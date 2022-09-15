Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 4

Nonconference games

Romeoville (0-3) at Oswego (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Oswego 61, Romeoville 20 (2021)

About the Spartans: Romeoville is still searching for its first points of the season after being shut out for the third time this year in a Week 3 loss to Minooka. The Spartans haven’t exactly had much luck on the defensive side of the ball either, having only avoided the running clock once this season. Romeoville, like many of the members of the Southwest Prairie East, is definitely looking forward to the crossover portion of the SPC schedule to be over.

About the Panthers: Oswego collected a much-needed feel-good win last week, taking care of Joliet Central 42-0. It’s a pretty good bet that the Panthers can even up their record going into SPC West play facing their second straight winless opponent. With starting running back Nick Scott still not returned from a Week 1 injury, juniors Alex Magana and Noah Vera have handled much of the load. In fact, only one of five starters that left Week 1 with injuries has returned. Junior Grifen Brown, with a team-high 27 tackles, leads a young Oswego defense that is making progress. Jordan Katzenbach and Deakon Tonielli both have 10 catches on the season as the top two targets for QB Cruz Ibarra.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego

Joliet Central (0-3) at Oswego East (2-1)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Oswego East 1, Joliet Central 0, forfeit (2021)

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central’s terrible struggles in Southwest Prairie Conference crossover contests continued in Week 3, as it was defeated soundly in a loss to Oswego. Since the conference instituted this crossover/division schedule Joliet Central has never won a crossover contest. The Steelmen have been outscored 116-20 through three games and simply have to find a way to either post a few more points or get a few more defensive stops to bridge the competitive gap between them and the majority of the rest of the SPC squads.

About the Wolves: Oswego East left plenty of room for improvement with its 34-20 win over Plainfield East, but the Wolves will take it and move on to what should be little more than a tune-up for divisional play. The Wolves intercepted five passes in the win, two of them from Mike Polubinski. His brother Josh Polubinski leads the Wolves with 12 receptions on the year. Running backs Oshobi Odior and Tyler Bibbs missed their second straight game last week with ankle injuries, and could take one more week to get 100% for SPC West play. Junior Christian Martyn filled in ably, rushing for two touchdowns in complementing dual-threat QB Tre Jones.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Plainfield East (1-2) at Yorkville (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Yorkville 27, Plainfield East 6 (2021)

About the Bengals: Plainfield East has had some flashes, but there have not been enough of them and the Bengals are struggling to put together four consistent quarters. Plainfield East was trading punch for punch with Oswego East in the first half in Week 3 before things slowly got away from them in a two-touchdown loss. QB Brandon Parades did throw three touchdown strikes, but the offense as a whole has to find a way to better value its offensive opportunities as turnovers have been a huge issue for them, including a five turnover performance in Week 3. The status of standout sophomore Quinn Morris, who left the Oswego East game with a twisted ankle, is uncertain.

About the Foxes: Yorkville allowed its first points of the season last week, but still handled its third straight opponent with relative ease, beating Plainfield South 34-21. Gio Zeman ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, and could be poised for another big game against a Bengals’ defense that struggled to stop the run against Oswego East. Blake Kersting, a standout linebacker for the Foxes, has caught a touchdown pass in each of Yorkville’s first three games. The Foxes’ defense should be prepared for a Plainfield East offense that figures to try to spread things out to tire Yorkville’s big boys up front. The Bengals attempted 55 passes against Oswego East – don’t be surprised if they try to match that.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru (2-1) at Plano (2-1)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: La Salle-Peru 14, Plano 7 (Spring 2021)

About the Cavaliers: L-P has been in one-score games the last two weeks, losing 16-8 to Metamora in Week 2 before pulling out a 21-13 win over Woodstock North last week. The Cavs trailed Woodstock North 7-0 at halftime. Antonio Rodriguez scored two rushing touchdowns for L-P last week, including the game winner with 33 seconds left. Quarterback Brendan Boudreau ran for 91 yards and a TD on 17 carries and completed 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards. The Cavs have beaten the Reapers in both meetings since they both joined the Interstate 8 and later the Kishwauee River/I8 White. L-P won 40-8 in 2019 and 14-7 in the spring of 2021.

About the Reapers: Plano took care of business the last two weeks, easily handling Manteno and Westmont, the latter 54-0 last week. The schedule stiffens considerably the next two weeks with L-P and a road trip to unbeaten Richmond-Burton. Waleed Johnson, who has rushed for 557 yards and seven TDs with 11.9 yards per carry, is an electric talent that Plano will want to get in the open field. Alex Diaz leads the Plano defense with 18 tackles. Key for the Reapers defensively is playing good assignment football against L-P’s option offense which distributes the ball fairly evenly. Special teams could also be key in making the Cavaliers’ run-heavy offense go length of the field.

FND Pick: La Salle-Peru