton. Waleed Johnson, with 761 yards and nine TDs, is the centerpiece of Plano’s offense, but the Reapers should be encouraged by the performance of junior QB Armando Martinez last week. Martinez was 19-of-38 passing for 202 yards with completions to four different receivers. Of utmost importance to the Reapers’ defense is containing Johnsburg RB Jake Metze, who ran for close to 250 yards in last year’s meeting, running behind an offensive line anchored by NIU recruit Jacob Welch. With games remaining against Rochelle and Marengo, this is close to a must win for Plano’s playoff hopes.

FND Pick: Plano