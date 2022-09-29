Daily Chronicle Football Previews: Week 6 of the 2022 season

DuPage Valley Conference

DeKalb (3-2, 1-1) at Waubonsie Valley (0-5, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Warriors won a Week 9 meeting last season in Aurora 28-14 after winning in Week 6 at DeKalb 17-10.

About the Barbs: The Barbs’ three-game winning streak came to end last week, 38-21 to Naperville North. The game started promisingly for the Barbs with an 80-yard run by Talen Tate.

“It was a tough loss, but I feel good about where we’re at,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “We’re playing good football right now and continuing to improve and get better.

Schneeman doesn’t want the Barbs to take winless Waubonsie Valley lightly.

“I know they’re much better than what their record shows. It’s their homecoming, so they’re going to play well Friday.”

The 38 points DeKalb gave up last week was the most it has allowed this season and snapped a streak of two straight shutouts. Schneeman said he still likes the progression of the defense considering Naperville North quarterback Aidan Gray, who threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns, is a Northwestern commit.

“I think we played pretty well for the most part,” Schneeman said. “Last week we caught Naperville North in some different situations, third and long, fourth and medium and we didn’t get off the field. This week we need to continue to improve. We made some communication errors last week we need to clean up.”

About the Warriors: Waubonsie Valley is coming off a 17-7 loss to Metea Valley – a team DeKalb beat 48-0 in Week 4. Tyler Threat had a 33-yard touchdown catch from Luke Elsea on the first possession, but it was the only score of the game for the Warriors. Waubonsie had only 104 yards of total offense in the game. They haven’t scored more than seven points in a game this year.

“They play well [on defense],” Schneeman said. “The same was true last year. They’re assignment sound. They get a line and execute. Their record is deceiving and we’re going to have to execute offensively to get a win.”

Friday Night Drive pick: DeKalb

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

Sycamore (5-0, 2-0) at Kaneland (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sycamore was a 56-28 winner in Week 3 last season in Sycamore.

About the Spartans: The Spartans knocked off an unbeaten team for the second week in a row, toppling Rochelle 34-0 on the road for the team’s second shutout. Eli Meier led the team in rushing last week with 69 yards on five carries. He also threw for 147 yards, 139 going to Burke Gautcher on seven catches.

About the Knights: Kaneland picked up its second straight win last week, 41-14 against Ottawa, after a 49-7 win against Woodstock. The Knights have scored at least 41 points in all three wins and 24 or fewer in their losses. Tyler Bradshaw rushed for four touchdowns in the win.

FND pick: Sycamore

Big Northern Conference

Genoa-Kingston (4-1, 4-1) at Oregon (1-4, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Genoa-Kingston won 47-0 at home last season.

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston blew out Rock Falls 58-6 last week to bounce back from a 35-15 loss to Byron the week before. The Rockets were held to minus-30 yards of offense in the first half against the Genoa defense.

“I feel like the effort was there from start to finish,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said. “Everybody was focused not just on what they had to do, but the guys on the sidelines were focused on their position and what players were doing on the field. I feel like everybody from top to bottom was focused. We executed our game plan very well, and we’ll look to do the exact same thing this week.”

About the Hawks: Oregon has scored more than one touchdown only once this season – in its 14-8 overtime win over Rockford Christian in Week 2. The Hawks’ 40 points are the third-fewest in the BNC this season, while the 137 points allowed are the third-most. … Jack Washburn has thrown for more than 100 yards in every game this season, while Gabe Eckerd and Noah Reber lead Oregon’s ground game. … Hunter Bartel and Josh Crandall have caught TD passes the past two weeks. … The Hawks are 0-3 against G-K since the Big Northern formed and have been outscored 127-7 in those games.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Hiawatha (4-1) at Amboy (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Amboy won last season in Kirkland, 60-36.

About the Hawks: The Hawks suffered their first loss of the year last week, 44-32 at Polo, and now face a tough Amboy team with state aspirations. Hiawatha trailed by 22 in the fourth, and coach Nick Doolittle said he liked how his team battled back.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” Doolittle said. “We have another tough challenge this week, but we’ve worked hard to get into the position to have success. The boys are pretty focused and ready to get back on track.”

Cole Brantley had his usual monster game for the Hawks, but Doolittle said quarterback Chris Korb had a good game running and passing the ball.

“He’s in his second year at quarterback, and he has much more confidence and trust in his arm,” Doolittle said. “He just runs the ball really well, and that adds a whole new dimension to the offense. It makes it easier on everyone, including Brantley. It’s good for our team and fun to watch, too.”

About the Clippers: Amboy bounced back from its first loss of the season in Week 4 with a resounding 44-0 win over Orangeville on Saturday. … Starting QB Tucker Lindenmeyer has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but backup Eddie Jones ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 60 yards and a TD against Orangeville. … Landon Whelchel (115 yards, 2 TDs vs. Orangeville) and Quinn Leffelman (54 yards, TD) also scored on the ground, and Brennan Blaine caught all three of Jones’ completions for 60 yards and the score. … Whelchel, Jones and Leffelman each had touchdown runs of 50 yards or more in that game. … Amboy has five players with more than 100 yards rushing on the season: Lindenmeyer, Kye Koch, Leffelman, Whelchel and Jones. … Blaine has 17 catches for 432 yards and 9 TDs. … The Clippers have outscored opponents 210-102 this season; the 210 points scored is second-most in the I8FA North 2 Division, and the 102 points allowed are the fewest.

FND pick: Amboy