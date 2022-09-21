The Herald-News Football Capsules for Week 5

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Bolingbrook (3-1) at Lincoln-Way East (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 21, Bolingbrook 13 (2021 fall)

About the Raiders: The Bolingbrook offense continues to be prolific, as Raiders freshman QB Jonas Williams is approaching 20 touchdown passes on the young season. An army of capable WRs led by I’Marion Stewart and Kyon Berry-Johnson makes for matchup nightmares for most opposing defensive units. The defensive side of the football isn’t hurting for talent either, particularly in the secondary with S Damon Walters. But this week’s opponent provides a challenge for the Raiders, as they haven’t won an annual meeting with the Griffins since 2013.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East is firing on all cylinders as it moves into the meat of its schedule. The Griffins have routed their last two opponents (Stagg, Andrew) by a combined score of 91-3. The defensive side of the football is setting the pace, allowing a scant number of points while being pretty stingy with the yards as well. A balanced offense is guided by RBs James Kwiecinski and Peter Olaleye, but QB Braden Tischer and WR Jayden Cook have also been developing into a dangerous and productive combination.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Lincoln-Way West (2-2) at Stagg (2-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way West 42, Stagg 6 (2021 fall)

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West has slipped back to the .500 mark, but will look to get back on track against a Stagg program that has had trouble competing against conference opponents. Lincoln-Way West’s offense showed some signs of life in a Week 4 loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais, but its defense — which has been fairly stout through the first three weeks — took a step back in that loss. Stagg might present an excellent opportunity for both sides of the football to excel on the same night.

About the Chargers: After a surprising 2-0 start, things have crashed back to earth for the Chargers once they entered Southwest Suburban Conference play. Stagg has been outscored 90-3 in back-to-back losses to Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way Central and is hoping for a little bit better result against the last of the Lincoln-Way triumvirate on its schedule.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Sandburg (0-4) at Lockport (3-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lockport 42, Sandburg 0 (2021 fall)

About the Eagles: Sandburg has had a rough follow-up to last year’s out-of-nowhere run to the playoffs. Some of that can be attributed to the fact that to date the Eagles have played one of the strongest schedules in the state, but it still has to be a discouraging circumstance they have found themselves in. Sandburg struggled to rein in Bolingbrook’s passing attack in Week 4, and Lockport hasn’t hesitated to strike through the air either.

About the Porters: Lockport lost for the first time in 10 games, going back to a Week 7 loss to Lincoln-Way East last year, as it fell behind big early in a loss to Homewood-Flossmoor. The Porters valiantly tried to rally but dug themselves too much of a hole. For two straight weeks, the defensive unit has struggled to seize control of things. It’s a component Lockport could use to get a little bit closer to the blueprint it used last season in its run to the Class 8A title.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lockport

Lincoln-Way Central (2-2) at Andrew (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Andrew 31, Lincoln-Way Central 7 (2021 fall)

About the Knights: Excluding the shortened spring season, Lincoln-Way Central hasn’t found itself in position to move above the .500 mark this late in the season since 2018. This will also be pivotal for Lincoln-Way Central’s playoff hopes as its schedule takes a fairly dramatic step up after this week. Andrew has served as a bit of a measuring stick game for the Knights, and they would certainly like to reverse the recent trend of having trouble with the T-Bolts.

About the T-Bolts: Andrew has had a pretty uneven season thus far, taking lopsided losses at the hands of both Kaneland and Lincoln-Way East while picking off a well-regarded Oswego squad in a nonconference matchup in Week 2. The T-Bolts are at their best when they are able to get to their ground game going, and RB Mike Barberi is a key cog that is critical to Andrew’s ability to succeed.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Andrew

Southwest Prairie Conference

Plainfield Central (1-3) at Joliet West (1-3)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield Central 16, Joliet West 0 (2021 fall)

About the Wildcats: Like most of the SPC East teams, Plainfield Central found the road a little rocky during the nonconference portion of the schedule. It allows for limited breathing room for the Wildcats in their quest to achieve a second consecutive playoff berth, but there’s an opportunity for Plainfield Central to go on a little run here if the offense can come together and find a groove. Not much went right for them in a Week 4 loss to Plainfield Central, but they did get a little lift from sophomore RB Malik Jassim.

About the Tigers: Joliet West got a spectacular performance from QB Carl Bew in its Week 4 win over West Aurora, as he both passed and ran for over 200 yards. But Bew could use some more help. Defensively, the Tigers have to figure out a way to get some stops, as it has surrendered an average of 38 points per game to the opposition. If shootouts are the only path to Joliet West victories, it will likely take it, but increased defensive output would be a big help in easing some of the pressure off the offensive unit.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield Central

Plainfield East (1-3) at Joliet Central (0-4)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield East 55, Joliet Central 6 (2021 fall)

About the Bengals: Plainfield East, like many of the other teams in the Southwest Prairie Conference, is likely relieved the crossover portion of its schedule is over. They are also hoping for better luck from the health spectrum, particularly in its wide receiver core. Standout sophomore Quinn Morris sat out in Week 4 with an ankle injury as did another productive Bengal WR, Kameron Hopkins. That left QB Brandon Parades with a few less targets to lean on while he himself dealt with a foot ailment.

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central was shut out for the second consecutive week in a loss to Oswego in Week 4. Thankfully, a little relief might finally be on the horizon for the Steelmen. To date, the first four opponents on the Joliet Central schedule have combined for 11 wins, while the remaining five opponents on Joliet Central’s slate have totaled just four victories.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield East

Oswego (2-2) at Minooka (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego 41, Minooka 28 (2021 fall)

About the Panthers: Oswego’s schedule to date has been extremely uneven. Although the Panthers are currently riding a two-game winning streak, those lopsided wins have come over a pair of winless teams. It’s hard to know exactly how Oswego will respond after being thrust into a more rigorous slate of opponents, but history says the program certainly isn’t going to roll over.

About the Indians: After a humbling loss to Bolingbrook in Week 1, Minooka has regrouped rather nicely. An opportunistic defensive unit has been offering extra possessions to the offense, and they’ve managed to cash in quite a few of those chances. QB Gavin Dooley has been solid, and the Indians seem to be forming a cache of productive offensive players in RBs Joey Patridge and Braeden Anderson as well as WR D.J. McIntosh.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Minooka

Plainfield North (4-0) at Yorkville (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 31, Yorkville 3 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: Plainfield North seems to be firing on all cylinders right now. Offensively, the Tigers have opened up the playbook a bit, and with good reason as QB Demir Ashiru has more than demonstrated that is a viable route for them. RB John St. Clair can also help Plainfield North move the ball should it choose to take the more traditional route. Defensively, mistakes have been an isolated few, with the very few points the unit has allowed coming well after the Tigers have managed to build substantial leads.

About the Foxes: Yorkville has without question one of the best, if not the best, defensive front in the Southwest Prairie Conference. But the Foxes have not seen a team the caliber of Plainfield North to date, and it will be interesting to see if the stellar play of the unit thus far will hold. Yorkville is another team that has been hit rather hard by the injury bug, as lead RB Gio Zeman sat out Yorkville’s Week 4 game. Josh Gettamy did fill in admirably though, stacking up nearly 150 yards in his absence.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield North

Plainfield South (1-3) at Romeoville (0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield South 41, Romeoville 27 (2021 fall)

About the Cougars: Plainfield South is mired in a three-game losing streak and has had trouble finding any sort of offensive cohesiveness during that slide. RB Brian Stanton is a legitimate threat, but as of now the Cougars haven’t been able to find any other consistent weapons to keep the opposition from keying heavily on slowing him down. He was held to less than 20 yards rushing for most of a Week 4 loss to Plainfield North before breaking off a 42-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

About the Spartans: Romeoville finally tallied a touchdown in Week 4, but it still turned out to be its worst defeat of the season in a loss to Oswego. The Spartans obviously aren’t ready to compete at the level required to play in the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover matchups (they were outscored 174-7 in four games), but the hope is they weren’t too discouraged by those defeats to not be able to regroup when the competitive balance gap tightens in divisional play.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield South

Nonconference

Joliet Catholic (4-0) at Crete-Monee (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet Catholic 41, Crete-Monee 27 (2021 fall)

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic has been taken to its hilt in two of the last three games this season, but the Hilltoppers have found a way to protect the state’s longest active winning streak, now at 24 games. The Hilltoppers aren’t having much difficulty finding offensive productivity with a varied running attack and a more productive aerial attack than usual, but the team could definitely benefit from the defensive unit stepping up and getting a few more earlier stops in games rather than waiting until late to deliver clutch stops.

About the Warriors: Crete-Monee quite possibly has the most uneven conference-to-nonconference schedule in the state. Aside from recently emerged conference rival Kankakee, nearly every one of Crete’s conference matchups quickly turn into runaways in favor of the Warriors. Five Southland Conference foes aren’t up to Crete’s level, so nonconference games are the ones that Crete needs to see where they stand in regards to the types of opponents they’ll likely face in the postseason. The Warriors offense, led by QB Joshua Franklin, presents a massive challenge to a Joliet Catholic defense that has had a few holes exposed in recent games.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet Catholic

Providence (2-2) at Marian Central Catholic (2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Providence 35, Marian Central Catholic 33 (2021 fall)

About the Celtics: Providence just endured a string of schedule that had it facing three defending state champions — Wheaton North (Class 7A), Fenwick (Class 5A) and Joliet Catholic (Class 4A) — and while it came out of the string with just one win, there is plenty to be positive about moving forward. A gritty offensive line looks like it is willing to do what it has to blow open holes for junior running back Jamari Tribbett, who approached 250 rushing yards in the Celtics’ Week 4 loss to JCA.

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central Catholic dropped out of the CCL/ESCC last spring but was unable to fill its entire schedule as an independent, which required keeping some of its former league mates on its slate. The Hurricanes will join a new conference in 2023. This year’s version went out of state to even its record in Week 4, besting an Appleton West squad. TE Christian Bentancur is definitely a player Providence will have to pay some attention to, as the heavily recruited junior holds Division I offers to over 20 major institutions.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Providence

South Suburban Blue Conference

Tinley Park (0-4) at Lemont (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 44, Tinley Park 0 (2021 fall)

About the Titans: There have not been a lot of early-season positives for Tinley Park to start the season, and this looks like an ominous matchup for them. The Titans dropped a 30-point decision to Bremen in Week 3, the same Bremen team that Lemont took out by a 48-19 score in Week 4.

About Lemont: Lemont continued its dominance in South Suburban Conference play, pummeling a Bremen team that entered the Week 4 contest with a spotless mark. It may have been the only opponent that might have been able to hang around with Lemont in conference play, and since Bremen couldn’t do it, odds are things may get messy for Tinley Park.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lemont

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference

Morris (4-0) at LaSalle-Peru (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 31, La Salle-Peru 7 (2021 fall)

About Morris: Opponents of Morris this season had better strap up and be prepared from the get-go. Morris seemingly barely had possession of the ball in a Week 4 win over Woodstock North, but it scored so quickly that it didn’t need much time with the pigskin. Morris put up 27 points in the first quarter in rolling to the win and also had a pair of special teams scores to boot.

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru is going to try to control tempo against any of its opponents, and if it can establish a foothold it may be able to play keep away from a high-octane Morris offensive attack. The Cavaliers certainly did that in a Week 4 win over Plano, piling up 300-plus rushing yards headed by a three-score day from QB Brendan Boudreau.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Morris

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Reed-Custer (4-0) at Peotone (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 6 (2021 fall)

About the Comets: Reed-Custer now possesses the state’s most prolific offensive attack after posting 69 points in a Week 4 win over Manteno. It has no longer become a question of whether or not someone can stop Reed-Custer, it has become more of a question of whether it can even be slowed down. Reed-Custer scored 40 points in the opening quarter, as QB Jace McPherson threw three touchdowns and ran for another, and RB Jace Christian scored a pair of touchdowns, assuring both would have a light workload in the second half.

About the Blue Devils: Peotone was hit with its first loss of the season in Week 4, getting forced out of its comfort zone in a loss to Wilmington. The Blue Devils typically run the football with authority, but were held to less than 2 yards a carry and ended up attempting more passes than they had total in their previous three games. That certainly won’t be a recipe for success here, either, but the focus falls on the defense in this one as they are tasked with trying to contain an offensive attack that hasn’t shown a single visible weakness as of yet.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Reed-Custer

Coal City (2-2) at Lisle (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Coal City 24, Lisle 12 (2021 fall)

About the Coalers: Has Coal City retained its mojo? It sure looked like in Week 4, as it racked up 63 points in a win over Herscher. It was the second highest single-game scoring effort in program history, behind only a 68-point outburst against Dwight in 2011. Coal City went back to its roots in the Herscher win, putting forth a dominant effort on the ground coupled with a punishing performance on defense.

About the Lions: Lisle didn’t let back-to-back rough losses to Illinois Central Eight favorites Wilmington and Reed-Custer damper its enthusiasm, as it jumped out to a big early lead in a win over Streator in Week 4. The ground game, which stacked well over 300 rushing yards on the final ledger, set the tone. Tony DeWald and Dominic Nigro each eclipsed the 100-yard barrier in the win, and odds are they will need to post similar performances if Lisle has a chance to extend its winning streak to two games.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Coal City

Herscher (1-3) at Wilmington (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 41, Herscher 7 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: After a Week 1 victory over Charleston, things have started to roll downhill for the Tigers. The defensive unit had all kinds of trouble against Coal City in Week 4, particularly against the run. That’s an awful indicator for Herscher heading into this game, as Wilmington’s ability to run the football is unmatched in the Illinois Central Eight.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington continues to punish opponents, and its defensive unit is playing particularly well right now. The Wildcats completely squelched a Peotone rushing attack in Week 4 that had been performing quite well prior to locking horns with Wilmington. Offensively, it’s been business as usual, with RB Colin James providing the lion’s share of the damage leading the way for Wilmington’s double-wing attack.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wilmington

Vermilion Valley Conference

Momence (1-3) at Dwight (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Momence 34, Dwight 6 (2021 fall)

About the Redskins: The crossover games of the Vermilion Valley Conference weren’t kind to Momence specifically after a rout loss to Bismarck-Henning in Week 4. But Momence has also shown signs it might be able to bounce back from that rough patch, as it does own a crossover win against a solid Hoopeston squad.

About the Trojans: Dwight came close to getting its first win on the field since 2019 (they got a forfeit win last fall), but eventually fell in a narrow loss to Oakwood. The Trojans are clearly making some progress, but it still has yet to net them a win. If they could rise up for a win here it would be a bit of a feather in the cap of the program, as they have only defeated Momence once since the two schools joined the same conference in 2014.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Momence

Seneca (4-0) at Iroquois West (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20 (2021 fall)

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca is off to its first 4-0 start since 2013, extending its streak of wins in impressive fashion by trampling Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Week 4. Most of Seneca’s damage has been done by its punishing ground game, as seven different players scored rushing touchdowns of 20 yards or more in the win over G-RF.

About the Raiders: Think it’s been awhile since Seneca started 4-0? Consider Iroquois West’s drought, which was ended this week with a narrow win over Salt Fork. The Raiders haven’t been 4-0 since 1986. Based on early-season results, it suddenly looks like these two programs are the pacesetters in the Vermilion Valley North, and Iroquois West will likely lean heavily on Iowa-recruit OL/DL Cannon Leonard (6-foot-9, 265 pounds) to guide them.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Iroquois West