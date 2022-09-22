Suburban Life football preview capsules for Week 5

West Suburban Silver

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: York 14, Lyons 7 (2021)

About the Dukes: York, in its first close game of the season, answered the challenge with a thrilling 24-17 overtime win over at time also unbeaten Downers Grove North. Damian Glodz kicked a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation and Kelly Watson, who ran for 145 yards on 21 carries, took in his second TD for the game-winner in OT. York’s defense has allowed just 24 points in four games. The ringleader of that unit is junior linebacker Cole Ostendorf, who had 14 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble last week. A huge stretch of games continues with Lyons, Glenbard West and Hinsdale Central the next three weeks.

About the Lions: The Lions, coming off a huge program win over rival Hinsdale Central, showed no letdown last week, scoring 31 consecutive points to erase an early deficit in an eventual 38-13 win at Oak Park-River Forest. Lyons is 4-0 for the first time since starting 5-0 in 2017. Junior QB Ryan Jackson, who threw two TDs in the first half against OPRF, leads the Lions’ offense while junior lineman and high Division I prospect Eddie Tuerk is a player to watch up front. The Homecoming crowd should be fired up for a showdown of two of the West Suburban Silver’s three remaining unbeatens.

FND Pick: York

Proviso West (2-2, 0-2) at Downers Grove North (3-1, 0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove North 42, Proviso West 0 (2021)

About the Panthers: Proviso West started the season 2-0, surpassing last year’s win total. It has encountered a reality check upon entering West Suburban Silver play. The Panthers have been outscored 105-12 the last two weeks after a 51-12 loss to Glenbard West last week. The going isn’t likely to get any easier against a Downers Grove North team no doubt chomping at the bit after an overtime loss last week.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North comes in off a heartbreaking 24-17 loss at York, a game it led in the final seconds of regulation. Still, a result like that should offer validation that the Trojans can go toe-to-toe with other teams in the upper echelon of the West Suburban Silver which bodes well long-term. This Friday’s game offers a get-well game against a struggling opponent. Big-play threat Ethan Thulin caught two more TDs last week from QB Sam Reichert, who threw for 76 yards and ran for 57. Owen Thulin had a fumble recovery and interception as part of the defensive effort.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

Oak Park-River Forest (2-2, 0-2) at Hinsdale Central (2-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hinsdale Central 38, Oak Park-River Forest 20 (2021)

About the Huskies: Oak Park-River Forest, after starting the season 0-2, has dropped back-to-back games in the West Suburban Silver after its 38-13 loss to Lyons. The Hinsdale Central defense has proved difficult to score points on, but the Huskies have playmakers in senior QB Jack Gooch and senior WR Ryan Martin. Gooch was 11-for-22 for 99 yards and two interceptions against Lyons, but connected with Martin for their eighth TD this season. Eric Evans ran for 82 yards but the Huskies managed just 187 yards of total offense against Lyons. Oak Park-River Forest’s defense has struggled over the last couple weeks, but has talent at all three levels in DL Kole Sneed, LB Eric Evans and DB Khalil Nichols.

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils were able to ease past district rival Hinsdale South 16-7, but the margin and Hinsdale Central’s lack of offensive output is concerning. Aside from its Week 2 win over Proviso East the Red Devils have managed just 32 points in three games. On the flip side, Joe Boggs and the Red Devils’ defense has given up just 17 points over the last three weeks. With games remaining against Downers Grove North and unbeatens York and Glenbard West, Hinsdale very much needs to bank a win in its Homecoming game.

FND Pick: Hinsdale Central

West Suburban Gold

Downers Grove South (1-3, 1-0) at Proviso East (0-4, 0-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove South 37, Proviso East 14 (2021)

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South comes off a 28-13 win over Willowbrook, a significant result on multiple fronts. It was the Mustangs’ first win, first win over Willowbrook since 2015 – and also snapped Willowbrook’s 29-game winning streak dating back to 2016. It may be only one game but it also puts Downers Grove South in the driver’s seat to win the Gold. Mack O’Halloran, Deon Davis, Chris Williams and Joey Portell scored TDs and Will Potter and Dylan Spencer had interceptions in the win last week.

About the Pirates: The Pirates nearly pulled off their first win of the season last week, losing at Addison Trail 23-20. Proviso East surely hopes that a competitive game like that is a building block as it navigates the rest of the West Suburban Gold slate.

FND Pick: Downers Grove South

Leyden (0-4, 0-2) at Willowbrook (1-3, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Willowbrook 36, Leyden 7 (2021)

About the Eagles: Leyden comes in off a 30-29 loss to Morton, just missing out on its first win. It was the Eagles’ second loss by three or fewer points. Leyden’s defense has struggled this season, giving up an average of 35 points per game.

About the Warriors: It has been a tough start to the season for the Warriors, and the struggles surprisingly carried over into West Suburban Gold play last week. Willowbrook’s loss to Downers Grove South snapped a 29-game win streak in the Gold dating back to 2016. Still, the Warriors’ track record suggests that they can and will pull it together. Willowbrook was without starting QB AJ Pawlicki last week. Regardless of his status the Warriors will want to get the ball in the hands of Joey Tumilty.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hinsdale South 24, Morton 14 (2021)

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South hung right in there with district rival Hinsdale Central last week in a 16-7 loss, and while there are no moral victories that kind of competitive result could bode well as the Hornets resume West Suburban Gold play. Robbie Spang scored Hinsdale South’s lone touchdown last week. The Hornets have struggled to score in their losses. Does it change against an opponent that does play some high-scoring games?

About the Morton: The Mustangs collected their second consecutive win last week, 30-29 over Leyden. They can match last year’s win total with a third straight victory this Friday. Morton can clearly put up points. Aside from a Week 2 loss to York, the Mustangs have averaged 32 points per game.

FND Pick: Hinsdale South

Wheaton North’s Max Howser throws for a touchdown during a home game against Batavia on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

DuKane Conference

Wheaton North (3-1, 1-1) at Lake Park (1-3, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton North 41, Lake Park 7 (2021)

About the Falcons: Wheaton North had a 14-game winning streak dating back to last season snapped with its 22-21 loss at St. Charles North. The Falcons blew a 21-6 second-half lead in the game, giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute. It’s been a wild two weeks for Wheaton North, which the Friday before came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Batavia. Tyler O’Connor ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception defensively in the loss.

About the Lancers: Lake Park, which gave first-year head coach Chris Kirkpatrick his first win in Week 3, followed that up with a rough 42-0 loss at Batavia last Friday. The Lancers trailed 35-0 at halftime in that game. When Lake Park is going right, it leans on a power running game with tailback Marco Annecca – easier said than done against this Wheaton North defense.

FND Pick: Wheaton North

St. Charles East (2-2, 0-2) at Wheaton Warrenville South (1-3, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton Warrenville South 24, St. Charles East 7 (2021)

About the Saints: After a 2-0 start under first-year head coach Nolan Possley, St. Charles East has dropped back-to-back games, 41-34 last week to Glenbard North. Still, the Saints have already matched their win total from last season. Austin Barrett, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive tackle committed to Indiana, is the 17th-ranked senior in Illinois by 247Sports. Mason Tousignant is a big-play threat who averaged 28.7 yards per catch as a junior, and caught an 80-yard halfback option pass and 30-yard TD last week.

About the Tigers: WW South was victimized by the big play last week in dropping their home opener to Geneva 35-11. With road games remaining at Batavia, Wheaton North and Glenbard North, the Tigers have very little margin for error to reach the playoffs. Sophomore quarterback Luca Carbonaro completed 15-of-24 passes for 153 yards and senior running back Jake Vozza added 67 yards rushing against Geneva. The Tigers’ room for improvement starts at the defensive end. WW South has given up an average of 37 points in its three losses.

FND Pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

Metro Suburban Blue

IC Catholic Prep (3-1, 2-0) at Aurora Central Catholic (1-3, 1-1)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: IC Catholic 1, Aurora Central Catholic 0, forfeit (2021)

About the Knights: The Knights, still ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, come off a 55-7 blowout win over Ridgewood. Junior QB Dennis Mandala was 5-for-5 passing for 138 yards and TDs to KJ Parker and Joey Gliatta, Denzell Gibson had 101 all-purpose yards and a TD. On the season Mandala is completing 78% of his passes for 940 yards and 11 TDs with zero interceptions. Gibson has 16 catches for 333 yards and four TDs and Parker has 11 catches for 463 yards (a 42.1 per catch average) with six TDs.

About the Chargers: Aurora Central Catholic comes off its first win of the season, 26-12 over Elmwood Park. The Chargers have been shut out in two of their losses, both 49-0 to Wauconda and Wheaton Academy. Christian Rago, who played collegiately at Aurora University and previously was an offensive coordinator at St. Patrick, is in his first season as Chargers’ head coach.

FND pick: IC Catholic

Ridgewood (2-2, 0-2) at Wheaton Academy (4-0, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Wheaton Academy 47, Ridgewood 0 (2021)

About the Rebels: Ridgewood has dropped two consecutive games in Metro Suburban play after a 2-0 start, one of those wins by forfeit. Vincent Fanelli, who has 17 years experience as an assistant coach and is also the school’s varsity baseball coach, is in his first season as head coach. Junior QB Jaden Rodriguez, one of 11 returning starters on offense, is one to watch.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy moved up to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Class 4A poll. The Warriors have shut out their last three opponents. Senior QB Belay Brummel threw for 279 yards and six TDs and Breck Peacock had seven catches and two TDs last week as the Warriors amassed 437 yards while allowing just 106 in a 47-0 win over Bishop McNamara last week. A huge showdown at IC Catholic awaits in Week 5.

FND pick: Wheaton Academy

Metro Suburban Red

Riverside-Brookfield (3-1, 2-0) at St. Edward (1-3, 0-1)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Riverside-Brookfield 35, St. Edward 17 (2021)

About the Bulldogs: The Bulldogs have won two consecutive games after a 35-7 win over Aurora Christian last week. Standout senior linebacker Drew Swiatek returned an interception for a TD, Luke Kumskis had two fourth-quarter TDs and Adam Uriostegui had a key 25-yard TD reception from Diego Gutierrez. R-B is putting points on the board, averaging 30 points per game on the season.

About the Green Wave: St. Edward notched its first win of the season last week, beating Christ the King 37-0. Luciano Rolando threw TD passes of 46 yards to Manny Esquibias and 50 yards to Carson Busto. Veteran coach Mike Rolando is in his 18th season, which he has said will be his last.

FND pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Upstate Eight Conference

Glenbard South (4-0, 4-0) at Bartlett (3-1, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard South 28, Bartlett 0 (2021)

About this game: An important game with Upstate Eight and playoff implications. Glenbard South is tied atop the UEC with South Elgin at 4-0 with Bartlett and Glenbard East a game back at 3-1 at the 44.4% mark of the nine-game conference schedule. Glenbard South, 13-2 over its last 15 games, hasn’t scored less than 44 points this year and has hit 49 or more in three of its four games. However, the Raiders opponents thus far have a combined 4-12 record (four 1-3 teams). Bartlett started off with wins against Streamwood, West Chicago and East Aurora (combined 2-10 record right now) and then lost 24-7 to Elgin last week. A Glenbard South win makes the Raiders playoff eligible with five victories, while a Bartlett win inches it closer to that mark and creates a likely second-place log jam in the UEC.

FND pick: Glenbard South

-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group

Streamwood (1-3, 1-3) at Glenbard East (3-1, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard East 39, Streamwood 7 (2021)

About the Sabres: Sabres coach Keith McMaster said his squad will have to be on high alert with Glenbard East’s offensive attack. “They attack on the ground and in the air,” he said. “They are talented on both sides of the ball. Offensively, we need to keep pounding the rock while maintaining control of the clock. Defensively, we focus on swarm tackling and getting 11 players to the ball.” McMaster likes what he has seen offensively of late. “The offense is starting to roll after struggling the first couple weeks,” he said. “We have cleaned up mental mistakes and are taking care of the football. That has been allowing us to drive the ball and score more often.” Hard work is also paying off on defense. “Defensively, the kids are running the game plans as drawn up,” McMaster explained. “We have gone against some high-caliber Division I-commit kids we’ve worked hard to contain. We still need to get turnovers defensively, which has been lacking this season.” Jaiden Thomas had another 100-plus-yard rushing game for the Sabres last week. McMaster also was impressed with Oscar Villapondo, who was tasked with keeping Glenbard South’s Cam Williams, a Notre Dame commit, in check. “Oscar held him under 100 yards receiving and to 1 TD,” McMaster pointed out. “I know those aren’t great stats, but with that caliber, we’re pretty happy about it.” Cris Marquez also played well defensively. “He leads the team in tackles,” McMaster said. “Cris also plays both ways and we kept him on the offensive side of the ball most of the second half.”

About the Rams: Rams coach John Walters said his team isn’t going to let a Sabres’ 1-3 record fool it for a second. “Streamwood is tough,” he said. “They have a ball-control offense that likes to sideline the opponent’s offense. We need to get their offense off the field and put the ball in the end zone to pressure them.” Walters said the Glenbard East offense is “really starting to click in all phases of the game,” he said. “I really like the way we are executing. It’s showing on the scoreboard and in the stat line.” And progress is being seen defensively. “I think our defense gets better every week,” Walters said. “They are more comfortable and trusting. Our defense is the backbone of this team, no doubt.”

FND pick: Glenbard East

-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group

South Suburban Conference

T.F. North (0-4) at Lemont (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 34, T.F. North 6 (Spring 2021)

About the Meteors: It’s been a brutal start for T.F. North. The offense really has lacked punch. It took the Meteors until Week 3 to score, and they have only managed solitary touchdowns in each game since. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where they give Lemont much resistance.

About Lemont: After Lemont completely demolished what was believed to be its top competition in the South Suburban in Hillcrest in a Week 4 matchup, it is hard to see Lemont being seriously pushed the rest of the way. The offense has put up big numbers, but it appears the defense really is setting the tone, having allowed only 29 points through four games.

FND pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Nonconference

Addison Trail (2-2) at Glenbard West (4-0)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Glenbard West 56, Addison Trail 0 (2021)

About the Blazers: Addison Trail picked up its second win last week, 23-20 over Proviso East, positive energy for a program that has struggled mightily in recent years and comes off a winless 2021 season. A visit to Duchon Field clearly represents a huge step up in class, but at least the Blazers bring some confidence into the Saturday matinee.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West, which remains No. 4 in the latest Class 8A poll, continues to roll. The Hilltoppers beat Proviso West 51-12 last week. Its offense is averaging just a tick over 40 points per game. Julius Ellens continued his big junior season with three TDs and Connor McLaughlin and Aidan Murphy also scored TDs. This would figure to be a tune-up for what is a gauntlet of a four-game stretch in the Silver in the second half of the season.

FND Pick: Glenbard West

Nazareth (1-3) at Carmel (4-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Nazareth 41, Carmel 0 (2021)

About the Roadrunners: For the second straight season, Nazareth is 1-3 and its back is against the wall if the Roadrunners are to return to the playoffs. They got it done last year, and will need to repeat history after a 22-17 loss to Notre Dame last week, Nazareth’s third straight loss. Nazareth sophomore QB Logan Malachuk in three games’ worth of stats has completed 53% of his passes for 597 yards and two TDs. Plenty of young skill-position talent, as three of Malachuk’s top targets are freshman Jake Cestone, sophomore Jaden Fauske and sophomore James Penley.

About the Corsairs: Former Chicago Bear Jason McKie, in his third season as Carmel head coach, clearly has the Corsairs’ program pointed in the right direction. The Corsairs, who beat St. Viator 28-14 last week, are off to their best start since starting the 2010 season with eight straight wins. Kyle Lynch ran for 127 yards and two TDs last week behind a big offensive line. QB Jonathan Weber threw for 238 yards. While Carmel clearly looks headed for its first playoff appearance since 2016, and Nazareth is off to a tough start, this remains a measuring stick game for the Corsairs against an established program.

FND Pick: Nazareth

Montini (2-2) at Leo (1-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Montini 39, Leo 32 (2021)

About the Broncos: Similar to Nazareth, Montini finds itself in a difficult situation playoff-wise after its 20-14 loss at St. Laurence snapped a two-game winning streak. Leo provides an ideal opportunity to get back on track, but the Broncos can’t take anyone lightly with a bear of a schedule ahead. Senior QB Cole Teschner has thrown for 828 yards and six TDs on the season. Mingo Nixon is his top target with 17 catches for 328 yards and four TDs, and Santino Florio has 15 catches for 121 yards. Jonathan Goff is the ringleader of the defense with 41 tackles and three sacks.

About the Lions: Leo, after winning its opener, has dropped three in a row after a 14-12 loss to DePaul Prep last week. Sophomore QB Darrion Lee has thrown for 931 yards and eight TDs with six interceptions. Senior Kevin Jackson is a big-play threat with 14 catches for 507 yards and six TDs. Noteworthy, though, Leo has rushed for just 68 yards at 1.6 yards per carry through four games.

FND Pick: Montini

Benet (1-3) at Marian Catholic (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Benet 47, Marian 28 (2021)

About the Redwings: Benet comes in off a 41-12 loss to St. Rita, and it does not get any easier with four consecutive road games – three against in-state opponents with a combined record of 10-2. Benet standout Pierce Walsh, a Minnesota recruit, has 21 catches for 269 yards and two TDs through four games. Getting him touches is a good way to get a Benet offense going that has averaged just 11.7 points in its three losses.

About the Spartans: The Spartans have already matched last year’s win total as they seek to join the 2019 team as the only Marian playoff teams since 2010. Marian dominated its first three opponents in a 3-0 start by a combined margin of 153-42, but received a bit of a reality check with a 32-25 loss to a good St. Patrick team last week. Head coach Nicholas Lopez is in his first season. Dual-threat Senior QB Kyle Thomas rushed for more than 1,100 yards and is committed to Northern Illinois as a wide receiver.

FND Pick: Benet

Fenwick (2-2) at Loyola (4-0)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Loyola 27, Fenwick 24 (2021)

About the Friars: Fenwick has alternated losses and wins over the first four weeks, and is coming in off a 33-15 win over DeLaSalle. That is good momentum going into clearly the Friars’ toughest test of the season. Senior QB E.J. Hosty was 12-for-22 passing for 176 yards and TDs to Jalen Williams and Michael Caccitolo as Fenwick rolled to a 27-0 halftime lead last week. A Friars’ team inexperienced at season’s start certainly seems to be making progress, week to week.

About the Ramblers: Class 8A’s No. 1-ranked team has been a juggernaut so far this season, averaging 49 points per game with an average margin of victory of 33.5 points coming off a 57-21 blowout of Brother Rice. Senior QB Jake Stearney, a Colgate recruit, pilots a potent Maroons’ offense. Brooks Bahr, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound Michigan commit, anchors a defense that returned just three starters from last year.

FND Pick: Loyola

St. Francis (4-0) at Champaign Central (1-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Maroons: St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said a quick Central team awaits in this Week 5 non-conference contest. “Champaign Central looks very athletic and fast on film,” he said. “We will need to be able to have a balanced attack on offense. Amari and Brady have been a great 1-2 punch at running back and we have had great quarterback-wide receiver play the last few games. We will need to stop the run.” The Maroons lost 42-0 to Normal West to open Big Twelve Conference play, lost 50-14 to Normal Community in league action, defeated Granite City 18-13 in non-conference play and lost 45-20 to city rival Champaign Centennial last week.

About the Spartans: McMillen said his undefeated squad is communicating more often on both sides of the ball. “The boys are talking more, seeing the checks faster and identifying their blocking schemes,” he explained. Defensive improvements have revolved around tackling. “We are tackling much better and swarming to the football,” he said. Last week, TJ McMillen had seven pancakes, two tackles, recovered a fumble and ran it in for touchdown and had a 40-yard run. Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic was 14-for-16 for 198 yards and three touchdown passes. He also ran a score in.

FND pick: St. Francis

-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group