Friday Night Drive’s Power Rankings: Things start to settle in after Week 3

The top two teams in the Friday Night Drive Top 25 stayed solid, but there was some minor shifting throughout the poll after that.

Loyola and Mount Carmel held their spots in the top two.

However, East St. Louis’ loss to an out-of-state opponent, Creekside from Georgia, necessitated the need to move the Flyers down a few spots. Regardless of how talented a team may end up being and how difficult a schedule the Flyers may have compiled for themselves, they are a sub-.500 team and will have to start stacking some wins before they return to the discussion for the top spot. East St. Louis moved down to No. 6.

Warren jumped two spots into the No. 4 position, while Lincoln-Way East holds its space at No. 5.

Three new teams entered the Top 25. Wheaton North, the defending Class 7A champion, proved its replaced some of the holes in its lineup rather well as it toppled Batavia, which fell from the Top 25.

Other debuts are from Geneva, which enters the poll at No. 24 as the Vikings will scrap to continue stacking wins in a loaded DuKane race. The other newcomer York, at No. 25, also has a feisty conference scrap coming its way from the West Suburban Silver.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 3: