Friday Night Drive’s Week 6 Power Rankings: Major shakeups throughout the poll

The top three teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings are still comfortably nestled into their positions from a week ago.

But that’s basically the only thing that stayed the same.

Starting with a team falling out of the Top 4 (Warren), some teams so some massive climbs up, others swung down considerably and some fell out all together in a week that saw teams all spots from No. 4 to No. 25 with a different team in the position from last week’s poll.

Hersey made the biggest positive move of the week, cracking the top 10 for the first time after its Week 4 victory over Prospect, which fell out of the top 10, down to No. 15.

Other big movers within the Top 25 were Neuqua Valley, which jumped seven spots to No. 16, and St. Charles North, which leaped to No. 12 after holding down the No. 21 spot a week ago.

There were four new (or returning) teams to the poll. Lake Zurich moved in at No. 22 after surprising Warren, while 23rd-ranked Crete-Monee is back in the poll after snapping the state’s longest active winning streak by defeating Joliet Catholic (No. 25).

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 5: