Friday Night Drive’s Week 5 Power Rankings: Top six hold position, but plenty of movement below

The top six teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings stayed locked into their positions.

Loyola, Mount Carmel, Glenbard West, Warren, Lincoln-Way East and East St. Louis held serve, but no other positions in the rankings enjoyed the same stability.

Prospect made the biggest move of the week, cracking the top 10 for the first time after its Week 4 victory over Maine South, which fell out of the top 10, down to No. 15.

Other big movers within the Top 25 were Bolingbrook, which jumped seven spots to No. 11, and York, which slid into the top 15 at No. 14 after holding the No. 25 spot a week ago.

There were four new (or returning) teams to the poll. Neuqua Valley broke back into the poll at No. 16 after upending previously undefeated Naperville North. St. Charles North (No. 21), Hersey (No. 22) and Lyons (No. 23) made their debuts.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 4: